The fall high school sports season is in full swing. With Aspen High School teams getting back up to speed after fall break, action on the courts, pitches, gridirons, links and diamonds are at full speed ahead for local schools, with state contenders starting to plead their case to Colorado High School Activities Association rankings.
Following are results from Sept. 5 through Monday (and Tuesday where available) in prep sports in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Football
Glenwood Springs fell in a major rivalry game on Friday, hosting the Rifle Bears to snap a three-game winning streak to begin the season.
Neither team scored in the first quarter and both failed to muster much offense until Glenwood senior Joaquin Sandoval intercepted a pass in his defensive red zone, setting up a scoring drive capped by a long rush from junior Mason Markovich. The Demons went up 12-0 in the second quarter before Rifle responded with a TD of its own to bring the score within one ahead of the half.
Offense dried up again in the third quarter before Rifle tallied 16 points in the fourth quarter, slipping away with a two-point win, 22-20. Sandoval and Max Bollock, a senior from Roaring Fork that made the transition to Glenwood Springs when the Rams canceled their varsity season, both scored rushing touchdowns for the Demons.
It was the first time the Bears beat Glenwood since the 2021 spring season state semifinals in their run to the state championship. The Demons fell to 3-1 on the season.
Aspen, meanwhile, is continuing the search for their first win, falling 42-21 to Meeker at home on Friday. Game details and statistics were not immediately available on MaxPreps.
The Skiers sit at 0-3 ahead of hosting Steamboat Springs on Friday. Their first league game is on Sept. 29, hosting Coal Ridge.
The 3-0 Basalt Longhorns had an off week, preparing to head to Glenwood Springs on Friday evening for a non-league matchup. Basalt won in each of the contests between the teams in the last two seasons. The Longhorns enter the matchup ranked No. 2 in 2A football by CHSAA’s selection and seeding index, one spot ahead of Rifle.
Volleyball
Roaring Fork continues to hold onto .500 through a 10-match slate since Aug. 22, nine of which have been played since Sept. 1.
Last week, the Rams started with a tightly-contested rivalry match against Basalt, 3-2. They took the first set 26-24, before falling in set two 25-21. Roaring Fork came within a set of victory with a 25-23 third frame before the Longhorns stayed alive by the same score in set four. Basalt won the tie-breaking fifth frame by the largest margin of any set final, 15-9.
The Rams then went to Soroco for a Saturday tournament, beating Moffat County and Gilpin County by scores of 3-1 and 3-2, respectively, before falling to Little Snake River out of Baggs, Wyoming, 3-0. Roaring Fork fell on Monday to Vail Mountain 3-1 before its opening league match at Delta on Tuesday.
Basalt reported one score over the previous week on Saturday, falling 3-2 to the undefeated Gunnison Cowboys. The Longhorns were at 5-3 on the year ahead of traveling to Aspen on Tuesday night to open the league season.
The Skiers entered the contest at 2-3 on the heels of a 2-2 showing at the Jefferson Academy Tournament in Broomfield. Aspen fell to the host and The Vanguard School out of Colorado Springs, but swept Arrupe Jesuit and Manitou Springs in two sets.
Glenwood Springs went 1-1 on the week, being swept at Battle Mountain on Sept. 5 to open the league calendar before taking care of business over Summit on Thursday at home, 3-1. The Demons won the first set 25-20 and rebounded from a 25-10 second-set loss to win the next two. Including an unreported loss to MaxPreps against Coal Ridge in their season-opening Demon Invitational, Glenwood Springs sits at 2-4 overall and 1-1 in the 4A Western Slope League ahead of its Thursday contest, hosting Steamboat Springs.
Boys soccer
Roaring Fork’s season-opening win streak was brought to a halt after three games after drawing a 3-3 tie at Liberty Common on Saturday. The Rams were still unbeaten after four games heading into their Tuesday contest with Colorado Rocky Mountain School in a cross-Carbondale matchup. They beat Gunnison on Thursday 4-1 and sit atop the 3A CHSAA rankings early in the season.
CRMS entered Tuesday’s game at 0-1 after falling 7-0 to Crested Butte on Friday.
The Basalt Longhorns are seeing their stock rise in the eyes of the CHSAA algorithm as well, sitting at No. 9 in the state. After starting at 2-1, they toppled Grand Junction by a score of 2-1 at home on Sept. 5 before falling 1-0 at Delta on Thursday, a team they beat 5-0 in August. The Longhorns host Rifle, ranked No. 5 in the state, on Thursday.
In 4A, a busy early schedule has favored the Glenwood Springs Demons as they sit 4-1-1. After losing the season opener in August, they brought their win streak in the aftermath to four games on Sept. 5, besting Battle Mountain 2-1. They played to a scoreless draw against Eagle Valley on Thursday.
Aspen has not played since a 5-0 loss to the same Bears team in August, traveling to Vail Mountain on Thursday as the Skiers ramp up their season.
Softball
Basalt got back on track after a bumpy start to the season, splitting a doubleheader with Cedaredge on Sept. 5, falling 17-15 then winning 14-4. The Longhorns then mercy-ruled Doherty on Saturday with an 11-run fourth inning, winning 20-6 to move to 2-4 on the early season, according to MaxPreps, before hosting Aspen on Tuesday evening.
The Skiers, albeit with two scores missing on their MaxPreps calendar, entered Tuesday at 0-1. Scores for Aug. 24 against Basalt and Saturday at Battle Mountain were not listed.
Boys golf
Basalt golf continues to cruise with a tie for first on Tuesday at the Bulldog Invitational with Vail Mountain, a day after finishing second overall and first among 3A at the Sailor Invitational in Steamboat Springs.
On Tuesday, senior Jase Joslin was one of three players to go under par with a 71, while seniors Garrett Exelbert (74) and Alec Claassen (78) and freshman Griffin Dider (77) all shot under 80. The day before, Exelbert and Claassen each shot 77 to lead the way, tied for No. 4 overall in the tournament.
Aspen finished No. 9 in Craig on Monday — fifth among 3A teams — and sixth on Tuesday in Steamboat — third among 3A teams. Sophomore Houston Benvenuto led the way with an 80 on Tuesday.
Cross-country
Basalt’s Isabella Moon crossed the finish line in Grand Junction on Saturday just eight seconds ahead of Aspen’s Julia Diaz in the girls 5K, finishing in fifth place to Diaz’s seventh to lead local scorers.
Skier freshman Avila Jennings came in 14th and junior Eden Bohart came in 23rd, edging the next Longhorn finisher, junior Morgan Fink, by five seconds. Aspen finished third overall on the girls side, ahead of Basalt by two places.
On the boys side, senior Towler Scott’s eighth place led Basalt to a 12th place finish, one spot ahead of Aspen, which was paced by freshman Jack Diaz’s 39th place.
Over in Littleton, Glenwood Springs was led by Quinn Waaler’s 21st place on the girls side, taking 19th in the second division of the Liberty Bell Cross-Country Invitational.Tennis
Aspen got back on track on Monday, beating Basalt on the road 5-2 to mark the Skiers’ first head-to-head victory of the season. The Skiers fell to Fruita Monument on Wednesday 6-1 before placing 13th in the Western Slope Open in Grand Junction on Friday. They sat at 1-4 before hosting Grand Junction on Tuesday.
Basalt continues to seek its first win after an 0-4 start to the season. The Longhorns host Steamboat Springs on Thursday.