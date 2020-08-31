Grantor: Mexic, Darryl; Mexic, Huddy Marlene
Grantee: Pennetta Summertime B
Property: Inns of Court 23AB 23-24
Cost: $575,500
Grantor: Degeorge, Gregory A; Degeorge, Becky R
Grantee: Barsocchi, Edward J; Barsocchi, Jacqueline A
Property: Midland 6
Cost: $965,000
Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC
Grantee: Maurer, Todd Trust; Maurer, Linda Trust
Property: One Snowmass East 604E
Cost: $3,600,000
Grantor: Harder, Matthew Parker; Harder, Trey Book Trust; Mckinzie, Venecia Harder; Harder, Marc Wilkins; Harder, Matthew Parker Trustee
Grantee: CHGH Aspen Properties LLC
Property: 1/2 Interest Aspen City of 26 Q; 1/2 Interest Aspen City of 26 R; 1/2 Interest Aspen City of 26 S
Cost: $3,500,000
Grantor: Tolentino, Michael
Grantee: Sage, Robert
Property: Assay Hill Lodge 436; Assay Hill Lodge 13336
Cost: $300,000
Grantor: 34 Placer Inc
Grantee: 34 Placer Lane Eat LLC
Property: George Family LLC Sub 2
Cost: $31,850,000
Grantor: MWTK Snowbunny Lane LLC
Grantee: Cohen, Nancy C Trust
Property: Snowbunny 2 8
Cost: $9,250,000
Grantor: HTM Properties LLC
Grantee: Pechter, Jeffrey
Property: East Meadow 3
Cost: $3,800,000
Grantor: Henriquez, Luis F
Grantee: Shafer, Paige; Shafer, Clayton
Property: Country Club Townhomes 67 Cluster VI IV
Cost: $2,144,000
Grantor: Valverde, Rene; Valverde, Elizabeth
Grantee: Fortier, Timothy J
Property: Top of the Village 209 Aspen Slope
Cost: $660,000
Grantor: Moon Glow
Grantee: MC McLain Flats LLC
Property: No Exhibit A Attached
Cost: $11,000,000
Grantor: Bowen, Nicholas S; Bowen, Wendy W
Grantee: Ziegler, Scott; Ziegler, Yvonne
Property: Club Interest A2-VI Timbers Club at Snowmass A2
Cost: $300,000
Grantor: Lalmir H LLC
Grantee: Arscott, John Trust; Arscott, Cherie Trust
Property: 1/8th Ownership Interest Residences at The Little Nell Condo F304
Cost: $1,635,000
Grantor: Cook, Daniel P; Cook, Lisa J
Grantee: Grebe, Kevin; Grebe, Helen
Property: Residence Interest 10 Aspen Highlands Condo 8104
Cost: $15,000
Grantor: APCHA
Grantee: Young, James; Young, Julie
Property: Burlingame Ranch 1 2
Cost: $1,342,690
Grantor: RJS Aspen LLC
Grantee: Moraif, Kenneth Alfred; Moraif, Juanita Fay
Property: Starwood R11
Cost: $6,350,000
Grantor: Block, Colleen S; Lynn, Don A
Grantee: Moran, Kevin
Property: Mountain Valley 2 49
Cost: $4,425,000
Grantor: Niedwick-Linn Trust; Niedwick, Russel R Trustee; Linn, Nicole M Trustee
Grantee: Emma Red Barn LLC
Property: Willoughby Thomas & Phillips 2 Easement
Cost: $1,500,000
Grantor: Steiner, Nelson C; Steiner, Lynne P
Grantee: Rowe, Rob; Rowe, Jill
Property: Timbers Club at Snowmass S26
Cost: $165,000
Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC
Grantee: Nieh, Anne; Hou, Timothy
Property: Club Interest 406-13 One Snowmass East 406
Cost: $118,800
Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC
Grantee: Sowers, Chris; Sowers, Jane
Property: Club Interest 406-6 One Snowmass East 406
Cost: $148,500
Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC
Grantee: Sowers, Chris; Sowers, Jane
Property: Club Interest 406-5 One Snowmass East 406
Cost: $148,500
Grantor: Marvin, Whitney H Trust; Marvin, Whitney H Trustee
Grantee: Snowmass Creek Ranch Preservation LLC
Property: 3 9 86 NE4
Cost: $11,120,000
Grantor: Wender, Steven; Wender, Sharon
Grantee: Sando, Thomas C; Sando, Lois L
Property: Country Club Townhomes 36
Cost: $3,075,000
Grantor: Fabrizio, Bruce P
Grantee: Hanna, Mark S
Property: 21 9 85 2; 21 9 85 7
Cost: $11,950,000
Grantor: Mcatee John J JR Per Rep; Spizzirri, Richard D Estate of
Grantee: Hatcher Properties LLC
Property: 20 10 84 14
Cost: $8,750,000