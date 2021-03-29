Market Snapshot, March 14 - March 20, 2021

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & ­Recorder’s Office report.

High

Aspen

Located near the base of Smuggler Mountain, this five-bedroom, six-bathroom home features a chef’s kitchen and majestic views.

$7,600,000

Low

Snowmass

This Carriage Way condo features ski-in, ski-out access along with granite countertops and 515 square feet of living space.

$310,000

