The season isn't over just yet for the Gentlemen of Aspen.
After successfully sweeping through pool play in Saturday's open division, the Gents secured their place in the finals of the 55th Aspen Ruggerfest today, with a third straight gold medal in the end-of-season tournament within sight.
“I can already taste it,” Aspen Gent Cliff Kindred said. “They say visualization is a big thing and in my head I’m already there. Once we get that three-peat I think it’s just going to concrete everybody’s minds here that Aspen is one of the greats.”
The Gents will meet the Denver Water Dogs in the finals of the major tournament. The two squared off in the finals of the Cow Pie Tournament in Steamboat Springs in July, where the Water Dogs dealt Aspen its lone loss of its 2023 campaign. Kindred said the Gents were lacking some depth in that tournament and the game was close until the second half, when Denver pulled away.
Aspen got a minor revenge on Saturday in pool play in mirror fashion with a 42-17 victory that was a close contest until the Gents started working downhill at Wagner Park in the second half. The Gents took a 14-10 lead into the half as Denver seemed to find quick answers for their scores, but once they got the elevation advantage they started to pull away.
At 4 p.m. on Sunday, they'll get a chance to return a silver-medal-sized blow to their Denver peers.
“We’ll see them again [Sunday] and once we get that three-peat that’ll just be the cherry on top,” Kindred said. “Those boys played their hearts out (at Cow Pie), but this is our time now.”
The Gents won each of their four pool play games in a piecemealed bracket. Five teams were slated to compete in the open division, but one team, the Denver Barbarians, were a late drop-out and another, the Provo Rugby Academy, departed early.
A fifth team monikered the Vomits were compiled game-to-game to fill in for the Barbos out of available and willing players from other teams, including Grand Junction, but Provo's exit came following its loss to Aspen in the third game of pool play. Following a chippy contest that the Gents won 38-19, players had to be separated during the handshake line and Provo did not report for its final game.
It could have set up for a dramatic final — Provo was in line to compete for the second slot in the finals after winning its first two games on Saturday. Instead, Aspen faced a combination of Boulder Rugby Club, Grand Junction and even some Aspen players in its final pool play game, winning a for-fun game handily, and will see the Water Dogs on Sunday afternoon.
A couple of things worked against Ruggerfest in terms of hosting teams — namely international competition. The Rugby World Cup is underway in France and the U.S. national team is touring in Utah, drawing competitors to other venues — including the runner-up for the previous two Ruggerfests, the American Raptors out of Glendale, a suburb of Denver. Ruggerfest also takes place following the summer season, with some players exiting to return to college or their regular-season squads.
But the tournament's stature was still enough to lure some high-profile reinforcements to Aspen. Namely, Australian rugby great George Smith suited up in the red and black of the Gents. Smith has the second-most starts among forwards on the Australian national team in its history and is a member of the RugbyPass Hall of Fame, with some arguing he was the greatest Wallaby — the mascot of the national team — of all time. He was slated to play in last year’s Ruggerfest but ran into visa issues.
At the age of 43 and several years removed from retirement, Smith finally made it to Aspen. He scored a pair of tries in Aspen’s final pool play game and started at the No. 6 position against the Water Dogs.
“I’ve heard a lot of good stories, a lot of good messages from people that have been here in the past,” Smith said. “The Gentlemen of Aspen have been a very welcoming venue for many of today’s players. There’s always been an eclectic view of different nations that come here to play the game but then it’s safe to say there’s a number of local players as well. … Aspen as a place, what an unbelievable place. It’s very community minded you can see here with a number of people walking past.”
Smith said he didn’t know what to expect but noted there appears to be “a lot of people that love the game of rugby and want to be here.”
He added that tournaments like Aspen Ruggerfest are helping to grow the game in the U.S.
“Having that engagement from the public to the game is so important,” Smith said. “You want rugby to build in its stature but also in the development and in the players they have. Rugby’s a very inclusive game in regards to it’s all body shapes. … It’s all about developing, producing the best, the most productive U.S. Eagles players in the future.”
On Sunday, the Gents will have an opportunity to cap a highly successful season on the highest of notes with their 24th title in their home tournament. Aspen saw a regular turnout of above 30 players and a total above 40 for its summer season, a high since before the pandemic. The depth led them to repeat as Rocky Mountain Rugby League Champions with the loss to the Water Dogs the only blemish on their 10-week schedule.
The success even reached the Junior Gents ranks, as the high school affiliate made a return to the state playoffs for the first time since 2019.
“It’s been so unreal this summer,” Kindred said. “We had a really good team going into [Ruggerfest] so it’s just good to see how the boys are just coming together, getting around. And the town too, that’s just the best. The support you see from all the fans, all the other locals and stuff, that makes it so worth it.
“I feel like we’re becoming a big presence throughout not just the state anymore, but the nation because we’re getting other people who are interested to come down and everything. I think that’s just going to keep adding fuel to the fire and we’re just going to keep having that hunger. I don’t think there’s any limit to where this club can go.”
The open division closes out the championship Sunday festivities at 4 p.m. at Wagner Park. The day starts with Utah Sister Wives playing the Boulder Rugby Club in the women’s division at 11 a.m., followed by the Kansas City Blues Brothers and Cardinals in the 55s bracket; the Cardinals again and Sooto in the 50s; the Gents 40s team and GODs Rugby at 2:45 p.m.; and lastly the rematch of the Gents and Water Dogs.