Market snapshot
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County real estate transaction records.
High
Aspen
Built in 2000, this seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom chateau-style home is roughly one mile from the Aspen Mountain Gondola and boasts over 11,000 square feet.
$12,500,000
Low
Basalt
This two-bedroom Golf View condo has one and a half bathrooms. It was built in 1974 and has 1,000 square feet.
$470,000
Real Estate Transactions Recorded
June 21 - June 27, 2020
Grantor: Rose, Christine Severy; Rose, Jonathan H
Grantee: Tucker, Bernard Thomas Trustee; Conyers, Julie A Trustee; Conyers-Tucker Trust
Property: Golf View Condo I
Cost: $470,000
Grantor: Cole, E Patrick; Cole, Janet Christine
Grantee: Blair, Ingrid E; Blair, Thomas C
Property: Top of the Village 205 Aspen
Cost: $660,000
Grantor: Gonzalez, Anthony; Gonzalez, Annie
Grantee: Baysal, Fatih Dogan
Property: Week 10 & Floating Weeks GA Resort 12
Cost: $75,000
Grantor: LIA Trixie & PJ LTD LLC
Grantee: Puzzle Piece West LLC
Property: 1/7th Interest Interval Estate 3-24 Snowmass Club Condo 119
Cost: $125,000
Grantor: APCHA
Grantee: Chilson, Howard C
Property: $219,991
Cost: Hoaglund Ranch Historic Lot 10 Condo B
Grantor: Williams, Mark
Grantee: Severy, Patrick
Property: Meadow Ranch F3A
Cost: $800,000
Grantor: 40 North Star LLC
Grantee: Rabbit Lodge Aspen LLC
Property: Preserve 6
Cost: $12,500,000
Grantor: Ziegler, Joan H Trust; Ziegler, Evelyn Trustee
Grantee: Everson, Dee Stacey; Mrotek, Maciej A
Property: 9 10 88 NE4NW4
Cost: $20,000
Grantor: Smuggler LLC
Grantee: Little B LLC
Property: Aspen City of 15 C-D
Cost: $4,600,000
Grantor: Melius Grant
Grantee: Wiewall, Elizabeth
Property: Alpine Grove B 416
Cost: $510,000
Grantor: Bach, Margie H Trust; Bach, Margie H Trustee
Grantee: Double EE 2020 Holdings LP
Property: Sopris Suite 1/6th Interest Club Suites at Roaring Fork Club D
Cost: $140,000