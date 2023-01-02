The 13th Ajax Cup fittingly came down to a pair of Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club products.
Bridger Gile’s Aspen Supports Kids team bested Wiley Maple’s Indy by a decisive 8-4 head-to-head score in the finals as the sun began to crest behind Ajax on Friday afternoon. The 23-year-old Gile topped the 32-year-old Maple in both of their matchups. Along the way, Gile bested other pros — albeit across several fields — Hanna Faulhaber, Dustin Cook and Katie Ryan to clinch a win in his first-ever Gorsuch Cup in the biggest fundraiser for an AVSC program that spawned many of the pro athletes that returned to compete.
“He’s like the king of the mountain here, so any time you can beat him here is a big deal,” Gile said of Maple. “As a kid he was always just someone I would look up to. He’s way older than me and then once I got to this age, he was kind of off doing speed, so I didn’t see much of him. But once I made the [U.S. Ski] Team, then we started to connect a bit.”
Aspen Supports Kids emerged from round-robin competition with 13 points earned from individual race victories, behind only the aptly named Go Fast or Go Home’s 14, led by pro Chad Fleischer. Each of the 16 teams had one pro on the roster, drawn on Wednesday. On Thursday, racers set handicap times that were then used in Friday’s competition to build in delays in the release of the faster racer’s gate. The first across the line won a point, and the four teams with the most points advanced out of round robin. In the semifinals, two teams went head-to-head with the most victories in their six-person rosters advancing to the finals, where each racer skied down Little Nell Hill twice.
Gile’s team was made up of Chad and Hendrix Oppenheim, Avery and Ted Freedman and Jasper McBride.
Chad Oppenheim took his first loss of the day in the opening of the final, falling to Michele Payne, who got a full 10 second head start out of the gate. Oppenheim, of architectural fame, then rebounded with a stunningly close victory over Payne in the second leg of the final, crossing the line within thousands of a second within each other.
“I saw her going down, which is discouraging, but you just gotta keep focused and attack,” Oppenheim said. “This was all for the kids — that’s our team. We’re excited.”
Aspen Supports Kids claimed four of the first six races in the finals, then five of the final six with Oppenheim’s close win.
Gile took a handicap advantage into both races with Maple of about one second, winning the first race by 0.13 seconds and the second by 0.94. Gile competes more in slaloms than Maple, who was traditionally a downhill skier before his retirement in 2020.
“It checks out, he’s a GS skier and I’m a downhill skier and I’ve been retired, but I thought it was a pretty good race between us,” Maple said, before noting that he had taken the prize money for winning the top handicap spot going into the tournament.
Former World Cup skier Daron Rahlves claimed second in the handicapping, Puckett took third and Cheyenne Brown took fourth. Chase Kelly, a senior at Aspen High School and currently competing in FIS slalom, took the eighth best handicap, the highest ranked “non-pro.”
Pro halfpipe skiers Faulhaber and Ferreira took 40th and 50th out of handicapping, respectively, both competing in their baggy freestyle garments as opposed to the more common, aerodynamic race suits in the tournament.
Ferreira lost to Puckett, Maple and was edged out by Rahlves by 0.13 seconds. Faulhaber lost to Gile and Ryan before taking Cook to the wire, even thinking she got the win before it was announced she was just .09 seconds behind. She cobbled together an equipment set, getting skis from David Stapleton and borrowing poles from her little sister.
“Being put up against these guys that have been doing it their whole lives, it’s definitely different for me and Alex,” Faulhaber said. “AVSC has done so much for me in the past year so it is just great to do anything to give back to them and I think they host such an amazing event so it’s awesome to be able to do something that’s this fun and this important to the club.”
It was the 13th Ajax Cup event, an event that has raised an average of $900,000 a year for the program and has eclipsed seven figures in the past. According to AVSC’s 2022 annual report, the program raised $2.5 million over the past calendar year for $7.3 million in total revenue. It delivered $660,371 in direct financial aid to 33% of its 3,200 athletes, some coming from as far as Silt and Rifle.
It was the first time the race was held at Ajax since 2019, moving to Aspen Highlands in the past two years to better accommodate COVID-19 restrictions and safety precautions. As passing skiers down the slopes and those waiting to board the gondola watched from line, it became evident that Ajax was the proper venue for the event.
“The Ajax Cup back on Aspen Mountain, where it should be at,” Maple said. “It’s good for the club and it’s just a fun venue.”