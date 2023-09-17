Things get weird after the sun goes down on the gridiron in the Roaring Fork Valley, even before October — ghosts of touchdowns unscored, unsubstantiated rumors of the existence of a paranormal beast known as “extra points” and sentient footballs with agendas of escape.
Friday night’s contest between Basalt and Glenwood Springs didn’t kick off until after the sun had set beyond Interstate 70 due to a lightning delay. The Longhorns preserved their undefeated record with a 30-12 victory, though it wasn’t as clean a win as the score might suggest. The Demons left at least 12 points on the board, scoring two touchdowns and advancing into the red zone on plays that were called back due to penalties. On the other side, Basalt turned the ball over on fumbles five times.
Yet for all the bumps, bruises and hiccups along the way, the Longhorns prevailed in a valley rivalry.
“It’s a crosstown rivalry,” Basalt senior Mav Dombrowski said. “We know all these guys. We see them all the time. They’ve got a bigger school so they’ve got more kids. They’re supposed to be better but that’s not always the case. It just gives us more fuel to come out and play and be a brotherhood.”
Both teams were scoreless in the first quarter, accentuated by a Basalt defensive stand on a first-and-goal situation late, holding up Glenwood quarterback Joaquin Sandoval on a rush on fourth down to force a turnover, taking control of the ball on their own 3 yard line.
The Longhorns marched 97 yards down the field to score the first points of the game early in the second quarter on a connection from senior QB Noah Johnston to junior wide receiver Taylor Hays, who leapt into the end zone over a Glenwood defender, falling on his back with the ball on the back-left pylon. The extra-point was spoiled on a bobbled snap.
After forcing a turnover on downs on the next possession, Basalt fumbled for the first time, giving Glenwood the ball near midfield. The Demons seemed primed to capitalize on the opportunity after Sandoval found Jake Croissant open on fourth down, converting the first, but the play was called back due to an ineligible receiver downfield. After some confusion, Basalt was awarded the ball, and after Hunter Holmes made his displeasure known, the Demons sideline was flagged, giving the Longhorns even better field position. They capitalized on the drive with a 13-yard rush from junior Will Daniel.
Once again, the Longhorns failed to capitalize on the extra point but still led 12-0.
The Demons again appeared to punch back with a touchdown pass from Sandoval to senior Joey Viacava, but the score was called back due to holding. They then turned the ball over on downs.
However, Glenwood broke the scoreboard after recovering another Basalt fumble, with Sandoval completing a pass to freshman Cale Sollars.
After Basalt converted a fourth-and-goal from 30 yards out — again to Hays, who did most of the work with his legs, shedding a share of tackles after the catch — Glenwood appeared to get back in the contest, only to make the slow walk back down the field again.
Junior Mason Markovich reversed the ball to Sandoval on the kickoff, taking it all the way. But another holding call saw the Demons start the drive in their own territory, unable to convert before the half.
A third Basalt fumble on the first possession of the second half allowed Sandoval and Sollars to connect again to get back within a score. With momentum seemingly building, slippery-ball syndrome struck Glenwood on a Basalt punt, which was recovered by Longhorn junior Kody Barton. The ensuing drive led to another Daniel rushing touchdown near the end of the third quarter and a third Daniel score in the fourth quarter gave the Longhorns the victory.
“If I were to choose one play that I thought was a momentum play, it was that (punt),” Basalt head coach Carl Frerichs said. “It was nip and tuck right there, a six-point game. … Kody Barton, you don’t find a better kid in high school sports. I’m very, very lucky to have that kid.”
The Longhorns lost two more fumbles on their own side of the field in the fourth quarter, but the defense stepped up to force a pair of three-and-outs to defend the lead.
“I think the difference was definitely our defense,” Johnston said. “We had a good amount of turnovers on offense. Every time our offense turned the ball over our defense stepped up and made a play, made a stop and got the ball back.”
Neither team converted a point-after opportunity, be it a kick or two-point conversion attempt.
The win moved the Longhorns to 4-0 as they head into their bye week ahead of league play. Coaches and players showed optimism about sweeping through their non-league schedule to benefit their Ratings Percentage Index in a hopeful playoff bid.
Glenwood Springs, meanwhile, saw their skid slide to two games. The Demons sit at 3-2 ahead of their next contest at Grand Junction Central on Friday.