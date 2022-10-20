Candidate Snapshot
Name: Thomas Severin Goode
Age: 73
Family: I am currently married to my lovely wife Judith and have raised two children in the Roaring Fork Valley
Currently living in Snowmass Village, Country Club Homes
Job: Currently a Snowmass Village Town Councilor; plumbing and heating contractor and general contractor. Retired 27-year ski instructor at Snowmass.
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Montclair University, industrial education major
Relevant experience: I served on the Board of Appeals in Snowmass Village for 33 years and was part of the planning commission for several years, and then chaired the planning commission before being elected to council. I officiate Aspen High School football on Friday nights and was previously the area director for the football officials in Area 13. I also was responsible for starting the AHS football program in 2000 and became the head coach. Currently, I serve on many boards of directors, including CORE and EOTC, as well as the internal medicine board in Aspen.
Why do you want to be on Snowmass Village Town Council?
I am very fortunate to have been elected several times and very fortunate to have the opportunity to run again. I enjoy the position and feel several things about it: No. 1, my job is not done yet. It’s a feeling of giving back to the community, serving on several advisory boards through the years and coaching and officiating high-school football. I have always felt fortunate to live here, in a place where you are appreciated and part of a real community.
You’ve all spoken about wanting to protect the community character that makes Snowmass Village special. What aspects of that character do you think can be preserved, and how?
I do believe that protecting the community character is up to the community — how they react to the current development and their comments are important to everyone. Public comment and letter writing is always part of the agendas that council receives; how it goes forward is very important to both town staff and council.
How do you think the town should balance its marketing investments between the mall and base village?
The balance between the Mall and Base Village is vital. Vitality for both could be done — the existing challenge is more for the winter, given the fact that they are both separate nodes and being able to move people from one to the other is essential. The speed of the current Skittles gondola has been an issue, though transportation from Base Village to the Mall has been an easy method. But as Base Village gets more built out, the important part of connectivity will remain vital. Both are privately owned, so that cooperation is part of the resort challenge, but they both deserve the same amount of balance from the marketing department.
It was said during Squirm Night that Snowmass Village is currently about 95% built out. What are your visions for the remaining 5%?
The open space is vital for the town — if in fact Snowmass Village is 95% built out, and I am not certain it is. The fact that there may not be level property left to build on is more like it. At present, the town is looking into more sites for workforce housing, which will cost more because of the site and excavation potential.
Do you agree with the town council’s decision and timeline to shutter the current Krabloonik operation? Do you think the town should be involved in offering assistance to the current ownership in relocating the dogs? Finally, what kind of business do you see taking over that lease?
At this time, that is a very sensitive issue. The town as a landlord has a responsibility to the animals and the treatment of those animals. The Best Practice Committee has determined the violations and given Krabloonik notice and time to correct them. Those issues have been exposed and not cured during that timeline. The legal ramifications will have to be dealt with.
As far as what kind of business should be able to take over the lease, well, the building does have an operating restaurant, so that’s a possibility. My thoughts would be, would it be possible for a child care center to operate in that space?