Market snapshot

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County transaction records.

High

Snowmass

Built in 2006, this Snowmass home (4305 Snowmass Creek Road) offers over 6,600 square feet of living space with five bedrooms and six full bathrooms.

$17,625,000

Low

Basalt

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located within the Villas at Elk Run and is over 1,000 square feet.

$458,000

Real Estate Transactions Recorded, Oct. 11 - Oct. 17, 2020

Grantor: Stovitz Trust; Stovitz, Kenneth Trustee; Stovtiz, Laura Trust

Grantee: 263 Park Avenue LLC

Property: Park Dale 2

Cost: $11,750,000

Grantor: Ippolito Trust; Ippolito, Vincent Trustee

Grantee: Adelsheimer, Gregg; Adelsheimer, Pamela

Property: Residence Interest No. 12 Aspen Highlands Condo 8105

Cost: $35,000

Grantor: Bennington, Thomas H III

Grantee: Finch, Hayley E; House, Nancy J

Property: Villas at Elk Run 4204

Cost: $458,000

Grantor: Gentry Family Real Estate LLC

Grantee: Seven Mountain Trust LLC

Property: Deerbrook Townhome B4

Cost: $2,230,000

Grantor: Rogers, James Charles Victor; Rogers, Lisanne Lockyer

Grantee: Broussard, Todd J; Broussard, Lynne B

Property: Residence Interest No. 9 Aspen Highlands Condo 2308

Cost: $21,000

Grantor: Kornreich, James; Kornreich, Meredith

Grantee: JS Bashara Investments LLC

Property: Residence Interest 1 Aspen Highlands Condo 8305

Cost: $70,000

Grantor: Keefe, Joan A Trust; Keefe, Joan A Trustee

Grantee: Miller, Ellen C

Property: Residences st Roaring Fork 201 Garage Unit Residences at Roaring Fork 201

Cost: $930,000

Grantor: Cohen, Ronald

Grantee: Carmody Investments 1 LLC

Property: Interval Interest A Sanctuary at Snowmass 150

Cost: $160,000

Grantor: APCHA

Grantee: Chernosky, David J

Property: Burlingame Ranch II Condo 301 335 Paepcke Drive

Cost: $307,652

Grantor: 664 Divide Drive LLC

Grantee: Tacales LLC

Property: Divide 23

Cost: $10,350,000

Grantor: Aspen March LLC

Grantee: 549 Race Alley LLC

Property: Fox Crossings 4-5

Cost: $12,000,000

Grantor: Limenitis LLC

Grantee: Casa De Aspen LLC

Property: Assay Hill Lodge 624; Assay Hill Lodge 13524; Assay Hill Lodge 634; Assay Hill Lodge 13534

Cost: $1,295,000

Grantor: Levinson, Dan B; Levinson, Lynne L

Grantee: 114 Maroon Drive LLC

Property: Pyramid View 4

Cost: $11,150,000

Grantor: Wesson, Patsy C

Grantee: Nassif, Monica; Nassif, David

Property: Horse Ranch 72

Cost: $4,500,000

Grantor: Ellis, James Byron

Grantee: Lift One Rentals LLC

Property: Shadow Mountain Townhomes 7

Cost: $1,500,000

Grantor: Peak, Julie Jo; Hightower, David Wayne

Grantee: RP Aspen LLC

Property: Residence Interest 11 Aspen Highlands Condo 8311

Cost: $40,000

Grantor: Harlee 425 LLC

Grantee: MOMO LLC

Property: Woodrun Place 17 I

Cost: $654,750

Grantor: Remmers Trust; Remmers, Harry E Trustee; Remmers, Marlen K Trustee; Remmers, Marlene K Trustee

Grantee: Batson, John Hayes; Kunin-Batson, Alicia

Property: Redstone 13

Cost: $1,080,000

Grantor: Nevins, Julie

Grantee: Albee Andrew; Newcomb, Christine

Property: Seasons Four 105 B

Cost: $515,000

Grantor: Steven J Dell Trust; Steven J Dell Trustee

Grantee: 238 Aspen LLC

Property: Part of Red Mountain 1 12-13 1 10 85 NE4SE4

Cost: $12,876,750

Grantor: Joben Aspen LLC

Grantee: Alienated Majesty LLC

Property: Turley 2

Cost: $8,725,000

Grantor: Schlanger, Meredith; Schlanger, Daniel

Grantee: Sharps, Lewis S; Sharps, Melanie

Property: Timbers Club at Snowmass S48

Cost: $173,750

Grantor: Sorhage, Steve

Grantee: Purdy, Robert E Jr Trust; Purdy, Karen Trust

Property: Villas at Elk Run 9102

Cost: $475,000

Grantor: Phillippe, Thomas E; Phillipe, Susan Marie

Grantee: Continental Hotel Holdings LLC

Property: Aspen City of 48 D-E

Cost: $12,000,000

Grantor: Eaton Hugh Mccurdy III Trust; Eaton Hugh Mccurdy III Trustee; Eaton Gay Avery Miller Trustee

Grantee: Broderick L G

Property: Aspen Alps North 804

Cost: $4,500,000

Grantor: TAML Holdings LTD

Grantee: Fryklund, Robert; Fryklund, Louise

Property: Goldsmith Townhomes 2

Cost: $4,875,000

Grantor: Gortan, Tiziano; Gortan, Enrica Usseglio

Grantee: Bennett, Eleanor

Property: Mountain River Manor 8

Cost: $535,000

Grantor: Williams, Gary A T

Grantee: Stofko, Adam; Stofko, Alison

Property: Holland Hills 32

Cost: $890,000

Grantor: East Owl Creek Investments LLC

Grantee: Moler, William R Trust

Property: East Owl Creek 2

Cost: $12,500,000

Grantor: Henschel, Jon; Henschel, Rebecca

Grantee: Headwall LLC

Property: Melton Ranch II 37

Cost: $2,400,000

Grantor: Sirkus, Robert; Sirkus, Adriane

Grantee: Wilders LLC

Property: Ridgerun II 12

Cost: $4,350,000

Grantor: Scott, Joseph A

Grantee: Gantman Kathryn Popeil Trust

Property: Starwood 4 R35

Cost: $3,780,000

Grantor: McClintock, Richard; McClintock, Peggy; McClintock Richard G

Grantee: C B R F Properties LLC

Property: 1/2 Interest Roaring Fork Club PUD 1 18, 1/2 Interest

Cost: $2,250,000

Grantor: Craig & Lee Williams Family Partnership LTD

Grantee: Elk Run Ranch Aspen LLC

Property: Davis/Donnelley Lot Split 2

Cost: $17,625,000

Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC

Grantee: Caribou Holdings LLC

Property: Club Interest No. 403-2 One Snowmass East 403

Cost: $156,600

Grantor: Nuestro Nido LLC

Grantee: Sirkus, Robert; Sirkus, Adriane

Property: Country Club Townhomes 40

Cost: $3,000,000

Grantor: Bandel, Irmtraut Estate of; Barker, Janice per Rep

Grantee: Boyd, Wes T; Christie, Douglas C

Property: Prince Creek 2 1

Cost: $725,000

Grantor: Buhler, Gina

Grantee: Aspen City of

Property: Aspen Water Treatment Plant & AFF Housing 2

Cost: $205,723.99

Grantor: Jona Capital Inc; Jona Holdings Inc

Grantee: Abelman, Jared

Property: Aspen Square 324

Cost: $945,000

Grantor: Spring Street 304 LLC

Grantee: Speetjens J Karel; Speetjens, Susan B

Property: Obermeyer Place Condo 304 Spring Street

Cost: $5,600,000

Grantor: Malek, Marlene A

Grantee: Aspen March LLC

Property: Pitkin Green 2 13

Cost: $13,950,000

Grantor: CVL Investments LLC

Grantee: Moebius T Tyler

Property: Redstone 15

Cost: $450,000

Grantor: Fleck, Barbara; Fleck, Aaron

Grantee: Safe Harbour Eat VII LLC

Property: Fleck Minor Lot Split 12A

Cost: $2,900,00

Grantor: Atwood, Mike; Atwood, Melissa

Grantee: Hoogenboom, Barbara J; Hoogenboom, David J

Property: 34 8 88 NESW4

Cost: $565,000

Year to Date - Jan. 1 – Oct. 23, 2020*

Total transactions: 279 (up 15%); Total sales volume: 699,035,786

(up 91%); Sales to list price ratio: 95% (no change) Active listings: 661 (up 6%)

*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin ­County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).