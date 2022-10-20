Candidate Snapshot
Name: Britta Gustafson
Age: 43
Family: Children Lia, age 13 and Noa age 11. Parents Jim (Gus) and Mary (Chi Chi) Gustafson. Sisters (also living in Snowmass Village) Kalli Sinclair and Sonya Ferguson, and my nieces and nephews Ryder 12, Emma 10, Spencer 7, Kaylee 9 and Evelyn 6. I currently have 14 immediate family members living in Snowmass Village!
Job: Communications Director at The Farm Collaborative & Creative Director for EdibleAspen magazine
Neighborhood of residence: North Ridge Lane
Education: Bachelor of Science degree Mass Communication, Bachelor of Arts degree Cultural Anthropology both from the University of Colorado. Graduate of Aspen High School — and graduate of the Little Red Schoolhouse, too.
Relevant experience: I have had the privilege of serving on the board of directors for both Wildwood and Little Red Schoolhouse preschools. I’ve served for three years on the board of directors for the nonprofit the Farm Collaborative (prior to joining the staff). In addition, I have served on the Town of Snowmass Village Think Tank, helping to develop the Town’s current Comprehensive Plan, and the 40/50th TOSV Anniversary’s event team, as well as continually participating in Roaring Fork volunteer activities for many years. Over the past six years, I have volunteered for a number of Aspen School committees including editor of the elementary yearbook, PTO member and an Aspen Schools Outdoor Education volunteer leader.
Why do you want to be on Snowmass Village Town Council?
Authenticity. Born and raised here, Snowmass Village is part of the very fabric of who I am today — and I want the best for our future, for this community, for these mountains, for you. I have been observing, listening to, writing about and participating in Snowmass Village all of my life, I now feel ready to serve.
I believe that it’s time for a new perspective. And I can balance the goals of the next generation with a well-developed knowledge and deep respect for our history. Raising two kids here, it is my hope that they will continue to love this place as much as I do.
My years as a columnist for the Snowmass Sunand my work as the co-creator of “The Story of Snowmass,”our town’s history book, have kept the issues of our community ever present in my thoughts.
My qualifications are hyper-localized. I live the challenges and struggles of maintaining this lifestyle. Currently I work (hard) for our local nonprofit, the Farm Collaborative. Additionally, I have worked in this community most of my life. Beyond professional experience in communications and journalism, my resume also includes ski instructor (Snow Cubs), florist (Wildflowers), teacher (Little Red Schoolhouse), bartender (Bluedoor), waitress (Brothers Grill), concierge (Silvertree).
Many community members are searching for a leader who understands and represents their reality. I can be that person, and I am listening. It would be an honor to be part of the decision making that will inform our future.
You’ve all spoken about wanting to protect the community character that makes Snowmass Village special. What aspects of that character do you think can be preserved, and how?
Character is an intangible thing, but we know it when we see it, when we feel it. And as long as it exists here in Snowmass, it is our job to preserve the magic, the dream, the vision.
And the original vision for Snowmass Village included the aspiration to do “as little as possible.” At the time it seemed simple; it’s not. That plan encouraged nature to remain the dominant feature — it advocated to preserve the rural character and proposed that the various nodes of development should not be overbearing. As a community, we still seem to agree on this as our ethos.
I believe that when people arrive here, they can feel our story. Snowmass' character is: our authentic, small-town feeling amidst a world-class resort. It is our rooted community atmosphere; that sense of belonging and an understanding that we all matter to one another. And, that sense of community is the foundation for the genuine family-resort reputation we celebrate. Add to that the broad rural expanse of our lower village valley and our immense and immediate access and proximity to nature, and it becomes clear that our character is inspired by resounding mutual respect and reverence for our majestic mountains.
A shift from small town to suburban is subtle. And creeping suburbanization is real and must be kept in balance lest we incrementally, even if unintentionally, pave paradise. To preserve these features, we must thoughtfully and carefully consider all proposals that would allow suburban-subtleties to sneak in. Each time we add something, we take something else away.
How do you think the town should balance its marketing investments between the mall and base village?
The original Mall was surrounded by many hundreds of condo units and hotel rooms, becoming an amenity hub easily accessible by walking from those units. I will always have deep affection for our Mall.
Several decades later, Base Village arose — as was always part of the original design for Snowmass VIllage. In an effort to develop a critical mass of retail, commercial, food and beverage options needed to create vitality in a village core, the “just big enough” notion reflected a desire to have enough residential units in proximity to the commercial core areas to support an active commercial village, but not to build more than needed. It sure lives up to the “big” notion. But it is here, and embrace it we must.
I support a balance in marketing efforts between the original Mall and Base Village. The Mall continues to support all of the proximate walkable visitor units, with their ski-in, ski-out access and the large conference facilities. And BV adds more residential along with a variety of options for new amenities such as ice skating and The Collective.
These two areas are a unique arrangement for our “downtown.” And we must share the love. I do believe there should be an improved higher-capacity connection between them. I also support continuing to include amenities such as performance-art facilities, more conference space and more community-focused settings within the current footprint.
It was said during Squirm Night that Snowmass Village is currently about 95% built out. What are your visions for the remaining 5%?
It is true that most of the single-family lots are built and that there are no more major undeveloped parcels available.
Snowmass is living, evolving, and build-out in Snowmass is a reality. The 5% remaining seems accurate. Snowmass Village has been tracking development since our incorporation in 1977, and according to the current 2018 Comprehensive Plan, those numbers align. In 2018, only 2.4% of remaining land in town was, at that time, undeveloped. But Snowmass is aging, so there is an increasing opportunity and need to redevelop.
Still, 95% developed is a stark reminder that what is left is precious.
With this very finite amount of land still available, we need to be increasingly careful as we consider the appropriate balance between resort operations and community needs.
Workforce housing helps to ensure our future for the resort. Still, we can see that the need exceeds the landscape. And therefore we should be prepared to get much more creative when addressing this conundrum. Perhaps ideas such as more public-private partnerships, smaller, more affordable (Japanese style) units, tiny homes, applying permaculture concepts into everyday living, stronger ADU incentives, auto-free zones and net-zero modulars — along with private downvalley transit buses to make commuting more affordable, efficient, fast and comfortable — are just a handful of options to consider. In addition, efforts to continue to encourage and incentivize redevelopment and renovation of some of the older properties, and also encouraging more conference facilities and conference business, are worthy endeavors. Senior housing and child care are also issues to address.
Do you agree with the town council’s decision and timeline to shutter the current Krabloonik operation? Do you think the town should be involved in offering assistance to the current ownership in relocating the dogs? Finally, what kind of business do you see taking over that lease?
A long-time, yet-controversial part of the fabric of Snowmass, Krabloonik has a somewhat sordid history. I am a dog owner and I love my dogs, and I also know what working animals are, and there can be no excuse for animal abuse.
I’m always an advocate for responsible tourism, and because the current owners refused to submit an acceptable plan with foresight, I do agree with the current council’s decision. It seems there is no choice. I can’t begin to imagine what a challenge it will be to relocate the dogs, however it seems like a worthy undertaking.
That niche within our community is historic and unique, and though I can envision many opportunities for what could grow out of such a setting, it has roots here that should be carefully considered. Perhaps there is a way to pay some homage to the story of dog sledding in our community while offering a visitor experience that doesn’t require such an intense level of operation. A locally owned restaurant that brings back the original dining experience that once existed there while integrating some connective outdoorsy experience could enhance our town. The setting has it all: character, history, rustic and secluded appeal and a glorious backdrop. Skiing access, cross-country trails and gorgeous hiking are just some of its backdoor amenities. Perhaps some huts harkening to the era of Gracie’s Cabin’s moonlight-ski experiences, or an agro-tourism summer site. So many possibilities abound.