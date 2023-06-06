The expected arrival of Aspen’s Nick Geiser to the U.S. Ski Team was made official on Monday with the release of team nominations for the 2023-24 season.
The now-19 year old told Aspen Daily News in March that he had met the criteria to qualify for the halfpipe rookie team after winning the North American Cup season overall title. Geiser is the only newcomer on the halfpipe side this year, but becomes the sixth Aspenite on the team.
Geiser successfully defended his Nor-Am national championships title on April 11 at Copper Mountain, just two weeks after concluding his regular season there with a fourth-place finish. Leading up to that, he finished second at Copper on Jan. 25 before winning in Calgary on Jan. 28 and finished ninth at home at Buttermilk on Feb. 11. He also got his first World Cup start at Mammoth Mountain on Feb. 1, finishing 30th in the pool of 33.
Geiser graduated from Basalt High School in the spring. He told the Aspen Daily News that qualifying for Team USA would be a major step not only for his career but also would allow him to qualify for in-state tuition to colleges in Utah, where he can continue training and getting an education.
Joining Geiser on the rookie team is fellow 19-year-old Kai Morris, another Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club product. Morris made his U.S. Ski Team debut last season, finishing third at Copper in the Nor-Am Cup on March 28.
Tristan Feinberg was promoted to the pro side after one year on the rookie squad. The 20-year-old claimed an eighth-place finish at the FIS World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia in early March after a season that saw him claim a fourth-place at Mammoth in the World Cup a month prior. Winter Park’s Svea Irving, sister of Birk Irving, was the only other halfpipe skier to get promoted from the rookie team.
Feinberg joins Cassidy Jarell and Alex Ferreira as locals on the men’s pro team.
On the women’s pro team, Basalt’s Hanna Faulhaber suddenly finds herself as the senior competitor after the nominations included only two names: hers and Irving’s. Faulhaber won gold at the World Championships in Bakuriani to punctuate her second year on the pro team but saw veteran Brita Sigourney retire and Carly Margulies see limited competition action and not get named to this year’s roster.
The 2023-24 season has 15 World Cup competitions with three in the U.S.: two at Copper and one at Mammoth. The North American Cup schedule is not yet available.