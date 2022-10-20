Editor’s note: Bill Madsen is still working on completing his questionnaire. We have compiled a placeholder, including with information from a Q&A he did with ADN as a 2020 candidate.
Candidate Snapshot
Name: Bill Madsen
Occupation: Director of NASTAR for 30-plus years. The NASTAR Nation is a community of 50,000+ with more than 100 participating resorts
Revelant Experience: Two years as mayor of Snowmass Village, six years on the Snowmass Village Town Council; board of directors, Bob Beattie Ski Foundation, RFTA, EOTC, Jazz Aspen Snowmass, Aspen Snowmass Nordic Council, (eight years), Pitkin County Board of Health
Years in Snowmass: 26 years. Born in Aspen
Why do you want to be mayor of Snowmass Village?
Born and raised in Aspen, I am an avid outdoorsman. Elected to the Snowmass Village Town Council in 2014 and elected mayor in 2020, I am focused on following through on the council's goals of preserving and protecting open spaces and our environment, and promoting environmental and economic sustainability and resiliency. I am passionate about providing locals and guests with an amazing trail system so that walking and biking are the preferred modes of transportation. I am also a strong supporter of public transportation and creating spaces that encourage the use of local and regional bus service. I am committed to supporting a viable workforce and providing workforce housing. I recognize that Snowmass is not a traditional town, but rather a unique Village and I understand that utilizing high quality creative approaches requires taking reasonable risks.
It was said during Squirm Night that Snowmass Village is currently about 95% built out. What are your visions for the remaining 5%?
“The, ‘how much is too much?’ I think is probably debatable, but I think the ‘just-big-enough’ concept can be applied here,” Madsen said during Squirm Night. “There’s not going to be a tremendous amount of development that takes place going forward. We have identified our comprehensive planned areas — which are the mall, the center, the town park — and those are the places we’re really trying to focus development so that it’s not a sprawl across the whole village.”
What is the most important issue currently facing Snowmass Village?
It is difficult to select one important issue facing Snowmass Village, however, employee housing will always be a priority for me. I feel strongly that living close to your place of work promotes community, supports the local economy, reduces commute times, reduces our carbon footprint and provides a home and sense of security for people who work within our community.
How much new workforce housing would you support in Snowmass? Less than 100 new units? 100-200? More than 200? Where in the village do you suggest the housing be located?
The goal of the current council, which I fully support, is to add 200 employee housing units. We have already started to chip away at that number by constructing 15 homes in Rodeo Place. We have also purchased the Carriage Way Town Homes and we are in the process of purchasing the Snowmass Inn. Both locations provide excellent redevelopment opportunities that will help Snowmass continue to chip away at the stated goal of adding additional workforce housing.
The Draw parcel behind the town hall is my choice for the next phase of employee housing development. An economic analysis still needs to be completed but the location would be an excellent place for employees to live. Personally, it is very satisfying to provide homes for people who live and work in Snowmass Village, resulting in residents who are close to their place of employment and close to the public transit system which in turn helps to create a resilient sustainable community.