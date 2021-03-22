Market Snapshot, March 7 - March 13, 2021
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Assessor’s Office records.
High
Aspen
Boasting nearly 10,000 square feet of living space, a library, wet bar, five bedrooms and five full bathrooms, this 181 Larkspur Lane home offers incredible views.
$13,050,000
Low
Aspen
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom Hunter Creek condo offers a convenient location near bus service to Aspen Mountain.
$540,000