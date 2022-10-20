Candidate Snapshot
Name: Erin Smiddy
Age: 47
Neighborhood of residence: I’ve lived in the Aspen/Snowmass area since I was 6 years old. I am now incredibly lucky to own APCHA housing at Williams Ranch.
Education: My college years were spent at the University of Northern Colorado with a major in journalism and speech communications.
Relevant experience:I am currently a volunteer firefighter with Aspen Fire for over 16 years, a previous Pitkin County Sheriff Deputy, and a former member of the all citizen Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board. I have been serving this community for many years and want to continue to do so at a higher level.
Why do you want to be a Pitkin County commissioner?
I’ve been working since I was 11 years old slinging Aspen Times newspapers and I have not stopped working in every industry possible here since. My experiences have created an extensive knowledge of the struggle many of us have endured to stay here. Those of us lucky enough to win a housing lottery can take a sigh of relief, however; there are so many locals that have not had that fortune and that is who I want to fight for. I look forward to the opportunity to work with the other four commissioners and learn from them and their combined extensive knowledge of the county and the issues facing us. I want a chance to try to make a difference.
There has been a lot of discussion about how Aspen/Pitkin Airport should prepare for the eventual departure of the CRJ 700 aircraft and future growth. What work is essential at the airport and what would you like to avoid?
I have been against the runway expansion since we began talking about it. We definitely have a need for a new terminal, as we have all discovered how small and inconvenient it becomes when just one flight cancels. The terminal needs more sitting/waiting room and a more accommodating restaurant/bar area to ease the wait time.
I am skeptical as to the reasons for a wider runway. Initially it was to accommodate the airlines no longer being able to fly the popular CRJ 700 into Aspen/Pitkin Airport, which is not a valid argument. The CRJ 700 , which holds 70 passengers, is not being taken out of service anytime soon. United Airlines just actually committed to buying 18 new CRJ 700 planes as part of their own fleet in 2023. It is a practical plane to continue flying into our airport for the near future. As a first responder, the thought of a 737 with 130 passengers on board having any type of emergency, quite frankly worries me.
The reason now is to bring planes with lesser green-house gas emissions, which is noble but I don’t think it’s realistic. We have an abundance of private airlines on a daily basis and that industry does not seem to be concerned with climate as much as the commercial airlines.
Regardless of the type of plane flying in, the market in Aspen is so lucrative to the Airlines that they will continue to fly into Aspen, regardless of the runway size.
Your opponent voted against the approval of Aspen Skiing Co.’s proposed Pandora’s terrain expansion on Aspen Mountain and the addition of a new chairlift. How would you have voted on the proposal?
I would have 100% voted for the Pandora expansion. We are a ski resort, first and foremost, and more ski terrain is generally an awesome addition to any ski resort. There were several factors that would’ve encouraged my yes vote. The SkiCo was paying for it, they applied the proper environmental impact approach, and east facing ski slopes have proven to be great skiing terrain. I genuinely did not appreciate the approach SkiCo took when they were not immediately given a green light by threatening to put homes up on Richmond Ridge. That to me came across as an unnecessary flex of power. In the end, I’m glad the majority of the current commissioners approved Pandora’s, and I look forward to skiing it once it is open.
The city of Aspen has pressed Pitkin County to find a permanent funding source for affordable housing and get more involved in adding to the inventory. Has the county government done enough to provide housing and what should it do in the immediate future?
As I mentioned on Squirm Night, I want to see our local government stop talking and start doing. We need to search for both appropriate sites and revenue sources for new affordable housing. The need is dire and never ending.
As we have discovered over the past few years, some housing units have not been kept up adequately. No one wants their primary financial asset to deteriorate, so, logically, the reason for lack of upkeep is often the prohibitive cost of maintenance and repair. We all know that the expense of maintenance services in the valley can be outrageously expensive. To protect our investment in affordable housing and help our local employee base, let’s dedicate some of the Pitkin County money contributed to APCHA to potentially help fund some new jobs at the Housing Office. A plumber, an electrician and a carpenter on staff, at a decent base salary, could then supplement their income by being available exclusively to owners of affordable housing at a reasonable set rate. That would allow and encourage owners to continue upgrading their properties as necessary.
I also feel we need to protect our senior citizen’s housing. I, for one, do not want to ask any of my old teachers or friends' parents to give up their much deserved affordable housing simply because they have retired. We need to figure out how/where to build more without displacing anyone that has earned it.
The current board tends to get sidetracked from some of the major issues facing the area, such as affordable housing, and sometimes engages on issues that may or may not matter to their constituents, such as protesting the new directions of the owners of The Aspen Times. Do you think the board needs prioritizing its topics and what three topics would you prioritize?
I do think the board can get sidetracked. Standing up for what is right is honorable, yet I don’t think so much time should be spent on issues such as the Aspen Times new owners, short term rentals, feeling left out by the good old boys club at CCI, and other issues that are not important to the immediate needs of the county.
Without a doubt, housing is the No. 1 topic we should be discussing and working on.
I think the second most pressing issue is a need for more daycare and childcare facilities. Most of us know a family that has been directly affected by lack of daycare and it has caused many people to relocate or give up a career to take care of their kids. I appreciate the $2 million dollars recently dedicated by the board for childcare, it’s a great start.
Finally, I think it’s time to prioritize the needs of the local community and worry less about promoting the vitality of tourism. Anything that benefits the locals will ultimately benefit the tourism industry. If we have locals living, eating out and actually shopping here, it creates a thriving and robust community that does not require spending more money to market this resort.
I want to focus on the immediate needs of the working class locals as much as we can. My hope is to collaborate with both Aspen and Snowmass councils and work together to find solutions.