Avalanche Creek
Avalanche Creek is now closed for the winter season. The road is closed to vehicles, and humans are not allowed north of the road. The entire area is closed to dogs. Since 1996, the seasonal closure has been implemented to protect wintering bighorn sheep, elk and mule deer. Compliance, however, has purportedly declined in recent years. “It’s clear to me that the presence of dogs in the closed area contributes to the lower numbers of big game, as does the amount of people,” said ranger Phil Nyland. The area is due to reopen to humans and dogs on May 1 and to motor vehicles on May 21.
Cottonwood Pass
With heavy snowfall on Nov. 29, Eagle County announced that Cottonwood Pass is closed for the winter season. Weather permitting, the pass will reopen in April 2023.
Outdoor watering
As reported by Aspen Journalism, the Ruedi Water and Power Authority — made up of local elected officials — gave unanimous support for a set of unified permanent watering standards, limiting outdoor watering to between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. from Aspen to Glenwood Springs and alternating watering days between even-numbered and odd-numbered properties with no watering on Mondays. View the document online at www.bit.ly/RWAPAwatering
Saving energy
Black Hills Energy shares the following energy-saving tips for Coloradans this holiday season: 1. Lower the thermostat, especially when cooking and hosting guests; 2. If you plan on cooking many dishes and treats, bake them in sequence to avoid repeatedly heating up the oven; 3. If traveling for the holidays, unplug large appliances like coffee makers and computers to avoid wasteful phantom energy.
It’s a gas
Garfield County approved the first new natural gas well pad limited impact review since new regulations took effect in Colorado in 2019. The 6.4-acre pad, with as many as 21 directional wells, is an expansion of an existing pad and includes 1.13 acres of new ground disturbance, according to operator Terra Energy Partners Rocky Mountain, LLC. The site, about six miles south of Rifle, is within 2,000 feet of four residential building units of which all owners signed informed consent letters. As reported by the Post Independent, the site is also within 2,640 feet of Beaver Creek.
Hendricks Park
The old playground at Hendricks Park is being recycled to make room for new equipment selected by local girl scouts who researched options and presented their findings to the Parks and Recreation Commission for a “Take Action” badge. The commission agreed with their choices which include an ADA compliant swing, partner swing, spinning element and a teeter totter.
Songwriting competition
Jazz Aspen Snowmass’ third annual “Share Your Voice” songwriting competition is accepting entries from middle and high school students through Feb. 1. Stepping Stones will host a series of songwriting workshops in December and January. Find all the details at www.jazzaspensnowmass.org
Nuestras historias
La biblioteca de Glenwood Springs, en asociación con la Sociedad Histórica de Glenwood Springs, presentarán “Nuestras Historias” el 8 de diciembre a las 6 p.m. Este documental destaca ocho latinos de Roaring Fork Valley quienes compartirán sus experiencias en búsqueda de su Sueño Americano. El proyecto se hizo posible con una subvención de parte de National Endowment for the Humanities.
Consultas médicas
“La salud no es solamente pastillas y procedimientos”. La clínica de nuestro pueblo ofrece consultas médicas gratis. Para más detalles, llame a Isabel al 970-984-1072.