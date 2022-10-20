Candidate Snapshot
Name: Kelly McNicholas Kury
Age: 44
Family: Married to Scott Kury, mom to Brigid (5 years), Aloysius (3 years)
Job: County Commissioner
Neighborhood of residence: Burlingame
Education: B.A., Anthropology, Humboldt State University, M.A., International Studies, University of Denver
Relevant experience: Currently, APCHA, Colorado River Roundtable, Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee, Ruedi Power Authority, Strategic Housing Working Group, Tax Policy Task Force
Why do you want to be commissioner?
I love the people and places of Pitkin County and we have serious problems to solve. I fostered consistent progress on important issues: allocated $2 million to bolster childcare and passed paid parental leave; spearheaded a stakeholder effort to protect the Crystal River; and appointed the Growth Advisory Committee to address how growth and land use affects climate change. By championing action at the BOCC, we are protecting our incredible natural resources and rural character; stopping the worst impacts of climate change; and fostering the opportunity for all residents to thrive.
Over the last four years, I have built collaborative relationships with my BOCC colleagues and our community to make progress on protecting and preserving the qualities that make our community extraordinary. I demonstrated calm leadership throughout the pandemic by advocating for science-based decisions and protecting the vulnerable. I also sought to lessen the hardships on our community through emergency assistance, housing security, and small business grants. There is still much work to be done and I have the commitment, knowledge, fortitude, and collaboration for Pitkin County to succeed.
There has been a lot of discussion about how Aspen/Pitkin Airport should prepare for the eventual departure of the CRJ 700 aircraft and future growth. What work is essential at the airport and what would you like to avoid?
My goals for the airport are to keep it small and make it the safest, cleanest, quietest, most carbon-free airport in the world. I will never approve a runway that serves to bring in more, dirtier, louder, private jets or to dump cruise ships of people from the airlines.
I believe we should phase the airport redevelopment to do the terminal, tower relocation, ground transportation, and aircraft parking improvements first. All of these will make big strides to improve safety and reduce climate emissions because we can have a modern tower and technology, a net-zero terminal, effective movement of people, and electrified power units to start up planes.
The CRJ700 will eventually be replaced by the airlines. I’m sure many of us have had flights canceled for mechanical reasons, and, anyway, no airplane flies forever. The risk is that we build too big of a runway for its replacement. What the pandemic showed is that ASE is predominantly a private serving airport so we need to very clearly understand what any change to the runway will do to the fleet of private planes using it, and whether those will be cleaner and quieter. I added strong language into the airport plan to safeguard it from doing community or environmental harm. The airport needs improvements and upgrades and it’s the job of a commissioner to address infrastructure and ensure its longevity. But it’s also the role of a county commissioner to ensure those upgrades don’t degrade community character or our environment.
You voted against the approval of Aspen Skiing Co.’s proposed Pandora’s terrain expansion on Aspen Mountain and the addition of a new chairlift. Explain your vote.
I have supported other SkiCo applications, including snowmaking to the top of Aspen Mountain, but Pandora’s didn’t pass muster. I treated the Pandora’s rezoning the same way I approach every land use application, whether it’s at the BOCC or on the four years I served on Aspen’s P&Z. I come thoroughly prepared, ask tough questions of staff and the applicants, anticipate what the unintended loopholes might be, and keep an open mind at every hearing because someone may bring a new perspective or important question.
The residents and expert naturalists in our community offered compelling evidence to show that wildlife continued to inhabit that area located above our precious North Star Preserve. I also don’t think we should support incremental growth down Richmond Ridge; it just pushes the out-of-bounds area further and further into wilderness that I believe we should protect. And I don’t believe the threats to rezone the land for cabins was viable, nor that the climate change impacts to skiing on that parcel are imminent. This project is on a two year construction cycle - we could have revisited this proposal at a later time, giving the trees and wildlife more time. I also don’t believe it met the standards in our land use code or the caucus master plan. Pandora’s was one of the top issues where the BOCC heard from many people and it definitely divided our community. In the end, the board took a vote and I stand by my dissenting ‘no’ vote.
The city of Aspen has pressed Pitkin County to find a permanent funding source for affordable housing and get more involved in adding to the inventory. Has the county government done enough to provide housing and what should it do in the immediate future?
No, the county has not done enough to address housing and I have been the strongest voice on this BOCC to make progress into doing more and doing it smarter. I successfully advocated for our first dedicated housing staff in the county because you need people to advance priorities. I additionally encouraged the creation of the new regional housing coalition who has developed a no-build strategy to deliver and convert housing. I championed our update to the county housing mitigation fee so we are making sure developers are paying 100% of the impact of their monster homes. And I persuaded my fellow commissioners to explore partnerships with the Forest Service for the 8th street corner, Eagle County at Crown Mountain Park, and to incorporate housing into our planning at the Public Works facility.
I serve on the reformed APCHA board which makes it directly accountable to the voters and we’ve strengthened our compliance efforts and penalties for violations. I’ve advocated to make our inventory more efficient and to invest in its maintenance including pursuing an emergency maintenance grant program. I’ve been a strong advocate for right-sizing to get empty bedrooms filled.
I also believe that because of the county’s work in human services and with seniors, we should focus on an efficient spectrum of housing from homelessness solutions to senior housing. We should end veteran homelessness, support transitional housing for those subject to eviction or domestic violence, and we can take pressure off workforce housing by providing senior housing options.
The current board tends to get sidetracked from some of the major issues facing the area, such as affordable housing, and sometimes engages on issues that may or may not matter to their constituents, such as protesting the new directions of the owners of The Aspen Times. Do you think the board needs prioritizing its topics and what three topics would you prioritize?
Yes, I’ve been very frustrated at the pace of progress on BOCC priorities. I have one vote, so when we reach an impasse, I have figured out ways to break down decisions into smaller questions, created opportunities for the board to learn, found areas of alignment, and made compromises that have still reached the community’s goals.
The topics I prioritize are:
Housing:
- Develop consistent revenue to leverage state funding opportunities
- Pursue no-build housing solutions
- Preserve expiring deed restrictions
- Create incentives for right-sizing/seasonal rentals
- Invest in maintenance including creating an emergency grant program
- Convert free-market units
- Preserve mobile home parks
- Create senior housing solutions
- End veteran homelessness
- Support transitional housing for eviction and domestic violence cases
Climate Change
- Update land use code to reduce climate impact of buildings – the county’s biggest culprit
- Double down on reducing traffic
- Lobby for a carbon tax at ASE
- Build net-zero terminal and electrify power units at ASE
- Complete resilient microgrid at ASE and Public Works
- Prototype abandoned mine methane capture at Coal Basin
- Develop regional EV infrastructure plan
- Continue to reduce landfill waste
- Review land use code for water efficiency improvements
Protect Rural Character
- Strengthen slow growth land use policies and innovative uses for TDRs
- Continue stakeholder effort to protect Crystal River
- Fund wildfire council to execute mitigation/preserve healthy forests
- Expand and promote local food production
- Install properly placed wildlife crossings