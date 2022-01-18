After being one of the first live sporting events of its scale to return to an in-person capacity last year, X Games are back in fuller swing — albeit with safety protocols in place and vaccination requirements, of course — and this year, ESPN is feeling particularly social.
In addition to welcoming athletes and spectators back to the Buttermilk superpipe and broadcasting 13.5 hours of live competition on ESPN and ABC, organizers announced they will also livestream an additional 7.5 hours on the @XGames social accounts: TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, with the ESPN app featuring all 21 hours in real time.
“X Games Aspen begins Friday with five competition windows exclusively available via streaming on the @XGames social media and the ESPN App, before moving to ESPN for primetime coverage of the highly anticipated Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe and fan-favorite Snowboard Knuckle Huck competitions,” an ESPN press release encourages.
Even as many of the X Games athletes are also preparing to represent the United States in Beijing at the 2022 Winter Olympics next month, speculations are mounting about the Aspen lineup this weekend — Friday through Sunday. On Friday, all eyes will be on snowboarder Marcus Kleveland, who is favored to win triple gold, in Slopestyle, Big Air and Knuckle Huck. Also on Friday, skier Kelly Sildaru is on track to win Slopestyle and Superpipe, which would make her the most-medaled teen in X Games.
“Saturday begins on ABC as queen of X Games, Jamie Anderson, looks to defend her double golds in Jeep Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle and Pacifico Women’s Snowboard Big Air,” the ESPN release continues, adding that Saturday evening coverage on ESPN will focus on Men’s Snowboard and Ski Big Air contests. “Sunday is all about Ski as the ABC window covers Jeep Men’s Ski Slopestyle during the day and ESPN’s evening coverage highlights Men’s Ski SuperPipe and Knuckle Huck.”