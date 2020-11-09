Market snapshot

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County transaction records.

High

Aspen

Located at 8 Ute Place, the 9,275 square feet of living space are a short walk from all downtown Aspen offers.

$22,850,000

Low

Aspen

This Independence Building studio condo offers 300 square feet and a walkable, downtown location.

$600,000

Market snapshot*

Last week — 45 total transactions; Dollar amount sold: $145,615,190.

This year — 306 total transactions; Dollar amount sold: $765,313,786.

Last year — 251 total transactions; Dollar amount sold: $384,502,479.

*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin ­County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).

