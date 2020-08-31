Grantor: Mexic, Darryl; Mexic, Huddy Marlene

Grantee: Pennetta Summertime B

Property: Inns of Court 23AB 23-24

Cost: $575,500

 

Grantor: Degeorge, Gregory A; Degeorge, Becky R

Grantee: Barsocchi, Edward J; Barsocchi, Jacqueline A

Property: Midland 6

Cost: $965,000

 

Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC

Grantee: Maurer, Todd Trust; Maurer, Linda Trust

Property: One Snowmass East 604E

Cost: $3,600,000

 

Grantor: Harder, Matthew Parker; Harder, Trey Book Trust; Mckinzie, Venecia Harder; Harder, Marc Wilkins; Harder, Matthew Parker Trustee

Grantee: CHGH Aspen Properties LLC

Property: 1/2 Interest Aspen City of 26 Q; 1/2 Interest Aspen City of 26 R; 1/2 Interest Aspen City of 26 S

Cost: $3,500,000

 

Grantor: Tolentino, Michael

Grantee: Sage, Robert

Property: Assay Hill Lodge 436; Assay Hill Lodge 13336

Cost: $300,000

 

Grantor: 34 Placer Inc

Grantee: 34 Placer Lane Eat LLC

Property: George Family LLC Sub 2

Cost: $31,850,000

 

Grantor: MWTK Snowbunny Lane LLC

Grantee: Cohen, Nancy C Trust

Property: Snowbunny 2 8

Cost: $9,250,000

 

Grantor: HTM Properties LLC

Grantee: Pechter, Jeffrey

Property: East Meadow 3

Cost: $3,800,000

 

Grantor: Henriquez, Luis F

Grantee: Shafer, Paige; Shafer, Clayton

Property: Country Club Townhomes 67 Cluster VI IV

Cost: $2,144,000

 

Grantor: Valverde, Rene; Valverde, Elizabeth

Grantee: Fortier, Timothy J

Property: Top of the Village 209 Aspen Slope

Cost: $660,000

 

Grantor: Moon Glow

Grantee: MC McLain Flats LLC

Property: No Exhibit A Attached

Cost: $11,000,000

 

Grantor: Bowen, Nicholas S; Bowen, Wendy W

Grantee: Ziegler, Scott; Ziegler, Yvonne

Property: Club Interest A2-VI Timbers Club at Snowmass A2

Cost: $300,000

 

Grantor: Lalmir H LLC

Grantee: Arscott, John Trust; Arscott, Cherie Trust

Property: 1/8th Ownership Interest Residences at The Little Nell Condo F304

Cost: $1,635,000

 

Grantor: Cook, Daniel P; Cook, Lisa J

Grantee: Grebe, Kevin; Grebe, Helen

Property: Residence Interest 10 Aspen Highlands Condo 8104

Cost: $15,000

 

Grantor: APCHA

Grantee: Young, James; Young, Julie

Property: Burlingame Ranch 1 2

Cost: $1,342,690

 

Grantor: RJS Aspen LLC

Grantee: Moraif, Kenneth Alfred; Moraif, Juanita Fay

Property: Starwood R11

Cost: $6,350,000

 

Grantor: Block, Colleen S; Lynn, Don A

Grantee: Moran, Kevin

Property: Mountain Valley 2 49

Cost: $4,425,000

 

Grantor: Niedwick-Linn Trust; Niedwick, Russel R Trustee; Linn, Nicole M Trustee

Grantee: Emma Red Barn LLC

Property: Willoughby Thomas & Phillips 2 Easement

Cost: $1,500,000

 

Grantor: Steiner, Nelson C; Steiner, Lynne P

Grantee: Rowe, Rob; Rowe, Jill

Property: Timbers Club at Snowmass S26

Cost: $165,000

 

Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC

Grantee: Nieh, Anne; Hou, Timothy

Property: Club Interest 406-13 One Snowmass East 406

Cost: $118,800

 

Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC

Grantee: Sowers, Chris; Sowers, Jane

Property: Club Interest 406-6 One Snowmass East 406

Cost: $148,500

 

Grantor: SV Building 8 Development LLC

Grantee: Sowers, Chris; Sowers, Jane

Property: Club Interest 406-5 One Snowmass East 406

Cost: $148,500

 

Grantor: Marvin, Whitney H Trust; Marvin, Whitney H Trustee

Grantee: Snowmass Creek Ranch Preservation LLC

Property: 3 9 86 NE4

Cost: $11,120,000

 

Grantor: Wender, Steven; Wender, Sharon

Grantee: Sando, Thomas C; Sando, Lois L

Property: Country Club Townhomes 36

Cost: $3,075,000

 

Grantor: Fabrizio, Bruce P

Grantee: Hanna, Mark S

Property: 21 9 85 2; 21 9 85 7

Cost: $11,950,000

 

Grantor: Mcatee John J JR Per Rep; Spizzirri, Richard D Estate of

Grantee: Hatcher Properties LLC

Property: 20 10 84 14

Cost: $8,750,000

