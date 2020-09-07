Market snapshot
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County transaction records.
High
Aspen
This three-story Red Mountain home, at 645 Hunter Creek Road, offers five bedrooms, six bathrooms and over 7,000 square feet. It features an infinity pool and two hot tubs.
$24,100,000
Low
Snowmass
This Laurelwood studio condo offers views of the slope from its top-floor location. It features a wood-burning fireplace and access to a two-tier hot tub.
$325,000
Year to Date: Jan. 1 – Sept. 4, 2020*
Total transactions: 178 (down 8%); Total sales volume: 424,443,585; Sales to list price ratio: 94% (down 2%); Active listings: 578 (up 1%)
*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).