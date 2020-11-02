Market snapshot
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County transaction records.
HIGH
Aspen
Located at 120 N. Spring St. this five-bedroom house has two garages and five guest suites.
$14,995,000
LOW
Snowmass Village
This two-bedroom, three-bathroom, 1,370-square-foot Crestwood condo offers a short walk to the slopes.
$878,000
Market Snapshot*
Last week — 36 total transactions; Dollar amount sold: $77,961,500.
This year — 296 total transactions; Dollar amount sold: $744,443,786.
Last year — 244 total transactions; Dollar amount sold: $374,232,090.
*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).