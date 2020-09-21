Market snapshot
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County transaction records.
High
Aspen
This 1-acre parcel on Popcorn Lane is located near Difficult Campground and the Wildwood School.
$32,000,000
Low
Snowmass
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom Water View condo offers 568 square feet of living space and views of the Roaring Fork River.
$395,000
Year to Date - Jan. 1 – Sept. 18*
Total transactions: 207 (down 2%); Total sales volume: $513,511,835; Sales to list price ratio: 94% (down 1%); Active listings: 606 (up 3%)
*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).
Real Estate Transactions Recorded
Sept. 6 - Sept. 12, 2020
Grantor: Feldman, Gary M Trust; Feldman, Gary M Trustee
Grantee: Orr, Keith
Property: 6 9 85 7
Cost: $4,800,000
Grantor: Dearhamer, Stanley A
Grantee: Sonson, Chuck
Property: Dearhamer exemption parcel 1 & 2 1-2
Cost: $600,000
Grantor: Lundquist, Margaret B Trust; Lundquist, Margaret B Trustee
Grantee: 926 Durant LLC
Property: Silverstream Townhomes 2
Cost: $6,050,000
Grantor: 411 WW LLC
Grantee: Emchow Mountain LLC
Property: Cheek 5 Easement
Cost: $16,750,000
Grantor: Eydenberg, John David; Eydenberg, Darin White
Grantee: Aspen Heights LLC
Property: 701 West Main Street Historic Landmark Lot Split B
Cost: $5,095,000
Grantor: Snowbunny LLC
Grantee: Lasky, Marissa
Property: Snowbunny Townhomes 2
Cost: $3,830,000
Grantor: IDA 16 LLC
Grantee: Oak Ridge LLC
Property: Wildoak I 6
Cost: $2,600,000
Grantor: 45105 E HIghway 82 LLC
Grantee: Sands Colorado Holdings LLC
Property: Aspen Park A
Cost: $15,750,000
Grantor: Aspen Gedilzoz LLC
Grantee: MCJ Investments LTD
Property: Moore Townhomes B
Cost: $4,900,000
Grantor: Nomisma Management Trust; Skokos, Theodore C Trustee; Skokos, Shannon B Trustee
Grantee: Difficult Popcorn Holdings LLC
Property: 28 10 84 SW4SW4; 28 19 84 SW4; 28 10 84 W4SW4NW4SW4
Cost: $32,000,000
Grantor: Klanderud, Kurt T Per Rep; Klanderud, Helen Kalin Estate of
Grantee: 1380 Riverside Dr LLC
Property: Riverside 2
Cost: $5,000,000
Grantor: Fasciani, Victor
Grantee: Dougals, Laurene D Trust; Douglas, Roy G Trust
Property: Ridge Townhomes 25
Cost: $1,270,000
Grantor: Toscana Aspen LLC
Grantee: JMP MD 2020 LLP
Property: Moore Family Pud G 13
Cost: $9,500,000
Grantor: Vandeveer Trust; Chupik E J Trustee
Grantee: J20201952 LLC
Property: Meadowood 11 8
Cost: $6,500,000
Grantor: Wood, Anneadare
Grantee: Burge, Wendy
Property: Briscoe Townhome East
Cost: $3,500,000
Grantor: Peterson-Kelly Trust; Boyee, Diane Trustee
Grantee: P & P Aspen LLC
Property: 9/10th Interest 111-115 Park Avenue Townhome Condo A
Cost: $3,780,000
Grantor: Kelly, George Sean Per Rep; Kelly, Benjamin Ambrose Per Rep; Kelly, John T Estate of, Kelly, John Thomas Estate of
Grantee: P&P Aspen LLC
Property: 111-115 Park Avenue Townhome Condo A
Cost: $400,000
Grantor: Sobrato Interestes 3 LP
Grantee: Teed, Sarah H; Teed, Frank S
Property: Club Interest D3-V Timbers Club at Snowmass D3
Cost: $300,000
Grantor: Aibel, Jonathan E; Aibel, Bonnie L
Grantee: 1035 East Durant LLC
Property: River Glen 2
Cost: $9,950,000
Grantor: 815 AH LLC
Grantee: 815 Roaring Fork LLC
Property: Second Aspen Company 15
Cost: $12,800,000
Grantor: 134 Eastwood LLC
Grantee: Muss, Lauren A Trust; Matteson, John M
Property: Eastwood 14
Cost: $5,150,000
Grantor: Lohi Juniper LLC
Grantee: Juniper Cabin LLC
Property: Brush Creek Village 2 2 18
Cost: $2,779,000
Grantor: Kelln, Bryan Trust; Kelln, Emily Trust; Kelln, Bryan L Trustee; Kelln Emily J Trustee
Grantee: San Regolo II LLC
Property: Skybeam Ranch 2
Cost: $1,850,000
Grantor: Beck, Pamela S
Grantee: Holland, Bradford R; Goodwin, Megann A
Property: 34 8 88 W2NE4; 34 8 88 NW4NE4
Cost: $485,000
Grantor: P&L Properties LLC
Grantee: Bean & Bear Trust
Property: Nevitt Historic Lot Split 635
Cost: $7,750,000
Grantor: Beriro, Simon Trust; Knezevich, Richard A Trustee
Grantee: Ridge Road LLC
Property: Ridge of Red Mountain 9 Easement
Cost: $17,750,000
Grantor: ASV Aspen Street Owner LLC
Grantee: One Aspen 7 LLC
Property: South Aspen Street PUD South C2
Cost: $11,900,000
Grantor: Sage Stone Properties LLC
Grantee: Romeo, Keith; Romeo, Jennifer
Property: Fixed Week 5 & Floating Weeks GA Resort 34
Cost: $126,950
Grantor: Bellis Arthur P
Grantee: Mountainjay LLC
Property: Part Of East Aspen Addition 25 L; East Aspen Addition 25 M; Part Of East Aspen Addition 25 N; Part Of East Aspen Addition 25 B; East Aspen Addition 25 C
Cost: $12,000,000
Grantor: Graber, Jane; Graber, Jess; Graber, Megan
Grantee: Corbin, Matthew
Property: Villas at Elk Run 9101
Cost: $440,000
Grantor: MG Duplex LLC
Grantee: 810 West Smuggler Street LLC
Property: Aspen City of 8 P-Q
Cost: $3,500,000
Grantor: Orr, Keith
Grantee: Mountain View Interest LLC
Property: Obermeyer Place Condo 202 Crescent
Cost: $5,350,000
Grantor: LCTD Group LLC
Grantee: Sky Sisters LLC
Property: Capitol Peak Lodge Condo 3404 2A
Cost: $1,875,000
Grantor: Wallace Larry L Trust; Wallace Mary L Trust; Wallace Larry L Trustee; Wallace Mary L Trustee
Grantee: 1275 Snowbunny LLC
Property: Bunny Manor 2
Cost: $3,440,000
Grantor: Soloman Sunie
Grantee: Garcia, Jaime
Property: Residence Interest No. 9 Aspen Highlands Condo 88410
Cost: $27,500
Grantor: Browns Family Holdings LLC
Grantee: Shampeny, Kristopher Richard; Walters, Deanna Lynn
Property: Water View 308
Cost: $395,000