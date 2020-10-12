Market snapshot

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County transaction records.

High

RE High.jpeg

Aspen

Located at 1125 Ute Ave., this three-story home ­features six bedrooms and six full bathrooms and offers ski-in access from Aspen Mountain.

$21,700,000

Low

RE Low.png

Aspen

This studio condo, located at 311 W. Main St. within The Aspen aka Aspen Bed & Breakfast, is 296 square feet.

$180,000

Real estate transactions recorded Sept. 27 – Oct. 3, 2020

Grantor: C DE Q Colorado LLC

Grantee: Sanchez Jody Bronson Trust

Property: Owl Creek Homes 21 11

Cost: $4,195,000

Grantor: Levantin, Allen M

Grantee: Mora, Javier Gonzalez; Gonzalez-Mora Monica; Gonzalez-Mora Javier

Property: Hidden Meadows at Snowmass VLG 2 Easement

Cost: $4,800,000

Grantor: APCHA

Grantee: Godfrey, Andrew; Godfrey, Diane

Property: Midland Park F3

Cost: $374,879

Grantor: Comiskey, Frank H

Grantee: Brubrior Investments PTY LTD

Property: Fixed Weeks 31 & Floating Weeks GA Resort 24

Cost: $110,000

Grantor: Warble, Eric

Grantee: George, Alexandra

Property: 700 West Hopkins 6

Cost: $522,000

Grantor: Spencer, David H

Grantee: A Francisco J Montemayor; Montemayor A Francisco J

Property: 4/52 Interest Premier Club Weeks Aspen Residence Club & Hotel B35

Cost: $400,000

Grantor: Kurajian, George M Jr trust; Kurajian, George M Jr Trustee

Grantee: Jackson, Henry Jr; Sommerhauser, Anna Marie

Property: Stonebridge Inn 624

Cost: $70,000

Grantor: Jensen, Peter

Grantee: Duvall, Phil; Duvall, Susan; Duvall, John S; Vershay, Donna

Property: 1/8th Interest Club Interest C4-IV Timbers Club at Snowmass C4

Cost: $300,000

Grantor: Cravitz, Herschel; Cravitz Barbara

Grantee: Cravitz Barbara Trust

Property: Cluster IV Country Club Townhomes 89 IV

Cost: $500

Grantor: McCoy, Carlton

Grantee: Dauch, Karin

Property: Christiana Aspen A102 I

Cost: $585,001

Grantor: Solomon, David; Solomon, Mary

Grantee: THSMLI LLC

Property: Stein Split Lot I

Cost: $19,500,000

Grantor: Newton, Barbara Louise

Grantee: Wexler, Mindy R Trust

Property: Gant B102

Cost:$2,100,000

Grantor: Silverstein, Philip; Silverstein, Rosalyn

Grantee: Elkmax LLC

Property: Aspen (The) 207

Cost: $200,000

Grantor: Wolf, Charles; Wolf, Louise

Grantee: Russell, Jacqueline; Walker, Douglas C Trust

Property: Little Elk Creek Village 2 16

Cost: $1,755,000

Grantor: Seay, Gerald R; Seay, Gerald R Trust

Grantee: MJB Mountain Properties LLC

Property: Parking Level Durant Mall P11

Cost: $275,000

Grantor: Rickel, David; Snyder, Gary

Grantee: Elkmax LLC

Property: Aspen (The) 304

Cost: $200,000

Grantor: Heineman S Marlene

Grantee: Elkmax LLC

Property: Aspen (The) 108

Cost: $180,000

Grantor: Crete Associates LP

Grantee: Elkmax LLC

Property: Aspen (The) 107

Cost: $200,000

Grantor: Crete Associates LP

Grantee: Elkmax LLC

Property: Aspen (The) 204

Cost: $200,000

Grantor: Karp, Michael

Grantee: Elkmax LLC

Property: Aspen (The) 300

Cost: $200,000

Grantor: Zurcher Paula Trust; Pargellis Andrew Fbo; Pargellis Christopher Fbo; Zurcher Ariane Fbo

Pargellis Andrew Trustee

Grantee: 700 Nell Erickson Road Holdings LLC

Property: Erickson Ranch 1

Cost: $16,000,000

Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC

Grantee: Mendes, Eduardo De Ulhoa Flosi; Mendes Isabel De Carvalho

Property: Club Interest No. 406-1 One Snowmass East

Cost: $118,000

Grantor: Crete Associates

Grantee: Elkmax LLC

Property: Aspen (The) 302

Cost: $200,000

Grantor: Ziegler, Joan H Trust; Ziegler, Evelyn A Trustee

Grantee: Rodriguez, Bricia

Property: Part of Wild Rose Ranch B

Cost: $1,150,000

Grantor: Crete Associates

Grantee: Elkmax LLC

Property: Aspen (The) 307

Cost: $200,000

Grantor: Crete Associates

Grantee: Elkmax LLC

Property: Aspen (The) 311

Cost: $200,000

Grantor: Forza Holdings Colorado LLC

Grantee: Miller Trust

Property: Woodrun I 44

Cost: $4,775,000

Grantor: Kirkegaard, Tori K; Broecker, David A

Grantee: Leeds Liz Trust

Property: Assay Hill Lodge 710; Assay Hill Lodge 13610

Cost: $285,000

Grantor: APCHA

Grantee: Shine, Christine; Shine, Frank

Property: Aspen Highlands Village AFF Housing B 2 5

Cost: $341,267

Grantor: Shackelford, Mark

Grantee: Moon, Laura S; Moon, Robert D

Property: Silver Bell 5

Cost: $1,000,000

Grantor: Redman, Kari Lynn Trustee; Redman, Kari Trust

Grantee: Gray, Raleigh A; Gray John W

Property: Ardmore 2; Ardmore 1

Cost: $6,400,000

Grantor: St. Pete West LLC

Grantee: Snowmass Dreams LLC

Property: Snowmass Mountain L4

Cost: $312,500

Grantor: M&W LLC

Grantee: Waveriders Trust

Property: Fifth Avenue 201 C

Cost: $2,525,000

Grantor: Jones, Matthew L; Jones, Nancy P

Grantee: Jones, Adrian; Martinez-Jones, Kristin

Property: Ridgerun I 60

Cost: $2,000,000

Grantor: Buss, Susan Esval

Grantee: Hull Trust

Property: Week 30 Floating Weeks G A Resort 42

Cost: $160,000

Grantor: Kravitz, Michael C

Grantee: Tetsuyama LLC

Property: Columbine 5

Cost: $1,600,000

Grantor: PSM JNM Meadow Ranch LLC

Grantee: Kahan, David; Kahan, Abbbie

Property: Meadow Ranch C18

Cost: $1,598,000

Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC

Grantee: LCTD Group LLC

Property: One Snowmass East 600E

Cost: $2,900,000

Grantor: Rose, Brandon

Grantee: Lorenz, Katherine; Tirpak, Bradley

Property: Victorians at Bleeker A

Cost: $2,995,000

Grantor: Rulon, Gregory L; Rulon, Patricia S

Grantee: Lewis Reed S Trust

Property: Ridgerun III 34

Cost: $2,100,000

Grantor: Mountains & Plains LLC; Mountains and Plains LLC

Grantee: Hughes Trust

Property: Little Texas 19 16 9 85 SW4NE4 SE4

Cost: $2,000,000

Grantor: Franklin, Martin E; Franklin, Julie L

Grantee: GW Ventures 2 lLC; Wehrle Gaines Trust

Property: Hoag 3

Cost: $21,700,000

Grantor: Cohen, Nancy C Trust

Grantee: Kirkbride Trust

Property: Obermeyer Place Condo 103 Parkside

Cost: $5,200,000

Grantor: Kling, Clifton L; Kling, Heather J

Grantee: Zahorik, Robert E Trust; Schmerhorn Trust

Property: Club Interest D3-VI Timbers Club at Snowmass D3

Cost: $315,000

Grantor: Stelzer, Irwin M; Stelzer, Marian Faris

Grantee: Sunshine Ski Chalet LLC

Property: Starwood R19

Cost: $2,850,000

Grantor: Snowmass Properties LLC

Grantee: Filhaber, Edward Trustee; Filhaber, Dale Trustee; Filhaber Trust

Property: Interval Interest No. 3-40 Snowmass Club Condo 119

Cost: $127,500

Grantor: Allan, Robert M Trustee; Allan, Donna C Trustee; Allan, Trust

Grantee: Aspen Townhouse Near Nell LLC

Property: Durant Mews 3

Cost: $6,750,000

Grantor: Balleroy International Inc

Grantee: Manjeshwar Siddharth J; Manjeshwar Sana A

Property: Woodrun Place 53 IV

Cost: $1,550,000

Grantor: Sunshine Mountain LLC

Grantee: Tiny Dancer LLC

Property: Mountain Valley 1 1 21

Cost: $6,900,000

Grantor: White, Helene N

Grantee: Bassett Family Properties LTD

Property: Ridge Townhomes 3

Cost: $925,000

Grantor: 1954 Colorado Corp

Grantee: Simon W Scott Trustee; Simon W Scott Trust

Property: 9 9 85 SE4; 10 9 85 SW4; 15 9 85 NW4; 16 9 85 NE4; 10 9 85 6; 15 9 85 4

Cost: $12,500,000

Grantor: Stonywood Trust; Lowe, Henry Irving Trustee

Grantee: Govt Lot 3 LLC

Property: 27 9 86

Cost: $485,000

Grantor: 244 Eastwood AH LLC

Grantee: Twinstar LLC

Property: Eastwood 8

Cost: $4,900,000

Grantor: Blakemore, Elizabeth A

Grantee: 24 Harleston Green LLC

Property: Country Club Townhomes 35 IIA

Cost: $2,750,000

Grantor: SV Building 7 Development LLC

Grantee: Gamble, John E; Graham, Heather L

Property: Club Interest No. 306-6 One Snowmass East 306

Cost: $141,750

Grantor: Lewis, James N Trust; 1996 Lewis, James N Trust

Grantee: NPAPOR LLC; Caine Brian F Trust

Property: 1/8th Ownership Interest Residences at the Little Nell Condo F304

Cost: $1,500,000

Grantor: Lipman, Jeremy; Lipman, Bree Lalonde

Grantee: Juliana LLC

Property: Meadow Ranch C13

Cost: $1,675,000

Grantor: Matza, Barry I; Matza, Susan G

Grantee: Theis, Thomas L; Theis, Joan N

Property: Residence Interest No. 10 Aspen Highlands Condo 8415

Cost: $12,000

Grantor: Coe, Nancybell Trust; Coe, Nancybell Trustee

Grantee: Veshancey, James I; Agnew, Monique R

Property: Brush Creek Village 3 2 3

Cost: $550,000

Grantor: Johnson, Jeremy J

Grantee: Clarke, David; Clarke, David

Property: Brush Creek Village 1 1 3

Cost: $2,580,000

Grantor: Nielson Alice Trust; Nielson Scott M Trust; Nielson Mary Alice Trustee; Nielson Scott M Trustee

Grantee: Gold, Dan; Gold, Laura

Property: Parcel G East Village Pines 5; Pines East Village PUD 5

Cost: $7,750,000

Grantor: Walker, Stacy

Grantee: Smith Colter

Property: Meadow Ranch E2; Meadow Ranch E2B

Cost: $1,150,000

Grantor: Rosenberg, Maris

Grantee: Langendorff, Frank; Langendorff, Jane

Property: Residence Interest 7 Aspen Highlands Condo 8302

Cost: $25,000

Grantor: Gondola, Partners LLC

Grantee: 411 WW LLC

Property: Black Birch Estates 3

Cost: $10,050,000