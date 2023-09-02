When Corey Bryndal first came over Kebler Pass to Aspen for Labor Day in the 1990s, he called the sight of parks filled with volleyball-net “magic.” Now, maybe 30 years later, he’s leading the annual Motherlode Volleyball Classic through its 50th anniversary celebration.
The first year of the tournament, which started Wednesday and runs through Monday, is up for debate. In 1972, workers at the Mother Lode restaurant got together for a Labor Day weekend barbecue and volleyball tournament. The next year the restaurant got involved and the Motherlode tournament was formalized.
Still, with the 2020 edition of the event canceled, in one form or another (no matter whom you ask) this is the 50th anniversary of one of the oldest “destination tournaments” in the country, on the mend from some hardship after its heyday before the turn of the millennium.
“We’re going in the right direction for several years in a row,” Bryndal said. “We’ve grown each year at a pretty good clip. The numbers aren’t the specific thing, it’s really that direction.”
By 1981, the tournament outgrew its roots, bringing in 164 teams, more than 10 times its original count of 14. It was more than waiters and bartenders could handle, so they brought Leon Fell, a local player, coach and sports marketer, to produce the event. Within the next two decades, Fell said that more than 700 teams were trekking up to the landlocked beaches in the mountains, making it among the largest in the country.
“It was crazy,” said Kris Bredehoft, a player since around 1994 who believes she’s likely won the most master’s division tournaments in Motherlode history. “The courts all around would be just packed. I remember years when it would be snowing but it didn’t matter, you played through it. The fans would be like 10 people deep and then Wagner Park and all the other parks would be just volleyball nets for days and it was a really big event.”
But the sport lost popularity around 2000. Fell said major sponsors backed out and the tournament couldn’t support the players like it had previously. He eventually sold to a group of players, handing the reins over in 2019. When that venture couldn’t solve the problems the tournament faced, Fell approached Bryndal, who had started his LetsGO Volleyball project to create volleyball tournaments in Colorado, about taking it over.
Bryndal missed his first go-around at hosting due to the pandemic in 2020, but this year’s 50th anniversary marks his third in the lead. In each year, the tournament has regained some of its stature, and this year it will draw more than 400 teams in doubles and triples competitions, on grass and sand.
For the special occasion, Bryndal is bringing the tournament back to its roots on Sunday with a barbecue at Wagner Park for all the competitors, just as the workers of the Mother Lode did 50 years ago. A dinner at Mezzaluna on Thursday night featured competitors from throughout the years.
But despite the nostalgia and celebration, one thing is clear — this is Bryndal’s tournament now. He’s brought back sponsorships — highlighting Mikasa Sports, one of the largest producers of volleyballs in the world. He’s introduced modern themes, this year with surfboards bordering the nets at Koch Lumber Park with beach tents lining the courts. He’s emphasized the grass game, where it was previously an afterthought. Jason Dibelius and Randy Stoklos, big names within the sport, are providing commentary this year.
The tournament has built a more robust masters division offering, and prize purses for men and women have been equalized. This year, adaptive athletes are participating through It’s Called Normal Athletics, based out of California.
As much as the event is rooted in a deep history, a refresh was needed.
“I think that Corey has a very fun and exciting but yet ambitious concept,” Fell said. “Without the help of large sponsorships, it’s going to be a challenge. However, the event is regrowing slowly.”
Both acknowledged perhaps the biggest challenge going forward: lodging. Fell said that when the tournament took off, the public had fewer options for Labor Day activities. Today, there’s more going on during the holiday weekend, and lodging opportunities are fewer and more expensive.
Still, for new and old players, there’s reason for optimism for the future of the Motherlode tourney, for the 50th anniversary and beyond.
“I think what (50 years) means is what we’re doing today is to look forward,” Bryndal said. “We’re building on a huge foundation, we didn’t come in and create this thing. We’re just pushing on the gas pedal to get it further down the road. My whole thing has been the look forward, to take what we’ve been given … and just accelerate the effort and just keep it going for the next 50.”
Men’s and women’s open tournaments begin today at 8:30 a.m. at Koch Lumber Park. The tournament runs through Monday.