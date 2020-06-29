Market snapshot

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the most recent transaction records.

High

RE High.jpeg

West End, Aspen

Built in 1888, this Victorian house has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, and 2,176 square feet. It was recently remodeled in 2018.

$5,850,000

LOW

RE - low.jpg

This second-floor one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo was built in 1972. It features 303 square feet of living space and a walkable, downtown location.

$155,000

Year to Date - Jan. 1 to June 26, 2020*

*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin ­County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).

Total transactions: 92 (down 36%)

Total sales volume: $241,208,454 (up 6%)

Sales to list price ratio: 93% (down 2%)

Active listings: 406 (down 18%)

Real estate transactions recorded June 14 - June 20, 2020

Grantor: Carson Spence Moyer

Grantee: Base Camp CO LLC

Property: Capital Suite 1/6th Interest Club Suites at Roaring Fork Club C

Cost: $270,000

Grantor: Belinski, Kennith; Church, Rebecca

Grantee: Lewin, Anthony; Lewin, Erin

Property: AABC Rowhouse 11

Cost: $735,000

Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC

Grantee: Martinez-Larrea, Stephanie M; Dominguez-Sotomayor, Rodrigo

Property: Club Interest No 403-1 One Snowmass East 403

Cost: $156,000

Grantor: Henry Ranch II LLC

Grantee: Patak, Michael; Shteamer, Mary Casey

Property: Perry Christensen 2

Cost: $3,500,000

Grantor: Colvin, Jeffrey M Trust; Colvin, Jeffrey M Trustee

Grantee: Miller, Thomas

Property: Willows A5; Willows A6

Cost: $575,000

Grantor: Bauer, Kurt Alexander Trust; Bauer, Deborah Leigh Trust; Bauer, Deborah Leigh Trustee; Bauer, Kurt Alexander Trustee

Grantee: Fullam, John; Lam, Sylvie

Property: Crystal River Country Estates 2 34

Cost: $675,000

Grantor: Fletcher Interests Management LLC

Grantee: Mettleman, Ed

Property: Whitney Post Duplex Condo West

Cost: $2,125,000

Grantor: 950936 Ontario Limited; Hilsinger, Arthur R Trust

Grantee: Wilson, Brian; Wilson Marilynn

Property: Enclave 208

Cost: $800,000

Grantor: Egan, Judy Joann Kates Trust; Egan, Dennis James Trustee

Grantee: Blue Cabin LLC

Property: 34 8 87 SW4

Cost: $1,450,000

Grantor: Wilmington Trust National Association Trustee; Citibank Trustee; Bear Stearns Alt-A-Trust

Grantee: 96 Fairway Drive LLC

Property: Country Club I 28

Cost: $1,606,500

Grantor: Sheehan, William J; Sheehan, Nancy E

Grantee: Lowe, Jonathan D Trust

Property: Aspen (The) 301

Cost: $155,000

Grantor: 118 North First LLC

Grantee: Bleeker LLC

Property: Aspen City of 58 A

Cost: $5,850,000