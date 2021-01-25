Market Snapshot, Jan. 10-Jan. 16*
* Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County transaction records.According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).
High
Aspen
This 201 W. Hallam St. house offers seven bedrooms and bathrooms with almost 7,000 square feet of living space.
$24,127,537
Low
Snowmass
This 545-square-foot corner-unit condo has one bedroom and one bathroom.
$405,000