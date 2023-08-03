A near-century old tradition in the valley is returning on the diamond.
The Rocky Mountain Colts, named for the early 1900s Aspen team of the same moniker, completed its third season as a travel club youth team last week, rostering five full teams and starting to see the wins stack up.
The ultimate goal for the program, according to coach and organizer Nate Grinzinger, is to create a feeder program for local high schools and ultimately create a pipeline for players to move on to the collegiate level.
“I want to turn this valley community into a really good baseball community, because it’s not,” Grinzinger said. “This mountain community’s kind of lived in a pretty average baseball space for a long time and as soon as they bumped over to play (Grand) Junction and as soon as they bumped over to play Denver, they got smoked. … My goal is to turn this valley into a baseball community, help umpires, help coaches and make this a little baseball Mecca and also provide a path for kids to play college ball if they want to.”
The vision for the Colts started during the 2020 pandemic year, when many other sports and activities were shut down. Steve and Charlotte Marolt wanted their kids to have a baseball outlet, so they gathered about 15 local kids to simply play some scrimmages and games against other local teams like the Rocky Mountain Blaze out of Edwards and the Glenwood Goats, the other club team offering in the valley.
Charlotte Marolt, as her kids entered middle school, found no options for her kids to play outside of Little League once they aged out of local recreation leagues.
“I just found my kids enjoyed it, they love baseball and I thought we could do something that’s a little higher level than rec league which I think ends around sixth grade,” Charlotte Marolt said. “I thought we’d like to get two more years of playing before high school.”
Steve Marolt, who despite his family’s claim to fame in skiing, said his “true passion” is baseball — his brothers Roger and Mike played Division I college baseball. Steve Marolt helped to rally some of the local coaching pool and put together some teams.
Other locals like Todd Raarup and Pete Anzalone helped coach and organize early. Still, Steve Marolt said the program didn’t take the next step until Grinzinger, a longtime coach in the valley with his own collegiate playing experience and current manager of Crown Mountain Park, stopped by a practice.
“He’s like, ‘This is pretty cool, guys. You’re doing a great job here,’ and I looked at him and said, ‘Well, Nate, I don’t know anything about you, but if you want to get involved, bring it on,’” Steve Marolt said via phone Wednesday. “I just thought he’d kind of come out and help shag balls and stuff like that, but the next day he showed up and took charge of both of those teams and there has been no looking back.”
Once Grinzinger took the reins as program director, Charlotte Marolt moved to a logistical program manager role and Steve Marolt began focusing on the finances.
In 2021, that developed into a travel team the next year with roughly the same number of kids as the previous year. But in 2022, that number grew to around 40 players. This year, Charlotte Marolt and Grinzinger estimated the number to be between 65 and 70 participants, creating two 14-and-under teams, a 15U, a 13U and an 11U.
They didn’t turn players away, holding a summer camp for all players and practice sessions that all were welcome to, but held tryouts and had cutoffs for tournament teams. At those tournaments, after seeing struggles to find wins the first couple of years, the wins started to rack up. One of the 14U squads won the Mid Summer Wood Bat Classic in Denver besting teams from across the front range like the Slammers program and RoughRiders out of Superior. They also fell just short of winning a tournament in Grand Junction, reaching the finals. They took wins in all the tournaments they played in, finishing second or third in several, Grinzinger said.
It was a swift change brought on by a philosophy instilled by Grinzinger, both on the mental and playing side. His teams will bunt and run a lot more than the teams they play, he said, but they’ll also win the mental contest. The Colts have four pillars built around mental aptitude, telling the players to focus on what they can control, “win the battle within” by keeping their head up, continuing to work hard and accepting failures as a part of growth and part of the sport.
“I think (part of why) we’re really outperforming teams is because we put a lot of time in on mental development,” Grinzinger said. “With those four pillars we’ve been holding these kids accountable for almost three years.”
On the player’s side, one said the quick growth has also come from all of them pulling in the same direction. As Grinzinger noted that his goal is to start creating college-level players, so too do they.
“The players are all really nice and we’re a team: we all know each other, know about each other, we all spend time together,” 14U player Chase Fenton said via phone Wednesday. “In the past, I’ve seen coaches recruiting players and people don’t know them so they don’t play well. That’s a big thing for us. We all know each other very well and we just want to keep us together.”
The program has tried to keep costs down for families as much as possible, charging $550 per player during its early entry this year — a comparatively low cost for some club baseball programs, propped up by community support and donations. That cost does not include tournament dues and travel expenses. Grinzinger said the club doesn’t turn away players for financial reasons.
Next year, the Colts are projecting at a minimum six teams, adding 16U to its list of offerings, Grinzinger said. They’re not sure how much room for growth the program has, at least on the tournament side.
But as it grows, its players are already showing that they could achieve some of the goals laid out by organizers.
“I guarantee you over the next four or five years, we will produce college-level baseball players,” Steve Marolt said. “And I think it’ll be in pretty high numbers.”