Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County transaction records.

High

Aspen

This 1-acre parcel on Popcorn Lane is located near Difficult Campground and the Wildwood School.

$32,000,000

Low

Snowmass

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom Water View condo offers 568 square feet of living space and views of the Roaring Fork River.

$395,000

 

Year to Date - Jan. 1 – Sept. 18*

Total transactions: 207 (down 2%); Total sales volume: $513,511,835; Sales to list price ratio: 94% (down 1%); Active listings: 606 (up 3%)

*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin ­County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).

Real Estate Transactions Recorded  

Sept. 6 - Sept. 12, 2020

Grantor: Feldman, Gary M Trust; Feldman, Gary M Trustee

Grantee: Orr, Keith

Property: 6 9 85 7

Cost: $4,800,000

Grantor: Dearhamer, Stanley A

Grantee: Sonson, Chuck

Property: Dearhamer exemption parcel 1 & 2 1-2

Cost: $600,000

Grantor: Lundquist, Margaret B Trust; Lundquist, Margaret B Trustee

Grantee: 926 Durant LLC

Property: Silverstream Townhomes 2

Cost: $6,050,000

Grantor: 411 WW LLC

Grantee: Emchow Mountain LLC

Property: Cheek 5 Easement

Cost: $16,750,000

Grantor: Eydenberg, John David; Eydenberg, Darin White

Grantee: Aspen Heights LLC

Property: 701 West Main Street Historic Landmark Lot Split B

Cost: $5,095,000

Grantor: Snowbunny LLC

Grantee: Lasky, Marissa

Property: Snowbunny Townhomes 2

Cost: $3,830,000

Grantor: IDA 16 LLC

Grantee: Oak Ridge LLC

Property: Wildoak I 6

Cost: $2,600,000

Grantor: 45105 E HIghway 82 LLC

Grantee: Sands Colorado Holdings LLC

Property: Aspen Park A

Cost: $15,750,000

Grantor: Aspen Gedilzoz LLC

Grantee: MCJ Investments LTD

Property: Moore Townhomes B

Cost: $4,900,000

Grantor: Nomisma Management Trust; Skokos, Theodore C Trustee; Skokos, Shannon B Trustee

Grantee: Difficult Popcorn Holdings LLC

Property: 28 10 84 SW4SW4; 28 19 84 SW4; 28 10 84 W4SW4NW4SW4

Cost: $32,000,000

Grantor: Klanderud, Kurt T Per Rep; Klanderud, Helen Kalin Estate of

Grantee: 1380 Riverside Dr LLC

Property: Riverside 2

Cost: $5,000,000

Grantor: Fasciani, Victor

Grantee: Dougals, Laurene D Trust; Douglas, Roy G Trust

Property: Ridge Townhomes 25

Cost: $1,270,000

Grantor: Toscana Aspen LLC

Grantee: JMP MD 2020 LLP

Property: Moore Family Pud G 13

Cost: $9,500,000

Grantor: Vandeveer Trust; Chupik E J Trustee

Grantee: J20201952 LLC

Property: Meadowood 11 8

Cost: $6,500,000

Grantor: Wood, Anneadare

Grantee: Burge, Wendy

Property: Briscoe Townhome East

Cost: $3,500,000

Grantor: Peterson-Kelly Trust; Boyee, Diane Trustee

Grantee: P & P Aspen LLC

Property: 9/10th Interest 111-115 Park Avenue Townhome Condo A

Cost: $3,780,000

Grantor: Kelly, George Sean Per Rep; Kelly, Benjamin Ambrose Per Rep; Kelly, John T Estate of, Kelly, John Thomas Estate of

Grantee: P&P Aspen LLC

Property: 111-115 Park Avenue Townhome Condo A

Cost: $400,000

Grantor: Sobrato Interestes 3 LP

Grantee: Teed, Sarah H; Teed, Frank S

Property: Club Interest D3-V Timbers Club at Snowmass D3

Cost: $300,000

Grantor: Aibel, Jonathan E; Aibel, Bonnie L

Grantee: 1035 East Durant LLC

Property: River Glen 2

Cost: $9,950,000

Grantor: 815 AH LLC

Grantee: 815 Roaring Fork LLC

Property: Second Aspen Company 15

Cost: $12,800,000

Grantor: 134 Eastwood LLC

Grantee: Muss, Lauren A Trust; Matteson, John M

Property: Eastwood 14

Cost: $5,150,000

Grantor: Lohi Juniper LLC

Grantee: Juniper Cabin LLC

Property: Brush Creek Village 2 2 18

Cost: $2,779,000

Grantor: Kelln, Bryan Trust; Kelln, Emily Trust; Kelln, Bryan L Trustee; Kelln Emily J Trustee

Grantee: San Regolo II LLC

Property: Skybeam Ranch 2

Cost: $1,850,000

Grantor: Beck, Pamela S

Grantee: Holland, Bradford R; Goodwin, Megann A

Property: 34 8 88 W2NE4; 34 8 88 NW4NE4

Cost: $485,000

Grantor: P&L Properties LLC

Grantee: Bean & Bear Trust

Property: Nevitt Historic Lot Split 635

Cost: $7,750,000

Grantor: Beriro, Simon Trust; Knezevich, Richard A Trustee

Grantee: Ridge Road LLC

Property: Ridge of Red Mountain 9 Easement

Cost: $17,750,000

Grantor: ASV Aspen Street Owner LLC

Grantee: One Aspen 7 LLC

Property: South Aspen Street PUD South C2

Cost: $11,900,000

Grantor: Sage Stone Properties LLC

Grantee: Romeo, Keith; Romeo, Jennifer

Property: Fixed Week 5 & Floating Weeks GA Resort 34

Cost: $126,950

Grantor: Bellis Arthur P

Grantee: Mountainjay LLC

Property: Part Of East Aspen Addition 25 L; East Aspen Addition 25 M; Part Of East Aspen Addition 25 N; Part Of East Aspen Addition 25 B; East Aspen Addition 25 C

Cost: $12,000,000

Grantor: Graber, Jane; Graber, Jess; Graber, Megan

Grantee: Corbin, Matthew

Property: Villas at Elk Run 9101

Cost: $440,000

Grantor: MG Duplex LLC

Grantee: 810 West Smuggler Street LLC

Property: Aspen City of 8 P-Q

Cost: $3,500,000

Grantor: Orr, Keith

Grantee: Mountain View Interest LLC

Property: Obermeyer Place Condo 202 Crescent

Cost: $5,350,000

Grantor: LCTD Group LLC

Grantee: Sky Sisters LLC

Property: Capitol Peak Lodge Condo 3404 2A

Cost: $1,875,000

Grantor: Wallace Larry L Trust; Wallace Mary L Trust; Wallace Larry L Trustee; Wallace Mary L Trustee

Grantee: 1275 Snowbunny LLC

Property: Bunny Manor 2

Cost: $3,440,000

Grantor: Soloman Sunie

Grantee: Garcia, Jaime

Property: Residence Interest No. 9 Aspen Highlands Condo 88410

Cost: $27,500

Grantor: Browns Family Holdings LLC

Grantee: Shampeny, Kristopher Richard; Walters, Deanna Lynn

Property: Water View 308

Cost: $395,000

