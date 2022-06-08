Come for the winter, stay for the summer. That’s the adage around here, and it’s the story of so many longtime locals’ journey for how they ended up calling Aspen home: “I was just going to be here for one ski season, but then…”
Then the snow melts, and Aspen Mountain dons her finest shades of green, a perfect juxtaposition to the bluebird sky. People and dogs amble along the brick-red pedestrian malls downtown, stopping to window shop or check out a menu before deciding whether or not that’s the patio to spend their afternoon. There’s a relaxed, whimsical energy that’s contagious.
And that’s just what’s visible during an afternoon stroll. Up above, on Aspen Mountain herself, ambitious hikers are tackling the switchbacks on Ute Trail. It’s a popular hike that rewards with stunning views overlooking the town, but it’s not for the faint of heart: The first mile climbs about 1,000 feet. After that, though, it’s smoother sailing, with the last two-thirds of this out-and-back hike cruising to the summit with panoramas of Castle and Conundrum Peaks, both 14ers (mountains with summits above 14,000 feet).
One of the best parts of Aspen during the summer time is Independence Pass, the high-mountain route linking Aspen and Twin Lakes across the Continental Divide. It’s a beautiful drive, with plenty of opportunities for hiking, biking and climbing along the way (just be safe about pull-offs and parking!). If you prefer to be on two wheels when you’re on the trail, take Independence Pass just out of town to access Lincoln Creek Road. While not a singletrack, the unpaved road gets plenty technical, and it’s a great climb and descent with sweeping mountain views. Because it’s an out-and-back ride, you can turn around whenever you want, but for those who stick out the entire 22.1-mile roundtrip trek — which boasts 1,934 feet in elevation gain — you’ll also bag a trip to Ruby Ghost Town, where the road ends.
If that all sounds a bit much, though, not to worry. Pack a picnic and walk from town to the John Denver Sanctuary, a peaceful oasis along the Roaring Fork River, near Rio Grande Park and Theatre Aspen's Hurst Theatre (the summer lineup is not to miss). Fans of the music legend will recognize his lyrics etched into native river boulders arranged in a perfect circle in the Sound Garden. In the center of the circle is a single Colorado blue spruce tree, supposedly emanating with Denver’s spirit. Pro tip: By June, the gardens are in full bloom. And if you want to get to the top of the mountain without the caloric burn, stop by the Aspen Skiing Co. ticketing office at the base of the mountain to buy a sightseeing pass. The ride up the gondola is its own experience, and the Sundeck at the top of Aspen Mountain is one of the best vantage points in the area. Have a cocktail or mocktail and drink in the views.
In a place where the beer flows like wine, remember to drink plenty of H2O, as well — the altitude is no joke if you’re used to living at sea level. And there’s plenty of watering holes and eateries to satiate every craving to fuel your day. The WET Deck, on the rooftop of the W Aspen, is one of the most lively afternoon scenes in town, complete with a public-access pool and hot tub, with full bar and food service. Or sit out on the Aspen Tap patio, sipping on one of the local brews paired with a sourdough pizza.
As day becomes night, Aspen comes even more to life. Far from a sleepy mountain town, you’ll find all sorts of revelry available, from speakeasy-esque (check out Bad Harriet, beneath the Hotel Jerome) to night clubs (Escobar is always good) and everything between. Silver City has a saloon feeling except Monday nights, when karaoke is the name of the game. And for one of the most renowned intimate venues in the country that attracts some of the biggest acts in music (and plenty more lesser-known gems), Belly Up has earned its reputation. More often than not, the singer will make a comment about the bonus challenge of performing at altitude, then go on to put on one of their best shows.