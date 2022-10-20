Candidate Snapshot
Name: Joe DiSalvo
Age: 61
Family: My wife Marcy, sister Petrina DiSalvo and brother-in-law Erik Klanderud
Job: Pitkin County Sheriff
Neighborhood of residence: Aspen’s West End
Education: High school graduate, Federal Bureau of Investigation Command College graduate
Relevant experience: Colorado ROCKY Program (leadership program); Our Community Listens; County Sheriffs of Colorado Board member; appointed to the Colorado governor’s team to review the use and implementation of body-worn cameras
Why do you want to be Pitkin County Sheriff?
With my 37 years of experience, I am by far the better candidate to be your sheriff. I still love my work and get excited by new challenges. I get the most out of developing future leaders on our team and watching them grow as I did. I'm still as passionate as ever about serving Pitkin County as I've done for the last 12 years. This office has continued to grow and be progressive in its method and philosophy of policing that fits this community's needs and expectations. A 2021 Pitkin County survey of citizens revealed that 95% feel safe, 85% are satisfied with the overall quality and professionalism of the office and 80% are satisfied with the office’s emergency response.
For the next four years, the jail will be my primary focus. I want to work with mental health professionals and a community panel to find and implement the best practices to provide services and treatment to our incarcerated who have mental illness and substance-use disorders.
The Roaring Fork Valley has been my only home for 42 years. I understand what Pitkin County residents want and expect. I know and love this community and want to continue serving as the sheriff and continue to lead with the progressive ideas and compassion that the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office is known for.
What specific programs and initiatives have you/would you implement to address the mental health crisis in Pitkin County?
Currently, the sheriff’s office utilizes Pitkin Area Co-Responder Team, in which a mental health professional responds to calls with our deputies when it appears that the citizen has substance-use and/or mental-health issues. This reduces the number of people who become involved in the criminal justice system and instead gets them connected to local support services.
Also, all of our deputies in patrol and the jail are required to complete Crisis Intervention Training. Through this training, our officers learn to identify signs and symptoms of mental illnesses and how to de-escalate dangerous situations safely. Again, this results in fewer arrests, uses of force and injuries — and gets the citizen who is in crisis connected to support in the community.
Currently, we have two full-time School Resource Officers: Deputy Cameron Daniel and Aspen Police Officer Alyse Vollmer. The national recommendation has been to have one SRO per 1,000 students: the Aspen District School campus consistently hovers around 1,500 students. Cameron is a certified addiction specialist with over 3,000 hours of clinically supervised experience. He is uniquely qualified to recognize and intervene with kids who may need mental-health or substance-use support. Our SROs foster trusting relationships with the students and are an integral part of our initiative to keep our students safe.
How would you rate morale within the PCSO currently? Any room for improvement?
Morale in this organization has never been better. The staff is dedicated to service and constant growth and improvement. My leadership team drives the organization and are constantly challenged to produce the best product for Pitkin County. Out of 68 positions, we currently have seven openings across the five divisions that make up the sheriff's office. Thanks to the BOCC, the county manager and my command staff, we have found creative and successful ways to attract and retain employees. Our benefit and compensation programs are constantly improving. Of course, affordable and local housing would help the morale of any organization in the Roaring Fork Valley. It is a community issue and I am committed to working with elected officials, valleywide, to find solutions.
Both of you have talked about education over punitive measures regarding drug policy — how would the PCSO implement education initiatives, and what strategic partnerships would you develop?
We all agree that the drug and opioid crisis is a national public-health crisis. By the time addiction becomes a public-safety matter, a person is usually in jail or worse. If we truly believe addiction is a medical/genetic condition, let's offer medical solutions to people before it permanently affects them or someone else negatively. At this time in this country, the criminal justice system and jails are the default for those with substance use disorders. This is an ineffective solution until treatment in jail is available.
Locally, I will continue our partnerships with Mind Springs Health and the Aspen Hope Center to combat these complex societal issues. On a national level, I believe health insurance should cover approved 28-day treatment facilities — someone’s financial limitations should not preclude them from the help they need. Also, I believe “big pharma” should be strongly regulated by the federal government, in essence controlling the amount of opioids like fentanyl and oxycontin, and other drugs. Locally, Aspen Valley Hospital has done good work lowering its post-surgical opioid prescriptions simply by prescribing non-addictive pain solutions.
Properly disposing of medications that are no longer needed will help also mitigate this problem. The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office has the only state-authorized prescription dropbox in Pitkin County. Each month, my office collects roughly 30 pounds of outdated or unused prescriptions, which are sent to the State of Colorado for destruction. This program prevents the misuse of medications and protects our groundwater.
Describe your ideal solution for the Pitkin County Jail.
Above everything, I want the Pitkin County Jail to be a facility that treats everyone who enters it with dignity and respect.
I want a true direct-supervision jail that stations a deputy inside the housing units. This model emphasizes the safety of staff and inmates — and has shown to reduce assaults, foster positive relationships and interactions, and also allows the deputies to understand the fluid dynamics inside the jail. A well-trained, direct-supervision officer can control the jail with words instead of with force.
It is important to have dedicated and separate housing units for those with substance-use disorders, those with mental illness and those who are there for crimes of violence. We need multiple and flexible rooms for therapeutic programs and for attorney visits. We must have more than our current two holding cells so that we may house our arrestees separately and safely. We need safe and secure rooms for people who are on self-harm and suicide watches, with constant and direct monitoring. Our detainees need a dedicated space for various groups to meet, such as our faith-based meetings, recovery meetings (Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous), yoga, anger management and domestic-violence classes, GED, and Life Skills classes.
There are some who will say that inmates don’t “deserve” any of this, but the question is, who do we want released into this community? Do we want a person who has just been warehoused, or do we want a person who has been treated fairly and has been given tools to live a better life and will become a responsible member of our community? I believe that all of our citizens, including the incarcerated, deserve the opportunity to become better.