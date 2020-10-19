Market snapshot

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County transaction records.

High

Re High.png

Aspen

Built in 1890, this West End home offers seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Located at 124 W. Hallam St., the deck features mountain views.

$22,995,000

Low

RE Low.jpeg

Snowmass

This two-bedroom condo offers easy access to the Snowmass Mall, hiking trails and shopping.

$515,000

Real Estate Transactions Recorded Oct. 4 - Oct. 10, 2020

Grantor: Collins, Cinda Trust; Johnson, Eric; Collins, Cinda J Trustee

Grantee: Kelly, Brian

Property: Victorians at Bleeker B

Cost: $3,100,000

Grantor: 6890 E Sopris (Snowmass) SG LLC

Grantee: McGrath, Peter; Fox, Janet

Property: 3-4 9 86; 33-34 8 86

Cost: $2,300,000

Grantor: Richard B Buckley Family Limited Partnership; Buckley, Richard B LP

Grantee: Corner Horizons LLC

Property: Crestwood 305 G

Cost: $510,500

Grantor: Bedrossian, Edward H Jr

Grantee: McCready, Ellen; McCready. Eric

Property: Melton Ranch I 15

Cost: $1,200,000

Grantor: Brady, Brian Patrick; Brady, Martha

Grantee: Messer, Michael; Messer, Linda; Henry, David; Henry, Cindy

Property: Residence Interest No 6 Aspen Highlands Condo 2310

Cost: $35,500

Grantor: Haydock, Elaine M Trust; Haydock, Elaine M Trustee; Haydock, Roger S

Grantee: As Matthews Nominees Pty Ltd Trustee; Vasileff Lisa Property Settlement; Lisa Vasileff Property Settlement; Vasileff Lisa Trust

Property: Fixed Week 10 & Floating Weeks G A Resort 36

Cost: $132,500

Grantor: Haney Development Company LLC

Grantee: Snow Owl 33 Trust

Property: Penthouse Mill Building D

Cost: $6,750,000

Grantor: Phillips, Leslie Legendre

Grantee: Davies, Iain

Property: Columbines at Elk Run 201 2

Cost: $589,000

Grantor: Binder, Sharon R Trust; Binder, Sharon R Trustee

Grantee: Overway, Chad Trust; Montague, Jeanne Trust

Property: Sopris Suite 1/6th Interest Club Suites at Roaring Fork Club C

Cost: $155,000

Grantor: Deep White Inc

Grantee: Big Sky 723 LLC

Property: Woodrun Place 20 III

Cost: $720,000

Grantor: Springwater Farms

Grantee: Snowmass 143 LLC

Property: Interval Interest B Sanctuary at Snowmass 143

Cost: $155,000

Grantor: Nolen, Christine; Quigley, John L

Grantee: Umansky, Michael; Umansky, Laura

Property: Horse Ranch 22

Cost: $2,695,000

Grantor: Wickert, Jill A Trust; Wickert, Jill Ann Trustee

Grantee: Smith, Wendy M Trust; Smith, Wendy M Trustee

Property: Villa of Aspen 36

Cost: $3,700,000

Grantor: Pensco Trust Custodian; Pendley, Patrick W IRA FBO; Pendley, Patrick W

Grantee: Rocky Mountain High LLC

Property: Club Interest B2-VI Timbers Club at Snowmass B2

Cost: $300,000

Grantor: Handler, Steven P; Koran, Janet M

Grantee: Freckled Whiskey Properties LLC

Property: Enclave 213

Cost: $972,500

Grantor: McCutchin, Tracy L

Grantee: Aspen Pad LLC

Property: Riverside Condo 2

Cost: $1,785,000

Grantor: Restivo, Charles W M

Grantee: Brooks, Scott K; Brooks, Michelle a

Property: 22 8 87 W2 West Sopris Ranch 8

Cost: $425,000

Grantor: Borlenghi, Giorgio

Grantee: Toothaker, Kathleen L

Property: Ridgerun II 2

Cost: $3,190,000

Grantor: Clark, Robert Trust; Miles, Toni R Trust; Clark, Robert Dean Trustee; Miles, Toni R Trustee

Grantee: Novo, Guillermo; Novo, Marie C

Property: Woodrun I 107

Cost: $6,750,000

Grantor: Kaufman, Sylvia C

Grantee: Aspen Ridge LLC

Property: Ridge of Red Mountain 1

Cost: $7,425,000

Grantor: Slaymaker Robert T Trust; Slaymaker Claire C Trust; Slaymaker Robert T Trustee; Slaymaker Claire C Trustee

Grantee: Waller, Ellis Parker JR; Waller Brijetta Hall

Property: Ridgerun I 52

Cost: $3,325,000

Grantor: Ashcroft LLC

Grantee: Mycoskie, Paige Anne

Property: 19-20 11 84 HES 95; 29-30 11 84 HES 95; WTS Cabin Partners/Mceuen Sub Exemption

Cost: $4,500,000

Grantor: McFeeley, Patrick J III Trust; McFeeley, Patrick J III Trustee

Grantee: Lewis, Elaine Z Trust; Lewis, Wade J Trust

Property: ClubL Interest A7-V Timbers Club at Snowmass

Cost: $335,000

Grantor: Leven, Michael Trust; Leven, Andrea Trust

Grantee: Tonti, Robert J

Property: Fixed Week 27 & Floating Weeks G A Resort 21 Fixed Week 28 & Floating Weeks G

A Resort 21 Fixed Week 29 & Floating Weeks G A Resort 21 Fixed Week 30 & Floating Weeks G

A Resort 21 Fixed Week 31 & Floating Weeks G A Resort 21

Cost: $753,000

Grantor: Warren Fir LLC; David Fir LLC; Warren Redwood LLC; David Redwood LLC

Grantee: McLovin Aspen LLC

Property: Aspen Grove 3 14; Aspen Grove 15

Cost: $6,000,000

Grantor: Zalk, Anna P

Grantee: Surloff, Howard

Property: Residence Interest No. 5 Aspen Highlands Condo 8209

Cost: $57,500

Grantor: Hallam LLC

Grantee: Silver Inn LLC

Property: Aspen City of 65 A Part of Aspen City of 65

Cost: $12,300,000

Grantor: 718 S Mills Number 6 LLC

Grantee: FH West LLC

Property: Fasching Haus 6

Cost: $2,625,000

Grantor: 308 Aspen Holding Company LLC

Grantee: Lemkin, Todd Trust; Lemkin, Kasey Trust

Property: Nolan Lot Split 2

Cost: $22,995,000

Grantor: Brostek, Hollie Trustee; WIA Consultants Inc 401k

Grantee: Leviton, Allison

Property: Residence Interest No. 10 Aspen Highlands Condo 8403

Cost: $10,952

Grantor: Naylor, Irvin S Trust; Naylor, Irvin S Trustee

Grantee: Beecker Aspen 3A LLC

Property: North of Nell 3A

Cost: $3,900,000

Grantor: Vonderhost, Kyle

Grantee: Ives, Ray

Property: Little Creek Village 1 35

Cost: $874,000

Grantor: Gilman, Peter

Grantee: Foster, Jacqueline Elizabeth

Property: Lazy Glen 32

Cost: $219,000

Grantor: Figler, Susan Anderson

Grantee: OCallaghan, Joseph Cecil; Garrett, Kelly Simmons

Property: Aspen Village 56

Cost: $400,000

Grantor: GreenAspen LLC

Grantee: Corbett, Richard J; Corbett, Jillian F

Property: Garet 6

Cost: $3,647,000

Grantor: Pensco Trust Company; Roth, Austin Stitt FBO

Grantee: Little, William; Halfert, Sara M

Property: Brush Creek Village 6 1 2

Cost: $690,000

Grantor: Zenith Partners 251 LLC; Zenith Partners-251 LLC

Grantee: Scott, Colleen

Property: Meadow Ranch D1

Cost: $875,000