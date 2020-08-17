Market snapshot
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County transaction records.
High
Aspen
Located at 651 Pfister Drive, this seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom house (13,000-plus square feet) sits on 3 acres of land at the Maroon Creek Club and offers “a lifestyle experience.”
$24,000,000
Low
Snowmass
Built in 1998, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house includes vaulted ceilings, new decks, sidewalks and landscaping.
$385,000
Year to Date - Jan. 1 – Aug. 14*
*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).
Total transactions: 144 (down 16%); Total sales volume: $356,968,085 (up 32%); Sales to list price ratio: 94% (down 2%); Active listings: 529 (down 3%)
Real Estate Transactions Recorded Aug. 2 - Aug. 8, 2020
Grantor: Miranda, Elda M
Grantee: Bleiler, Andrew Michael; Woodard, Samantha Joanne
Property: Lazy Glen 98
Cost: $385,000
Grantor: Vogel, Timothy A; Patterson, Jan L
Grantee: Van Domelen, William T; Van Domelen Olivia L
Property: Little Elk Creek Village 3 2 1
Cost: $1,050,000
Grantor: Newman Partners LTD
Grantee: Saxton, Kelly; Saxton, Vicky
Property: Wildoak I 8
Cost: $4,200,000
Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC
Grantee: Old Fashioned 704 LLC
Property: One Snowmass East 704E
Cost: $3,800,000
Grantor: Lesley, Nancy
Grantee: Bowen, Nicholas S; Bowen, Wendy W
Property: Ridge Townhomes 4
Cost: $1,275,000
Grantor: Gardner, Todd; Gardner, Katharine
Grantee: Blue Sky Co II LLC
Property: Red Butte East 2
Cost: $4,100,000
Grantor: 30 Maroon Court LLC
Grantee: 30 Maroon Meier LLC
Property: Clasen-Pecjak 3 Easement
Cost: $2,560,000
Grantor: Monacelli, Eugene Charles; Monacellis, Cecilia Anisia
Grantee: Ellis, Brent Mark; Troutman, David Russell
Property: Residence Interest No. 11 Aspen Highlands Condo 8410
Cost: $26,500
Grantor: Giuffrida, Christopher D
Grantee: Fisher, Travis
Property: 14 9 86 SW4NW4
Cost: $240,000
Grantor: Sherman, Rachel A
Grantee: Bosely, Mary Anne
Property: Parking Garage Obermeyer Place Condo 117A
Cost: $615,000
Grantor: APCHA
Grantee: Berkson, David A
Property: Centennial Condo A104
Cost: $157,046
Grantor: APCHA
Grantee: Maciag, Christopher
Property: Burlingame Ranch II Condo 301 412 Paepcke Drive
Cost: $116,059
Grantor: Tag-Arts LLC
Grantee: Low, Thomas; Low, Stephanie
Property: Premier Club Weeks Aspen Residence Club & Hotel B43
Cost: $177,500
Grantor: Perlman, Daniel
Grantee: 801 South West End
Property: Midland 1
Cost: $1,040,000
Grantor: Reese, Barbara S
Grantee: Brod, Christopher A Trust
Property: 25 9 87 SW4SW4
Cost: $2,875,000
Grantor: Scherer, Tammy L Trust; Scherer, Tammy L Trustee
Grantee: Gotshall, Timothy J
Property: Crestwood 207 B
Cost: $345,000
Grantor: Crystal LLC
Grantee: Zwart, Jeffrey; Zwart, Terri
Property: 19 11 84; 20 11 84; 29 11 84; 30 11 84; WTS Cabin Partners/Mceuen Sub Exemption A
Cost: $6,000,000
Grantor: Russell, Jacqueline
Grantee: Perlman Daniel M
Property: Part of Crystal River Country Estates 4-5; 16 9 88 SENE4
Cost: $1,350,000
Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC
Grantee: Evergreen Boulder Trust
Property: Club Interest 406-3 One Snowmass East 406
Cost: $148,500
Grantor: United States of America
Grantee: CH Aspen Legacy LLC
Property: Park Dale 1
Cost: $10,700,000
Grantor: White, Joseph D; White, Casey J
Grantee: Aspen Valley LLC
Property: Holland Hills 14
Cost: $684,000
Grantor: 420 WW 1 LLC; 420 WW 2 LLC; 420 WW 3 LLC
Grantee: Andale Way LLC
Property: 12 10 85 NE4NE4
Cost: $16,000,000
Grantor: Brown, Bradley D
Grantee: Peery, Robert Campbell JR; Peery, Deborah Ann
Property: Residence Interest 12 Aspen Highlands Condo 8214
Cost: $20,000
Grantor: Peisach, Kathryn Fleck
Grantee: Lee Lee Evans; Lee, Zachry Steven
Property: Maroon Creek Townhomes 10
Cost: $5,825,000
Grantor: SV Buildings 8 Development LLC
Grantee: Cazares, Rodrigo; Cazares, Maylee
Property: Club Interest 403-13 ONE Snowmass East 403
Cost: $156,600
Grantor: Survivors Trust; Wiezbowski, Stephen L Trust; Wiezbowski, Sharon A Trust; Wiezbowski, Sharon A Trustee
Grantee: Boomski LLC
Property: Ridgerun I 79
Cost: $2,979,000
Grantor: Hall, Murray B Trustee; Hall, Murray, B trust
Grantee: Burkett, Vincent L; Burkett, Sally A
Property: Red Butte 1 9
Cost: $10,150,000
Grantor: Kwei, Thomas; Kwei, Amy
Grantee: Cody, Roland Luther JR; Gregory Virginia Lee
Property: Gant H201
Cost: $1,800,000
Grantor: Rare Family Investments LLC
Grantee: L&B Dancing Bear LLC
Property: 4 Premier Club Weeks Aspen Residence Club & Hotel B22
Cost: $330,000
Grantor: Aspen Skiing Company LLC
Grantee: Colvan 115 Southside LLC
Property: Basalt Business Center West 1
Cost: $1,300,000
Grantor: Colt Real Estate LLC
Grantee: 319 Ridge Holdings LLC
Property: Ridge of Red Mountain 10
Cost: $11,000,000
Grantor: Cadwallader, Michelle Clark Trustee; Cadwallader, Michelle Clark Trust
Grantee: Cusack, Sean A Trustee; Cusack, Melyssa S Trustee; Cusack Trust
Property: Colas 2
Cost: $7,000,000
Grantor: Simeone, Richard; Simeone, Emily
Grantee: MC Sunnyside Lane LLC
Property: 27 9 85 8; 27 9 85 16; White Horse Springs 2 15 Easement
Cost: $10,995,000
Grantor: Nagle Mark A Trustee; Nagle, Mark A Trust; Nagle, Constance J Trust
Grantee: Beebe Properties 2 LLC
Property: 27 8 87 Part of Sopris Mountain Ranch 1
Cost: $9,300,000
Grantor: Jackson 43 Investments
Grantee: Aspen Point Properties LLC
Property: Maroon Creek Club 43
Cost: $24,000,000