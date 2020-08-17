Market snapshot

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County transaction records.

High

Aspen

Located at 651 Pfister Drive, this seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom house (13,000-plus square feet) sits on 3 acres of land at the Maroon Creek Club and offers “a lifestyle experience.”

$24,000,000

Low

Snowmass

Built in 1998, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house includes vaulted ceilings, new decks, sidewalks and landscaping.

$385,000

Year to Date - Jan. 1 – Aug. 14*

*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin ­County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).

Total transactions: 144 (down 16%); Total sales volume: $356,968,085 (up 32%); Sales to list price ratio: 94% (down 2%); ­Active listings: 529 (down 3%)

Real Estate Transactions Recorded Aug. 2 - Aug. 8, 2020

Grantor: Miranda, Elda M

Grantee: Bleiler, Andrew Michael; Woodard, Samantha Joanne

Property: Lazy Glen 98

Cost: $385,000

Grantor: Vogel, Timothy A; Patterson, Jan L

Grantee: Van Domelen, William T; Van Domelen Olivia L

Property: Little Elk Creek Village 3 2 1

Cost: $1,050,000

Grantor: Newman Partners LTD

Grantee: Saxton, Kelly; Saxton, Vicky

Property: Wildoak I 8

Cost: $4,200,000

Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC

Grantee: Old Fashioned 704 LLC

Property: One Snowmass East 704E

Cost: $3,800,000

Grantor: Lesley, Nancy

Grantee: Bowen, Nicholas S; Bowen, Wendy W

Property: Ridge Townhomes 4

Cost: $1,275,000

Grantor: Gardner, Todd; Gardner, Katharine

Grantee: Blue Sky Co II LLC

Property: Red Butte East 2

Cost: $4,100,000

Grantor: 30 Maroon Court LLC

Grantee: 30 Maroon Meier LLC

Property: Clasen-Pecjak 3 Easement

Cost: $2,560,000

Grantor: Monacelli, Eugene Charles; Monacellis, Cecilia Anisia

Grantee: Ellis, Brent Mark; Troutman, David Russell

Property: Residence Interest No. 11 Aspen Highlands Condo 8410

Cost: $26,500

Grantor: Giuffrida, Christopher D

Grantee: Fisher, Travis

Property: 14 9 86 SW4NW4

Cost: $240,000

Grantor: Sherman, Rachel A

Grantee: Bosely, Mary Anne

Property: Parking Garage Obermeyer Place Condo 117A

Cost: $615,000

Grantor: APCHA

Grantee: Berkson, David A

Property: Centennial Condo A104

Cost: $157,046

Grantor: APCHA

Grantee: Maciag, Christopher

Property: Burlingame Ranch II Condo 301 412 Paepcke Drive

Cost: $116,059

Grantor: Tag-Arts LLC

Grantee: Low, Thomas; Low, Stephanie

Property: Premier Club Weeks Aspen Residence Club & Hotel B43

Cost: $177,500

Grantor: Perlman, Daniel

Grantee: 801 South West End

Property: Midland 1

Cost: $1,040,000

Grantor: Reese, Barbara S

Grantee: Brod, Christopher A Trust

Property: 25 9 87 SW4SW4

Cost: $2,875,000

Grantor: Scherer, Tammy L Trust; Scherer, Tammy L Trustee

Grantee: Gotshall, Timothy J

Property: Crestwood 207 B

Cost: $345,000

Grantor: Crystal LLC

Grantee: Zwart, Jeffrey; Zwart, Terri

Property: 19 11 84; 20 11 84; 29 11 84; 30 11 84; WTS Cabin Partners/Mceuen Sub Exemption A

Cost: $6,000,000

Grantor: Russell, Jacqueline

Grantee: Perlman Daniel M

Property: Part of Crystal River Country Estates 4-5; 16 9 88 SENE4

Cost: $1,350,000

Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC

Grantee: Evergreen Boulder Trust

Property: Club Interest 406-3 One Snowmass East 406

Cost: $148,500

Grantor: United States of America

Grantee: CH Aspen Legacy LLC

Property: Park Dale 1

Cost: $10,700,000

Grantor: White, Joseph D; White, Casey J

Grantee: Aspen Valley LLC

Property: Holland Hills 14

Cost: $684,000

Grantor: 420 WW 1 LLC; 420 WW 2 LLC; 420 WW 3 LLC

Grantee: Andale Way LLC

Property: 12 10 85 NE4NE4

Cost: $16,000,000

Grantor: Brown, Bradley D

Grantee: Peery, Robert Campbell JR; Peery, Deborah Ann

Property: Residence Interest 12 Aspen Highlands Condo 8214

Cost: $20,000

Grantor: Peisach, Kathryn Fleck

Grantee: Lee Lee Evans; Lee, Zachry Steven

Property: Maroon Creek Townhomes 10

Cost: $5,825,000

Grantor: SV Buildings 8 Development LLC

Grantee: Cazares, Rodrigo; Cazares, Maylee

Property: Club Interest 403-13 ONE Snowmass East 403

Cost: $156,600

Grantor: Survivors Trust; Wiezbowski, Stephen L Trust; Wiezbowski, Sharon A Trust; Wiezbowski, Sharon A Trustee

Grantee: Boomski LLC

Property: Ridgerun I 79

Cost: $2,979,000

Grantor: Hall, Murray B Trustee; Hall, Murray, B trust

Grantee: Burkett, Vincent L; Burkett, Sally A

Property: Red Butte 1 9

Cost: $10,150,000

Grantor: Kwei, Thomas; Kwei, Amy

Grantee: Cody, Roland Luther JR; Gregory Virginia Lee

Property: Gant H201

Cost: $1,800,000

Grantor: Rare Family Investments LLC

Grantee: L&B Dancing Bear LLC

Property: 4 Premier Club Weeks Aspen Residence Club & Hotel B22

Cost: $330,000

Grantor: Aspen Skiing Company LLC

Grantee: Colvan 115 Southside LLC

Property: Basalt Business Center West 1

Cost: $1,300,000

Grantor: Colt Real Estate LLC

Grantee: 319 Ridge Holdings LLC

Property: Ridge of Red Mountain 10

Cost: $11,000,000

Grantor: Cadwallader, Michelle Clark Trustee; Cadwallader, Michelle Clark Trust

Grantee: Cusack, Sean A Trustee; Cusack, Melyssa S Trustee; Cusack Trust

Property: Colas 2

Cost: $7,000,000

Grantor: Simeone, Richard; Simeone, Emily

Grantee: MC Sunnyside Lane LLC

Property: 27 9 85 8; 27 9 85 16; White Horse Springs 2 15 Easement

Cost: $10,995,000

Grantor: Nagle Mark A Trustee; Nagle, Mark A Trust; Nagle, Constance J Trust

Grantee: Beebe Properties 2 LLC

Property: 27 8 87 Part of Sopris Mountain Ranch 1

Cost: $9,300,000

Grantor: Jackson 43 Investments

Grantee: Aspen Point Properties LLC

Property: Maroon Creek Club 43

Cost: $24,000,000