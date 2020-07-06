Market snapshot

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County real estate transaction records.

High

Aspen

Built in 2000, this ­seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom chateau-style home is roughly one mile from the Aspen Mountain Gondola and boasts over 11,000 square feet.

$12,500,000

Low

Basalt

This two-bedroom Golf View condo has one and a half bathrooms. It was built in 1974 and has 1,000 square feet.

$470,000

Real Estate Transactions Recorded

June 21 - June 27, 2020

Grantor: Rose, Christine Severy; Rose, Jonathan H

Grantee: Tucker, Bernard Thomas Trustee; Conyers, Julie A Trustee; Conyers-Tucker Trust

Property: Golf View Condo I

Cost: $470,000

Grantor: Cole, E Patrick; Cole, Janet Christine

Grantee: Blair, Ingrid E; Blair, Thomas C

Property: Top of the Village 205 Aspen

Cost: $660,000

Grantor: Gonzalez, Anthony; Gonzalez, Annie

Grantee: Baysal, Fatih Dogan

Property: Week 10 & Floating Weeks GA Resort 12

Cost: $75,000

Grantor: LIA Trixie & PJ LTD LLC

Grantee: Puzzle Piece West LLC

Property: 1/7th Interest Interval Estate 3-24 Snowmass Club Condo 119

Cost: $125,000

Grantor: APCHA

Grantee: Chilson, Howard C

Property: $219,991

Cost: Hoaglund Ranch Historic Lot 10 Condo B

Grantor: Williams, Mark

Grantee: Severy, Patrick

Property: Meadow Ranch F3A

Cost: $800,000

Grantor: 40 North Star LLC

Grantee: Rabbit Lodge Aspen LLC

Property: Preserve 6

Cost: $12,500,000

Grantor: Ziegler, Joan H Trust; Ziegler, Evelyn Trustee

Grantee: Everson, Dee Stacey; Mrotek, Maciej A

Property: 9 10 88 NE4NW4

Cost: $20,000

Grantor: Smuggler LLC

Grantee: Little B LLC

Property: Aspen City of 15 C-D

Cost: $4,600,000

Grantor: Melius Grant

Grantee: Wiewall, Elizabeth

Property: Alpine Grove B 416

Cost: $510,000

Grantor: Bach, Margie H Trust; Bach, Margie H Trustee

Grantee: Double EE 2020 Holdings LP

Property: Sopris Suite 1/6th Interest Club Suites at Roaring Fork Club D

Cost: $140,000