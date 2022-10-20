Candidate Snapshot
Name: Matt Dubé
Age: 58
Family: Married, son in Aspen Middle School
Job: Owner, commercial real estate outside of the Roaring Fork Valley
Neighborhood of residence: Melton Ranch
Education: Master of Landscape Architecture, North Carolina State University
Relevant experience: Snowmass Village Planning Commission, Snowmass Village Rotary Club, Melton I HOA, Snowmass Chapel Caring Connections Team
Why do you want to be on Snowmass Village Town Council?
I am running for council because I want to help protect our town’s endearing qualities into the future. My favorites are the sense of community I get from seeing friends at the local grocery store, enjoying a vibrant neighborhood with kids playing outside and experiencing sunrises on our uncrowded trails. The small-town character of our village makes these experiences possible. We face many significant challenges. I think that local government can be a catalyst for strengthening the community with just the right amount of participation to protect our physical character and be a resource for neighborhoods, schools and employers.
I have nearly 20 years’ experience working in community redevelopment, 16 of them with the Gainesville (Florida) Community Redevelopment Agency. In addition, I currently sit on the TOSV Planning Commission. The experience I will bring to the town council consists of knowledge of land use issues and processes, knowledge of the town’s governmental functions and working with members of the planning commission. The skills I think are important to serving on council are asking relevant questions, listening carefully and seeking sensible solutions. I think my perspectives and skills would be unique and valuable to the town council.
I’ve immersed myself in the community through my volunteering. I have worked to learn the issues and understand the deep causes of our challenges. I am willing to do the homework needed to be a productive town leader — and perhaps most importantly, I seek to learn.
You’ve all spoken about wanting to protect the community character that makes Snowmass Village special. What aspects of that character do you think can be preserved, and how?
I think our character is made of both the landscape and the relationships between the people that live here.
I think our essence, that quintessential Colorado mountain-town vibe that is both rural and kind of funky with respect to the built environment, is important. We need to remember that our roots started as a family-friendly place that knows how to have fun for all kinds of folks. While I appreciate our resort’s evolution, our community did that quite well when our footprint was smaller and our mountain views grander.
I think Snowmass Village has a great community-planning tool: its Comprehensive Plan. It contains key character-preserving guidelines that were crafted from extensive community input. It is a statement of values on the built environment and open spaces. I respect the input given by so many who care about Snowmass Village. I would like to see more protection for public views and defining landscapes, an idea I voted for on the planning commission. We should also look at protecting the night sky from inefficiently designed lighting and preserve a sense of celestial wonder.
Relationships also determine town character. Neighborhoods, schools and employers are key building blocks. First, the town can support neighborhoods by stabilizing the workforce housing market. Second, schools — especially early-childhood education — should be a focus. Snowmass Village is home to the Little Red Schoolhouse, which dates to the late 19th century and currently serves local families. The town is working to reinvigorate Little Red, which would be a rallying point for the community. Finally, the town needs to learn from our small employers what kinds of issues (aside from workforce housing) are creating economic headwinds. Perhaps regulatory bottlenecks or shortage of affordable tenant spaces.
How do you think the town should balance its marketing investments between the mall and base village?
I think the town should seek input from the respective managers of the Mall and Base Village with a view toward distinguishing their unique experiential offerings.
It was said during Squirm Night that Snowmass Village is currently about 95% built out. What are your visions for the remaining 5%?
While the Village is about 95% built out, we are in the midst of redeveloping the older commercial parts of town and residential neighborhoods. This will bring opportunities but also the threat of change that is out of character or seeks expanding the density of the Comprehensively Planned Areas. Fortunately, the commercial areas needing redevelopment — such as the Mall and the recently approved Snowmass Center plan — are within the CPAs, so expectations are fairly clear. We need to guide redevelopment with a sensitivity to our skyline, fulfillment of local needs and consideration of our carrying capacity. I think the remaining 5% includes town-owned land that officials are looking at for realizing the Housing Master Plan. I think the smallest footprint possible should be utilized and the rest placed in conservation through a zoning-category change. I feel strongly that new housing built by the town be held to the same standards as private development with respect to character, site choices and quality.
Do you agree with the town council’s decision and timeline to shutter the current Krabloonik operation? Do you think the town should be involved in offering assistance to the current ownership in relocating the dogs? Finally, what kind of business do you see taking over that lease?
This is a difficult situation for all concerned. I agree with the decision. I think the town should be concerned about the welfare of the dogs but should not be the primary custodian. I think an experienced group — perhaps a local nonprofit — with specific skills and capacity for animal welfare should be considered as the lead assistance provider with the town in support. Certainly, more discussion will take place. I do not have an opinion on the next business, but I would advocate for a “Request for Proposals” process that seeks a creative approach.