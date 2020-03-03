Randy Pelkey, the head men’s speed coach for the U.S. Ski Team, on Monday reacted to Wiley Maple’s Feb. 27 announcement that he has officially retired from ski racing. Pelkey’s recollections of working with the Aspenite are as follows:
“I first met Wiley at World Juniors in 2008 in Formigal, Spain. I had been talking about him with his coach, Kent Towlerton, in Aspen. Kent told me Wiley was a bit of an outlaw, headstrong, stubborn and talented. He had a ‘send it’ attitude and was the kind of kid that skied from when the lift opened until it closed, begging the lifty for one more run.
We immediately picked him up on discretion for the (World Juniors) team.
Wiley and I introduced ourselves at the meeting before downhill training in Formigal. We talked about the line and the plan for the line and that the jumps looked really big, so we should be conservative. First training run Wiley is on a line that is totally different than the one we discussed and boosted the already big jump traveling 55 meters in the air missing a gate. That night I asked him why he ran the line he did, that it wasn’t the plan. He told me it was his plan all along to ski a different line because he thought ours was too conservative.
My next sentence was a threat that if he didn’t pull his head out and we could not work together and communicate the plan that he would sit out the DH. The risk of injury was just too great to work that way on speed courses. From that day on, we interacted online and in person about terrain and risk. It was always a great conversation, to know what he thought was possible and to agree on where to risk. I learned a ton from Wiley Maple as a coach over the years.
It could have been a hike or any game, especially basketball or a powder day session before a race series, staff had to be the one to tell him to pull his head out and put a limit on his activities. Games would go for hours if staff didn’t step in and end them, saving the whole team from being cooked. Wiley has a motor that just keeps going. Unfortunately, his body could not keep up with his mind and his career in ski racing has ended prematurely. His attitude, motor and ‘send it’ style remain, he is a bit of an outlaw, Wiley Maple.”