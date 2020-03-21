The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority will further scale back its bus service beginning on Monday.
The public transportation agency’s pandemic taskforce announced the service cuts in a Friday announcement, noting that it is “continuing to work nonstop to support our region during the current coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis.”
“Due to reductions in ridership, staffing constraints system wide, as well as the need for maintenance staff to proactively disinfect buses throughout each day, RFTA is taking steps to reduce service on all routes beginning Monday,” the release says. The reductions are in addition to those instituted on March 16 and are intended to help protect RFTA’s passengers and frontline employees, while maintaining vital transit services for those who rely on them.
Service reductions starting Monday include:
Local valley service
• Service will remain at half-hour intervals throughout the day. Service will be cut to every hour at 4:08 p.m. going upvalley, and be cut to every hour going downvalley at 8:15 p.m.
• The last local upvalley bus will be 9 p.m. out of the West Glenwood Park & Ride and the last local downvalley will be at 11:15 p.m. out of Rubey Park in Aspen.
BRT
• Service will be reduced to every 20 minutes during peak hours. Frequency will be further reduced during non-peak hours.
• Service ends with the 10:47 p.m. BRT Glenwood from Rubey Park headed downvalley.
• Express service will be curtailed.
• All Snowmass direct buses to and from the Snowmass Mall will cease operation.
• The Woody Creek Shuttle will be discontinued.
• Carbondale Circulator will continue to operate.
Ride Glenwood
Will cease operation.
Aspen Free Shuttles
• The Cross Town Shuttle will cease operation.
• All remaining Aspen routes will offer reduced evening hours. For Castle Maroon, Cemetery Lane and Hunter Creek, the last Rubey Park departure is at 11 p.m. Mountain Valley’s last Rubey Park departure is at 11:15 p.m. Burlingame’s last Rubey Park departure is at 11:20 p.m.
Please visit www.rfta.com for revised schedule information. If you are an individual in Glenwood Springs or Aspen with a disability and want to discuss your travel options due to the absence of service, please contact RFTA at 970-945-9117.
RFTA is undertaking practical measures to keep our buses and facilities sanitized and safe. Every day, we’re fogging buses, cleaning & sanitizing stops, stations, facilities, work spaces and offices. All buses used in service are disinfected at least every 24 hours.