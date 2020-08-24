Market snapshot

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County transaction records.

High

Aspen

This 11.72 acre Rubey parcel offers woods, privacy and incredible views. It allows for the building of an estate up to 19,750 square feet.

$22,000,000

Low

Meredith

This lot, located in the Ruedi South Shore subdivision at 1990 South Shore Drive offers nearly 14 acres.

$225,000 

Year to Date - Jan. 1 – Aug. 21, 2020*

Total transactions: 153 (down 13%)

Total sales volume: $370,952,585 (up 34%)

Sales to list price ratio: 96% (down 2%)

Active listings: 546 (down 1%)

*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin -County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).

 

Real estate transactions recorded Aug. 9 - Aug. 15, 2020

Grantor: Atkinson, Dean A; Atkinson, Julie D

Grantee: Aspen Global Management LLC

Property: Capitol Peak Lodge Condo 3211

Cost: $959,000

Grantor: Brown, Aaron M; Brown, Maud Yolande

Grantee: MH Mountain View LLC

Property: Cemplex 1037

Cost: $6,325,000

Grantor: Scheuer, Kim

Grantee: Valley, Mia

Property: Brush Creek Village 2 15

Cost: $1,380,000

Grantor: Nell AH LLC

Grantee: Lacoda LLC

Property: North of Nell 4J

Cost: $3,500,000

Grantor: JGDJ Partnership LTD

Grantee: Swiller, Robert Trust

Property: Club Weeks 01, 29, 30, 40 Aspen Residence Club & Hotel B51 Club Weeks 9, 27, 28, 46 Aspen Residence Club & Hotel B51

Cost: $565,000

Grantor: Highland Ranch LTD LLLP; Highland Ranch LTD

Grantee: Namuranch LLC

Property: Highland Ranch 2

Cost: $15,000,000

Grantor: Kolar, Robert D; Kolar, Brooke S

Grantee: Dolan, William; Dolan, Nathalia

Property: Mountain Valley 1 17

Cost: $2,750,000

Grantor: Basalt Vista Affordable Housing Partnership LLC

Grantee: Sosa, Martha; Sosa, Mauricio

Property: Basalt Vista Housing Partnership Townhomes 9B

Cost: $370,000

Grantor: 101 American Way LLC

Grantee: MYOB2 LLC

Property: Rubey 5

Cost: $22,000,000

Grantor: Chrome Corners Inc

Grantee: Mitchell Trust

Property: Crystal Valley 207

Cost: $167,000

Grantor: Wilkins, David; Wilkins, Katherine

Grantee: FIRA 5248 Holdings LLC

Property: Aspen West End 3

Cost: $760,000

Grantor: Bird, James

Grantee: Dickson, Roy; Dickson, Barbara

Property: 4 Premier Club Weeks Aspen Residence Club & Hotel B42

Cost: $192,500

Grantor: McCollum, Mark A; McCollum, Jennifer L

Grantee: Bisha LLC

Property: Black Swan Hall A

Cost: $6,495,000

Grantor: Justkids LLC

Grantee: Storm, Zachary B’ Storm, Cherie Nicole

Property: Aspenwood K14; Upper Willows K14

Cost: $290,000

Grantor: Max Block Family Partnership

Grantee: Storm, Zachary B; Storm, Cherie Nicole

Property: Aspenwood K13; Upper Willows K13

Cost: $290,000

Grantor: Bedell Jeanne Marie

Grantee: Williams, Robert Andrews

Property: Koch Townhouses 3

Cost: $1,650,000

Grantor: 122 100 Elk Run Drive LLC

Grantee: Elk Run Drive #122 LLC

Property: Riverview Plaza 122

Cost: $95,000

Grantor: Little, William N; Little, Nadia M

Grantee: Gubow, Janey A

Property: Country Club Townhomes 27 I

Cost: $970,000

Grantor: APCHA

Grantee: Parker, James; Parker, Darcy

Property: Burlingame Ranch I Condo 204 0123 Forge Road

Cost: $433,460

Grantor: DLG 2014 LLC

Grantee: 136 Northway LLC

Property: Knollwood 5 14

Cost: $8,895,000

Grantor: Unit 4 Cooper LLC

Grantee: Dinsdale Joy

Property: Aspen West 4

Cost: $4,950,000

Grantor: Mont Vita LLC

Grantee: JustBlu LLC

Property: Crestwood 201 I

Cost: $780,000

Grantor: Snowchristy LLC

Grantee: Kaywin Ellen B Trustee

Property: Meadow Ranch D6; Meadow Ranch D6A

Cost: $950,000

Grantor: Tolk, Christopher L Trustee; Tolk, Gayla Lynn Trustee; Tolk, Christopher L Trust

Grantee: Independence 44681 LLC

Property: 28 10 84 SW4NW4

Cost: $5,700,000

Grantor: Perkins, Paulette D; Hext, Thomas R

Grantee: 415 Lacet Lane LLC

Property: Lacet 1

Cost: $6,000,000

Grantor: Declaration of Trust Latousek Doris Joan Trust; Moyer Mary D Trustee; Latousek Robert B Jr Trustee

Grantee: Layden, Marjorie

Property: Starwood 11 R76

Cost: $3,800,000

Grantor: Harris, Selma I Trust; Harris, Irving Trust; Friedman Alan J Trustee

Grantee: Zissu, Alexander

Property: Divide 29

Cost: $3,587,500

Grantor: Petroff, Ginger; Cunningham, Kenneth

Grantee: Ortenzio, James; Ortenzio, Tracey

Property: Crestwood 202 G

Cost: $617,000

Grantor: Young, Doyle E; Young, Rebecca

Grantee: King, Daniel S

Property: Stonebridge 827 IV

Cost: $490,000

Grantor: Sherman Legacy LLC

Grantee: Mac DB LLC

Property: Fractional Interest E-9 Dancing Bear Residences Aspen DB9 Tunnel Easement

Cost: $975,000

Grantor: Ram Aspen LLC

Grantee: White Star LLC

Property: W/J Ranch Homes 5 5

Cost: $9,800,000

Grantor: Kaiser, Harold F JR

Grantee: Black, Judith M Trust

Property: Top of the Village 208 Aspen Trails

Cost: $625,000

Grantor: 838 Willoughby LLC

Grantee: ASPWW 55 LLC

Property: Pitkin Green 1 9

Cost: $18,900,000

Grantor: APCHA

Grantee: Miller, Allison L

Property: Common Ground Housing Condo 618

Cost: $113,415

Grantor: Gorremans, Kevin C; Gorremans, Mary E

Grantee: Krohn, Christopher H; Krohn, Virginia H

Property: Ruedi South Shore 3

Cost: $225,000

Grantor: Adam, Kurt E

Grantee: Grendene, Leticia; Grendene, Michele

Property: Brush Creek Village 3 1 6

Cost: $1,777,000

Grantor: H-Cubed Colorado LLC

Grantee: Sage, Robert

Property: Assay Hill Lodge 438; Assay Hill Lodge 133338

Cost: $550,000

Grantor: Cloud10 LLC

Grantee: Rogers & Rogers Investments LLC

Property: Fasching Haus 7

Cost: $2,875,000

Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC

Grantee: Schuster, Neil

Property: Club Interest No 306-1 One Snowmass 306

Cost: $113,400

Grantor: Wallace, Larry L Trustee; Wallace Larry L Trust; Wallace, Mary I Trust; Wallace, Mary I Trustee

Grantee: Greene, Anthony Frank

Property: Eastwood 21

Cost: $3,600,000

Grantor: Wark, Rickey E; Wark, Cynthia Ann

Grantee: Aspen Sutton Holdings LLC

Property: Maroon Creek Club 45

Cost: $4,250,000

Grantor: Larner, Glen; Larner, Tracy L

Grantee: Bonita810 LLC

Property: Bonita 810

Cost: $2,800,000

Grantor: Giertz, James R; Giertz, Tamarra J

Grantee: Denby, Samuel Robert

Property: Carriage House Herron B B

Cost: $1,450,000

Grantor: Wetwiska, James

Grantee: Allen, Jennifer C

Property: Chateau Roaring Fork 4 A

Cost: $2,700,000

Grantor: GM & MJ Properties LLC

Grantee: Jan Patric Hagemeier LLC

Property: 700 Monarch 302

Cost: $2,075,000

Grantor: 817 West North Street LLC

Grantee: 817 West North Street LLC

Property: Aspen City of 8 E-F

Cost: $6,607,000