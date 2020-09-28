Market snapshot
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County transaction records.
High
Aspen
Located at 301 Lake Avenue, this 8,655-square-foot house offers five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, an open floor plan, modern design and a heated garage.
$24,000,000
Low
Snowmass
This Assay Hill Lodge studio offers easy access to skiing from its 428 square feet.
$320,000
Year to Date - Jan. 1 – Sept. 25, 2020*
Total transactions: 224 (up 4%); Total sales volume: $563,972,386; Sales to list price ratio: 95% (down 1%); Active listings: 618 (up 3%)
*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin -County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).