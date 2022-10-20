Candidate Snapshot
Name: Reed Lewis
Age: 48
Family: Hamilton, aka Hammers the Dog (often holding down the fort at 81615 or the Daly Bottle Shop)
Job: Entrepreneur — Daly Bottle Shop, Grain Fine Food, 81615 T-Shirt & Gift, Lys Chocolate, Real Estate
Neighborhood of residence: Upper Ridge Run
Education: Wheeler High School Valedictorian 1992, North Stonington, CT. Colgate University BA Geology 1996, Hamilton, NY
Relevant experience: Snowmass Village Town Council 2006-2010; Ruedi Water and Power Authority Board 2006-2010; three terms on the MSEGS (Snowmass Tourism) board; former Snowmass Village Rotarian; Forest Conservancy Volunteer Ranger- 11 years; one-term Willows Condominiums HOA board member; AspenOUT board member- 12 years; Colgate Magazine Class Editor; Colgate Alumni Council; created the Snowmass Village Rotary Wine Festival 2002; created Cidermass 2018
Why do you want to be mayor of Snowmass Village?
We need stronger leadership to preserve the smaller-town character and feeling that drew us all here and continues to attract people year after year. I understand our resort community from various angles, as my personal relationship with Snowmass has evolved over the last 26 years. I’ve worked resort restaurants and retail, hotels and even the former SVRA. Since 2001, I have run several businesses on the Snowmass Mall, giving me an even deeper insight to how optimistic one must remain to cope with the cyclical nature of resort-town realities.
I understand the housing crunch as well as anyone. I couch-surfed my first six months in the valley, finally landing a two-bedroom condo at Seasons 4 with six friends during my first winter. I lived at the town-owned Brush Creek Apartments for five years and then was able to buy a free-market studio at the Willows, where I lived for 16 years before recently purchasing the Rulons’ old home on Faraway Road. Like you, I have worked diligently to be able to stay and live in one of the best locations in the world! I have the experiences and perspectives important to understanding the issues and asking the tough questions to find balanced solutions to help move our town in the most positive direction.
You’ve all spoken about wanting to protect the community character that makes Snowmass Village special. What aspects of that character do you think can be preserved, and how?
We are a resort community, but it feels like the community side of our town has become overshadowed by the resort in recent years. It's a delicate balance and I think with great leadership and new ideas and perspectives, we can re-achieve this goal. Authentic human connection is one of the greatest amenities we can offer to each other and the visitors to Snowmass Village. We have some great local gathering spots and events that are already well supported by a diverse cross-section of our community, and I believe we can do even more to foster pride in our neighborhoods and our village as a whole. We come out en masse for the John Bemis Thanksgiving Potluck, the Free Thursday Night Concert Series and for our Annual Town Clean Up Day. I would love to encourage more traditions like these. For example, the Upper Ridge Run neighborhood has been getting together for an informal potluck each summer for over 30 years, and it has provided a great way for full and part time residents to meet and mingle. I’d also like to see us re-energize the Snowmass Community Fund to increase our support for the arts, humanities and social services right here in our village. There are amazing organizations doing great work up and down the valley, but I think we could really get excited for elevating this local nonprofit to support more Snowmass Village-specific endeavors.
How do you think the town should balance its marketing investments between the mall and base village?
Snowmass Tourism encourages and promotes events in both locations. Certain events work better at the Mall and some are better geared towards the Base Village. I do believe it's time we reexamine the amount of funds flowing into the tourism budget (marketing/special events/group sales). Snowmass Village question 2C asks the voters to allow part of this budget to be shifted to workforce housing. I am a huge proponent of employee housing and believe it is crucial to the continued success of our community and resort; however, 2C is a sloppy and rushed ballot question failing to address several aspects of this shifting of funds. I believe lowering the 2.4% lodging tax and the 2.5% marketing, group sales and special-events sales tax would more than adequately allow us to create a cleaner and separate workforce housing tax that is not so ambiguously mashed together in a fund for so many different uses with no clear direction on the parameters by which the funds for housing would be allotted. In light of the large increases the town has seen in sales-tax revenue in recent years, we could adequately reconfigure these three separate sales-tax percentages — and at the same time lower the collective retail-sales tax rate from 10.4% back to 9.9%. Additionally, the current council’s ballot language failed to update the rebate, which has remained stagnant at $50 per person since its inception decades ago and with no regard to inflation or heed to the additional taxes we are all now paying on each and every item we order online.
It was said during Squirm Night that Snowmass Village is currently about 95% built out. What are your visions for the remaining 5%?
As I shared in last week’s debate, we already have several yet-to-be-built buildings coming online in the Base Village in the next few years, as well as the Center redevelopment, which has also already been approved. Our town has been under some sort of major construction for the last 18 years, and I believe it is time to pause and let the dust settle (literally) before rushing into additional projects and approvals. We need thoughtful planning to reduce the impact on our daily enjoyment of the town we call home.