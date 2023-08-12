The local fall high school sports season began at the first tee boxes of the Broken Tee Golf Course in Englewood and Bookcliff Country Club in Grand Junction on Monday.
Local teams Aspen and Basalt — which is composed of athletes from throughout the Roaring Fork Valley’s high schools — got the preps season underway before their schools’ doors opened to students this week, beginning their chase for state titles. Both the Skiers and Longhorns are seeking to build off strong finishes in last year’s state tournament.
“I think our goal is pretty obvious and that’s to win state,” new Basalt head coach Joey Chandra said. “I think that should be everybody’s goal the second we start and see how it goes from there. But that’s what we told the kids on the first day. That’s what I’ve told parents and that’s what the kids are expecting to do.”
Aspen kicked off its season with four tournaments in four days on the Front Range, starting with the Cherry Creek Invitational on Monday. They played at Foothills in Denver on Tuesday, Saddle Rock Golf Course on Wednesday and in Cedaredge on Thursday. Their highest overall finish came in Tuesday’s Metro League invitational at sixth. Amongst 3A competitors, their third place at Cherry Creek was their highest finish.
The Skiers rolled out a four-man lineup of senior captain Sasha Forman and junior Ryan Rigney — the two returning players from last year’s group that finished fifth at state — as well as senior Matthew Cairncross and sophomore Houston Benvenuto — two players head coach Mary Woulfe is high on — through the first three events. Back on the Western Slope on Thursday, she sent five players with limited to no varsity experience. She has plenty of room to tinker this year: Amidst a large freshman class, Woulfe said that 32 players turned out for golf this season, which will go a long way toward filling the void left by last year’s seniors Sky Sosna and Carson Miller.
“It’s all up in the air,” Woulfe said. “I’m going to really wait and look at what we do in September more heavily than right now, and we’re a program that encourages our boys to take some risks early in the season and feel out what they can and cannot do and then we try to hone it in.”
For Basalt, the change from last year is the inverse: The players are the same, but the coach leading them is different. Travis Steward, last year’s head coach, is taking a step back this year allowing Chandra, the Aspen Glen Club assistant golf pro, to take the helm and help the team take the next step after a breakout season.
“(Last year’s coaches) approached me and they were like, ‘Hey listen, we’ve got some kids who can play golf who need somebody to help them take that next step,’” Chandra said. “Not to say that they were doing the wrong thing or anything like that, but they’re like, ‘You do this for a living; you have a little more expertise.’”
Basalt qualified as a team for the first time since 2019 out of the regional competition at River Valley Ranch, placing second there with a group of three juniors — Garrett Exelbert, Jase Joslin and Alec Claassen — and one sophomore — Jackson Stewart. Chandra said all four are expected back this year after finishing eighth at state.
In week one, the Longhorns played in two varsity competitions starting with the Grand Junction Tigers Invitational on Monday. Stewart and Exelbert tied for fifth overall with 75 strokes each, leading Basalt to a third place finish and the top 3A spot. Freshman Hudson Arnold shot an 81, tied for 14th overall, as Basalt brought only two of last year’s core in the group of five.
They then met with Aspen at the Sun Devil Invitational, finishing 14th as a team anchored by Exelbert’s 74.
With a trip to state under their belts as a group, the Longhorns are hoping this year proves more fruitful in in the postseason and they improve their golf games.
“I think these boys are hungry and they’re ready to prove themselves,” Chandra said. “Expectations are high and it comes fast and quick. … We may have a little bit of a late start, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we start playing really good golf here shortly.”
Following the weekend, the teams are scheduled for their home invitationals on back-to-back days next week. The Skier Invitational is scheduled for Monday at Aspen Golf Club, and the 2023 Longhorn Classic is the next day at River Valley Ranch. As of Friday night, the Weather Channel showed a 15% chance of rain in Aspen on Monday and a similar forecast in Carbondale on Tuesday.
Other sports begin competition next week, highlighted by Aspen football hosting Glenwood Springs on Friday night.