Candidate Snapshot
Name: Susan Marolt
Age: 57
Family: Husband – Roger, Kids- Lucy(28), Max(26) and Jane(22)
Job: CPA for Marolt LLP CPA firm
Neighborhood of residence: Crossings at Horse Ranch
Education: Undergraduate and Masters Degree in Professional Accounting – University of Texas at Austin
Relevant experience: Aspen School District Board of Education – 2014-2021; President, Aspen Board of Education – 2 years; College Outreach Board Member 2019-Present; Action in Africa Board Member 2019-Present; Aspen Public Education Fund Board Member 2013-2014; Aspen High School Booster Club Executive Committee 2009-2014; Girls Scout Troop Leader 2006-2010; Little Red School House Board Member 1996-2000; St. Mary’s Catholic Church Parish Council 1993-1995
Why do you want to be on Snowmass Village Town Council?
I am running for town council as a way to serve my community. I enjoy meeting people and listening to their perspective. I believe that the role of the town council is to represent the collective values and concerns of our community and guide the town staff in implementing these visions for our town. All of the questions that have been posed to the candidates for town council and for mayor should also be discussed as a community. Election season is a good way to begin these conversations, but council members must continue engaging with the community to work together for our town. We are in a time of change in our small village. I would like to work to preserve, protect and promote the unique aspects of our town that enhance and enrich the quality of life that we all value.
You’ve all spoken about wanting to protect the community character that makes Snowmass Village special. What aspects of that character do you think can be preserved, and how?
I believe that the most important aspect of character for our town are the relationships that we have with the people in our community. We can preserve these relationships by creating more opportunities for members of our community to live and work in our town. Town council already has a goal to make available more workforce housing. I believe this should be a priority. Community members who live and work in our community create the character that we find valuable and that locals and visitors alike cherish. I also believe that locally owned and locally frequented businesses create community character. Creating a business climate that is receptive and friendly to locally owned businesses, as well as incentives for local community members to frequent these businesses, will create community. Connectivity between the business hubs of our town — Snowmass Mall, Base Village and the Center — should also be a priority.
How do you think the town should balance its marketing investments between the mall and base village?
I believe we need to make sure that the process of balancing our marketing investments comes from conversations between the business nodes of our community. Meeting and discussing what is best for Snowmass Village with representatives from the Snowmass Mall, Base Village as well as the Center could help our marketing dollars be more efficient and to make sure that all are working together without duplicating efforts. I believe Aspen Skiing Co. should be included in these conversations, as well. We all ultimately have the same goals: to create a thriving resort economy in our town, and we should join together in this endeavor. Creating a marketing plan targeting all areas of business in our town, in specific ways for each of their particular needs, can be worked out among the members of the group.
It was said during Squirm Night that Snowmass Village is currently about 95% built out. What are your visions for the remaining 5%?
The remaining 5% of buildout should probably be used for workforce housing. If we are to make community character our priority, workforce housing is a way to promote that. Secondly, we need to be aware that of the 95% which is already built out, that there will still be requests to rebuild this portion of our town into bigger, “better” developments. This is a place for Snowmass Village to continue to be vigilant in promoting locally owned businesses and locally frequented businesses.
Do you agree with the town council’s decision and timeline to shutter the current Krabloonik operation? Do you think the town should be involved in offering assistance to the current ownership in relocating the dogs? Finally, what kind of business do you see taking over that lease?
I’m sorry to not be able to address this question, but I have a professional relationship that precludes my comments on this topic.