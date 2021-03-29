Market Snapshot, March 14 - March 20, 2021
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report.
High
Aspen
Located near the base of Smuggler Mountain, this five-bedroom, six-bathroom home features a chef’s kitchen and majestic views.
$7,600,000
Low
Snowmass
This Carriage Way condo features ski-in, ski-out access along with granite countertops and 515 square feet of living space.
$310,000