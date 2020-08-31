High/low
High
Aspen
34 Placer Lane
This Red Mountain home sits on nearly an acre and boasts seven bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. Sliding walls of glass open to the outdoors. Year to date, Aspen’s most expensive home sale.
$31,850,000
Low
Snowmass Village
855 Carriage Way
This Top of the Village Snowmass condo offers ski-in/ski-out access and short walk to the Snowmass Mall from its remodeled three-bedrooms.
$660,000
Year to date, Jan. 1 - Aug. 28
Total transactions: 161 (down 15%)
Total sales volume: $382,592,585 (up 31%)
Sales to list price ratio: 96% (down 2%)
Active listings 563 (no change)