Market snapshot
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County transaction records.
High
Aspen
This 11.72 acre Rubey parcel offers woods, privacy and incredible views. It allows for the building of an estate up to 19,750 square feet.
$22,000,000
Low
Meredith
This lot, located in the Ruedi South Shore subdivision at 1990 South Shore Drive offers nearly 14 acres.
$225,000
Year to Date - Jan. 1 – Aug. 21, 2020*
Total transactions: 153 (down 13%)
Total sales volume: $370,952,585 (up 34%)
Sales to list price ratio: 96% (down 2%)
Active listings: 546 (down 1%)
*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin -County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).
Real estate transactions recorded Aug. 9 - Aug. 15, 2020
Grantor: Atkinson, Dean A; Atkinson, Julie D
Grantee: Aspen Global Management LLC
Property: Capitol Peak Lodge Condo 3211
Cost: $959,000
Grantor: Brown, Aaron M; Brown, Maud Yolande
Grantee: MH Mountain View LLC
Property: Cemplex 1037
Cost: $6,325,000
Grantor: Scheuer, Kim
Grantee: Valley, Mia
Property: Brush Creek Village 2 15
Cost: $1,380,000
Grantor: Nell AH LLC
Grantee: Lacoda LLC
Property: North of Nell 4J
Cost: $3,500,000
Grantor: JGDJ Partnership LTD
Grantee: Swiller, Robert Trust
Property: Club Weeks 01, 29, 30, 40 Aspen Residence Club & Hotel B51 Club Weeks 9, 27, 28, 46 Aspen Residence Club & Hotel B51
Cost: $565,000
Grantor: Highland Ranch LTD LLLP; Highland Ranch LTD
Grantee: Namuranch LLC
Property: Highland Ranch 2
Cost: $15,000,000
Grantor: Kolar, Robert D; Kolar, Brooke S
Grantee: Dolan, William; Dolan, Nathalia
Property: Mountain Valley 1 17
Cost: $2,750,000
Grantor: Basalt Vista Affordable Housing Partnership LLC
Grantee: Sosa, Martha; Sosa, Mauricio
Property: Basalt Vista Housing Partnership Townhomes 9B
Cost: $370,000
Grantor: 101 American Way LLC
Grantee: MYOB2 LLC
Property: Rubey 5
Cost: $22,000,000
Grantor: Chrome Corners Inc
Grantee: Mitchell Trust
Property: Crystal Valley 207
Cost: $167,000
Grantor: Wilkins, David; Wilkins, Katherine
Grantee: FIRA 5248 Holdings LLC
Property: Aspen West End 3
Cost: $760,000
Grantor: Bird, James
Grantee: Dickson, Roy; Dickson, Barbara
Property: 4 Premier Club Weeks Aspen Residence Club & Hotel B42
Cost: $192,500
Grantor: McCollum, Mark A; McCollum, Jennifer L
Grantee: Bisha LLC
Property: Black Swan Hall A
Cost: $6,495,000
Grantor: Justkids LLC
Grantee: Storm, Zachary B’ Storm, Cherie Nicole
Property: Aspenwood K14; Upper Willows K14
Cost: $290,000
Grantor: Max Block Family Partnership
Grantee: Storm, Zachary B; Storm, Cherie Nicole
Property: Aspenwood K13; Upper Willows K13
Cost: $290,000
Grantor: Bedell Jeanne Marie
Grantee: Williams, Robert Andrews
Property: Koch Townhouses 3
Cost: $1,650,000
Grantor: 122 100 Elk Run Drive LLC
Grantee: Elk Run Drive #122 LLC
Property: Riverview Plaza 122
Cost: $95,000
Grantor: Little, William N; Little, Nadia M
Grantee: Gubow, Janey A
Property: Country Club Townhomes 27 I
Cost: $970,000
Grantor: APCHA
Grantee: Parker, James; Parker, Darcy
Property: Burlingame Ranch I Condo 204 0123 Forge Road
Cost: $433,460
Grantor: DLG 2014 LLC
Grantee: 136 Northway LLC
Property: Knollwood 5 14
Cost: $8,895,000
Grantor: Unit 4 Cooper LLC
Grantee: Dinsdale Joy
Property: Aspen West 4
Cost: $4,950,000
Grantor: Mont Vita LLC
Grantee: JustBlu LLC
Property: Crestwood 201 I
Cost: $780,000
Grantor: Snowchristy LLC
Grantee: Kaywin Ellen B Trustee
Property: Meadow Ranch D6; Meadow Ranch D6A
Cost: $950,000
Grantor: Tolk, Christopher L Trustee; Tolk, Gayla Lynn Trustee; Tolk, Christopher L Trust
Grantee: Independence 44681 LLC
Property: 28 10 84 SW4NW4
Cost: $5,700,000
Grantor: Perkins, Paulette D; Hext, Thomas R
Grantee: 415 Lacet Lane LLC
Property: Lacet 1
Cost: $6,000,000
Grantor: Declaration of Trust Latousek Doris Joan Trust; Moyer Mary D Trustee; Latousek Robert B Jr Trustee
Grantee: Layden, Marjorie
Property: Starwood 11 R76
Cost: $3,800,000
Grantor: Harris, Selma I Trust; Harris, Irving Trust; Friedman Alan J Trustee
Grantee: Zissu, Alexander
Property: Divide 29
Cost: $3,587,500
Grantor: Petroff, Ginger; Cunningham, Kenneth
Grantee: Ortenzio, James; Ortenzio, Tracey
Property: Crestwood 202 G
Cost: $617,000
Grantor: Young, Doyle E; Young, Rebecca
Grantee: King, Daniel S
Property: Stonebridge 827 IV
Cost: $490,000
Grantor: Sherman Legacy LLC
Grantee: Mac DB LLC
Property: Fractional Interest E-9 Dancing Bear Residences Aspen DB9 Tunnel Easement
Cost: $975,000
Grantor: Ram Aspen LLC
Grantee: White Star LLC
Property: W/J Ranch Homes 5 5
Cost: $9,800,000
Grantor: Kaiser, Harold F JR
Grantee: Black, Judith M Trust
Property: Top of the Village 208 Aspen Trails
Cost: $625,000
Grantor: 838 Willoughby LLC
Grantee: ASPWW 55 LLC
Property: Pitkin Green 1 9
Cost: $18,900,000
Grantor: APCHA
Grantee: Miller, Allison L
Property: Common Ground Housing Condo 618
Cost: $113,415
Grantor: Gorremans, Kevin C; Gorremans, Mary E
Grantee: Krohn, Christopher H; Krohn, Virginia H
Property: Ruedi South Shore 3
Cost: $225,000
Grantor: Adam, Kurt E
Grantee: Grendene, Leticia; Grendene, Michele
Property: Brush Creek Village 3 1 6
Cost: $1,777,000
Grantor: H-Cubed Colorado LLC
Grantee: Sage, Robert
Property: Assay Hill Lodge 438; Assay Hill Lodge 133338
Cost: $550,000
Grantor: Cloud10 LLC
Grantee: Rogers & Rogers Investments LLC
Property: Fasching Haus 7
Cost: $2,875,000
Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC
Grantee: Schuster, Neil
Property: Club Interest No 306-1 One Snowmass 306
Cost: $113,400
Grantor: Wallace, Larry L Trustee; Wallace Larry L Trust; Wallace, Mary I Trust; Wallace, Mary I Trustee
Grantee: Greene, Anthony Frank
Property: Eastwood 21
Cost: $3,600,000
Grantor: Wark, Rickey E; Wark, Cynthia Ann
Grantee: Aspen Sutton Holdings LLC
Property: Maroon Creek Club 45
Cost: $4,250,000
Grantor: Larner, Glen; Larner, Tracy L
Grantee: Bonita810 LLC
Property: Bonita 810
Cost: $2,800,000
Grantor: Giertz, James R; Giertz, Tamarra J
Grantee: Denby, Samuel Robert
Property: Carriage House Herron B B
Cost: $1,450,000
Grantor: Wetwiska, James
Grantee: Allen, Jennifer C
Property: Chateau Roaring Fork 4 A
Cost: $2,700,000
Grantor: GM & MJ Properties LLC
Grantee: Jan Patric Hagemeier LLC
Property: 700 Monarch 302
Cost: $2,075,000
Grantor: 817 West North Street LLC
Grantee: 817 West North Street LLC
Property: Aspen City of 8 E-F
Cost: $6,607,000