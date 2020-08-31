RE transactions high

High/low

 

High

Aspen

34 Placer Lane

 

This Red Mountain home sits on nearly an acre and boasts seven bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. Sliding walls of glass open to the outdoors. Year to date, Aspen’s most expensive home sale.

$31,850,000

Real estate transactions Low

 

Low

Snowmass Village

855 Carriage Way

This Top of the Village Snowmass condo offers ski-in/ski-out access and short walk to the Snowmass Mall from its remodeled three-bedrooms.

$660,000

Year to date, Jan. 1 - Aug. 28

 

Total transactions: 161 (down 15%)

Total sales volume: $382,592,585 (up 31%)

Sales to list price ratio: 96% (down 2%)

Active listings 563 (no change)

 

Tags