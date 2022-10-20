Candidate Snapshot
Name: Michael Buglione
Age: 59
Family: Married to Holly, children: daughters Nicole and Linda lou Buglione, (stepson) Keillor Wright, (stepdaughter) Olivia and son in law Travis VanDomelen and grandchildren Hayes VanDomelen and Wells VanDomelen
Job: Construction Superintendent
Neighborhood of residence: Elk Run, Basalt, Pitkin County
Education: 3 years of college
Relevant experience: 17 years in Pitkin County law enforcement; served on the boards of directors for the Aspen Hope Center and Aspen Fire Protection District; instructor for suicide prevention and awareness classes; former deputy coroner, field training officer. Multiple high levels of leadership training, Critical Incident Stress Management Team. Former senior jail deputy, Pitkin County Incident Management Team. 22 years of managing large teams, budgets, schedules and deadlines. Accountable for the safety of 60-3,500 tradesmen and women, depending on project scope.
Why do you want to be Pitkin County Sheriff?
Now more than ever, we need people in leadership roles that are empathetic, transparent and humble. Leaders who operate out of integrity and whose actions are in alignment with their leadership duties. We continue to need leaders in our unique and enlightened community who spend their time investing in their team, prioritize safety, that listen more than they talk, who clearly define goals and action plans and then carry them out with a sense of urgency.
I want to be sheriff because our community needs someone at the helm that walks the walk. I have served this community in law enforcement for 17 years with both the Aspen Police Department and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. Although my skills have been further sharpened in the private sector in managing large teams, budgeting, accountability and the importance of adhering to timelines, my heart remains in serving the public and our community.
During my time in the private sector, my tenure on the boards of directors of the Aspen Hope Center and the Aspen Fire Protection District confirms my desire to remain in public service. I want to carry out what I committed to when I announced my candidacy on March 4: Improve the safety of our schools, roads and community. Improve our mental-health crisis and substance-abuse resources. Improve the current jail but not spend $30 million on a new building. Saving the money on not building a new jail would allow us to provide housing for deputies so they can become known, recognized and trusted in the community in which they work.
What specific programs and initiatives have you/would you implement to address the mental health crisis in Pitkin County?
Specific programs and initiatives to address our mental-health crisis would include creating a treatment facility located at the Pitkin County Health and Human Services building next to the hospital, with a psychiatrist on site or on call and multiple case managers trained in mental health to enhance the current Resiliency Center and winter overnight shelter. I embrace the fact that all of the stakeholders in our community believe a treatment facility is necessary and seek their collaboration in creating a campus with all the necessary services and explore all properties close to the hospital.
Janelle Duhon of Recovery Resources, who runs the Aspen Detox Center and addiction treatment services, has indicated the need for this type of facility in order to diagnose and treat people with mental illness effectively. Lindsay Maisch, director of human services, would like to see a mental health facility not associated or next to a jail but rather near the hospital and is working with nonprofits on this big idea. This facility would
have the ability to house people if necessary or provide out-patient services. Vail and Summit County have models for the funding and creation of treatment facilities that I would seek to replicate.
Dealing with food scarcity and adequate housing are also necessary for the treatment of people with mental illness. A campus designed to fulfill transitional housing and supportive permanent housing would help this mission, as well.
The Pretrial Services Program funded by Human Health Services could be expanded to include mental-health assessments and treatment rather than just monitored abstinence and referrals. Jail Based Behavioral Services and a liberal philosophy for medication protocols would be reinstated in the jail. Currently a program (PACT) created and funded by Human Health Services provides a co-responding mental-health provider for law enforcement. I would also actively seek an evaluator who could perform competency evaluations locally rather than the long waits requiring transport to Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo. More contact with Pueblo and West Springs Hospital would be useful.
How would you rate morale within the PCSO currently? Any room for improvement?
My priority would be to put the staff at ease and involve them in all aspects of the transition process. Because perceived loyalty is a priority under the current administration, it can be difficult for many deputies to speak up (without being viewed as anti-establishment) and implement needed change in the ways that would make a big impact on efficiency and safety improvements. I plan to conduct confidential surveys to the staff to better understand their concerns, needs and suggestions.
This will be a launching point to deepen trust and initiate much-needed dialogue that will then materialize into action plans that increase efficiencies, hoist comradery, better utilize budgets and elevate the team.
To continually elevate any team, it is important to evaluate morale and procedures, gather lessons learned and have open communication about mistakes made so that we can create future solutions and implement small tweaks along the way if/when needed to improve as a team.
Describe your ideal solution for the Pitkin County Jail.
I think that we have to balance the needs of the community and allocate funds where most needed, which is affordable housing for the deputies so that they can be a part of our community and a treatment facility separate from the jail as is best practices and the national trend.
It wasn’t the building that caused the suicide and assaults; it was bad management. I believe that adding a couple more detention officers is a better solution than a new jail.
Updates of fixtures, floorings, lighting and technology are essential for any building. These have been accomplished. Thanks to the county commissioners, the work-release area has increased and can accommodate the sentences imposed by the courts with more flexibility.
Since there are only an average of 11 inmates, 24 cells are sufficient, especially since I believe increased pretrial services — at a separate treatment facility and supportive/transitional housing — will help people stay out of jail with better outcomes.
The projected population of our jail is less, not more. We need to heed the experience of Garfield County Jail, which finds itself with 204 beds and only 90 to 140 inmates 21 years after it was built.
As far as ideas on how to make our current jail work better, I think that a detox area to be operated by Recovery Resources, before arrestees are taken upstairs for booking, is worth exploring.
Concerning the separation of men and women, the important statistic to understand is that there is one woman out of every nine men incarcerated. To create a whole new jail for one or two women seems wasteful and cruel to the women who remain isolated because they will have no contact with any other inmates. The vision that Kienast and Braudis had was that women would sleep in a separate portion of the jail and share the common area, which was available for TV watching, eating, reading and socializing. Again, with additional detention officers to provide direct supervision, they should be able to co-exist peacefully during those times without the risk of rule violations.
If expansion is needed in the future, the jail was designed to add a floor in the gymnasium area; the space currently used by maintenance could be co-opted; and the old dispatch area could house fewer administrators who could either be reduced in number or moved to the main building and/or courthouse.