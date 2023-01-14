The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority’s board of directors on Thursday authorized spending $22.7 million on pedestrian and bicycle underpasses in Glenwood Springs.
The project will include routing the Rio Grande Trail under 27th Street on the south side of Highway 82 as well as building a second underpass nearby so pedestrians and cyclists can negotiate Highway 82 safely at the intersection with 27th Street. A RFTA transit center is on the northeast side of the intersection.
RFTA’s board approved the project despite grumblings by some members about the soaring cost of construction. The project was estimated to cost $17.42 million in April, but bids received by RFTA from construction companies came in substantially higher. The project was put out for bid a second time in November and submittals came in even higher.
RFTA staff asked the board members Thursday if they were willing to approve funds to offset a $4.25 million gap between revenues and expenses of the projects.
The Glenwood Springs representatives on the RFTA board said the underpasses would improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists and speed travel for motorists on 27th Street and Highway 82.
“It’s a critical project for our community,” said Glenwood Springs Councilwoman Shelley Kaup.
Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes said concerns about the escalating price were legitimate.
“At what point is the juice not worth the squeeze?” Godes asked.
But Godes also noted that the project was critical to securing a positive vote from Glenwood Springs residents on a property tax hike question on the November 2018 ballot. RFTA sought the tax hike in Aspen, Snowmass Village, Basalt, Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, New Castle as well as Pitkin County and the Roaring Fork portion of Eagle County. As part of the campaign, RFTA touted its Destination 2040 plan that outlined projects overall and in each jurisdiction. The underpasses in Glenwood Springs were a big part of the sales pitch.
The ballot question was approved by a 52%-to-48% margin.
In a memorandum, RFTA staff recommended that the the board approve additional funds so the bus agency could deliver on its campaign promise.
“Staff recommends advancing this project now utilizing RFTA fund balance to mitigate further cost escalations and to deliver the project to the community of Glenwood Springs and RFTA voters who approved the Destination 2040 funding plan in 2018,” the memo said. “Canceling or postponing the project further could cause RFTA to forfeit funding it has received and hamper its ability to garner future grants for this and/or other projects.”
RFTA board members unanimously approved the project and RFTA’s increased expenditure. “Get it done before it goes up anymore,” said Pitkin County Commissioner Francie Jacober.
RFTA will pay nearly $10.8 million for the project while the city of Glenwood Springs will contribute $850,000. State and federal grants top $11 million.
RFTA’s board voted to boost its contribution by $4.25 million to get the project moving this spring. Completion is targeted for fall 2024.
The $22.72 million cost includes contingencies of nearly $1.8 million.