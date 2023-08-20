A long, drama-filled night in Aspen marked the start of the 2023 prep football season as Glenwood Springs narrowly avoided an upset from the upstart Skiers.
After roughly three hours of football, the 3A Demons and the 2A Skiers were deadlocked at 28-28. Glenwood Springs High — which narrowly missed the playoffs in the higher classification last season — watched as Aspen High, which went 2-7 in a lower classification, stymied their offense to the tune of only two offensive scores.
But with 1:32 left on the clock and a Skier offense that seemed to be finding its rhythm and moving down the field, the Demon defense came through in a big way for the third time in the game.
Swarming Aspen senior quarterback Tanner Benson, Glenwood Springs forced a fumble and junior Oliver Walz carried it more than half the length of the field and to the end zone. It was the Demons’ third defensive score of the game, with two others coming from sophomore linebacker Mason Markovich, who had a fumble recovery and an interception.
“We had to communicate so much (on defense),” Markovich said. “We had a couple mistakes but we worked through them and overcame them.”
Glenwood Springs came out firing early, driving into the end zone on a quarterback keeper from senior Joaquin Sandoval less than four minutes into the contest.
But they did themselves no favors on the ensuing kickoff, despite recovering the onside ball off of Sandoval’s kick. The Demons were dealt two personal fouls after the play, moving the ball well back into their own territory.
After Aspen’s defense made a stand, the snap on the punt went well over Sandoval’s head, bouncing out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
The Skiers scored on the ensuing possession as Carter Kuhlman found some separation on a long pass from Benson. Aspen made the initial point-after attempt but was flagged for an illegal formation and missed the second attempt, but still took an 8-6 lead. The Skiers did not relinquish the edge until Sandoval rushed in a near-70-yard score with just over seven minutes remaining in the game. Markovich’s rush on the point-after knotted the game at 28-28, a score that held until Walz’s fumble recovery.
The Skiers scored four touchdowns, one rushing from sophomore Dylan Mika and three passing from Benson: one each to Kuhlman, junior Henry Hurd and junior Landen Thurber.
“We wanted to win, we wanted to give everything,” Aspen head coach Eric McCready said. “Three turnovers for touchdowns, you’re not going to overcome that. That’s just too hard against a good team like that with good players.
“It stinks, it really does. It’s not fun. But all our goals are ahead of us still. It’s our first game and we’re not going to let one game define a season.”
The defensive side was a positive for both teams, but especially for Aspen as it kept a dynamic offense down to just two touchdowns. Glenwood dealt with some injury issues: Markovich said two of the team’s starting wide receivers and corners went down with injuries.
That led to some deeper players on the depth chart stepping up, like freshman Luke Doll for Glenwood.
“We’re struggling with numbers right now,” Doll said. “It’s tough when people are getting hurt and going down. It’s like, ‘No man, you’ve got to stay in.’ That’s the mentality we had all game: Be a dog, don’t give up.
“Props to them, they had some studs out there.”
It was a dramatic win in the debut for Glenwood’s new head coach, Hunter Holmes, who was among the most excited following the win, calling for his players to “bring the party to the locker room” after the handshake line.
Holmes came to Glenwood after a stint as an assistant coach at Durango High and a long list of football credentials, especially for a 29-year-old.
“Are you serious right now? These guys on defense — not offense, we didn’t do nothing — but how about those guys,” Holmes said. “We can’t script that better. I told them in (the locker room) I’m their No. 1 fan.”
The week zero game — scheduled ahead of the typical start of the season due to gaps in calendars after Battle Mountain canceled its season — gave both teams an idea of what to work on as the season gets underway.
Elsewhere on Friday, the Basalt High Longhorns bested Summit High on the road by a score of 28-0.
Aspen will travel to Gunnison next Friday, while Basalt will host Eagle Valley and Glenwood will take its game on the road to Grand Junction.