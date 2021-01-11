Market Snapshot
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County transaction records.According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).
High
Aspen
This home at 368 Willoughby Way offers 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms along with 5,305 square feet.
$17,990,000
Low
Basalt
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located at 620 West Sopris Creek Road offers 3,000 square feet of living space.
$231,000