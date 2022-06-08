If you’re angling for a community brimming with mountain-town charm and Gold Medal (actual designation) river stretches, look no farther than Basalt. Nestled right along two rivers — the Fryingpan and Roaring Fork — that together tout 36 miles of premier fishing, Basalt is home to mountain whitefish, brown trout and rainbow trout, as well as Taylor Creek Fly Shop and Frying Pan Anglers to make sure you’re set up for success when you’re out there in your waders.
For stiller water that runs deep (like, deep enough to bring a boat onto), head to Ruedi Reservoir, about 15 miles upstream from Basalt. It’s BYOP (Bring Your Own Paddleboard) — or boat or fishing gear or beer for that matter — but you’ll be thankful for the serenity once you make it. Want to take a walk to get even more up close and personal with the surrounding forest? Cruise up to the Savage Lakes trailhead, about three miles past Meredith. This 4-mile out-and-back hike starts a bit steep but quickly mellows out into a moderate jaunt through the conifers, with maximum rewards along the way. Don’t be surprised to encounter snow drifts even in the summer time.
Crown Mountain Park is one of the top-ranked bike parks in the country, and it’s a mere 2 miles or so from downtown Basalt. Packed with dirt jumps, a BMX track and freeride zone, Crown Mountain is the hub for bikers of all ages and all levels. If you’re wanting a confidence boost, sign up for a private lesson. If you’re feeling most comfortable as a spectator, check out the weekly BMX races on Wednesday evenings.
You don’t have to play on two wheels in order to enjoy all that Crown Mountain Park has to offer — there are also tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, baseball and softball fields, picnic areas and a dog park. Get access to country-club amenities without the country-club prices at this community gem.
Back in town, Basalt’s restaurant scene is among the most robust in the Roaring Fork Valley. Post up on the riverside patio at the Tipsy Trout for the perfect summertime lunch ambiance — assuming you’re able to get a table at this downtown hotspot. Brick Pony is another classic. Pro tip: If you’re a beer drinker, be sure to ask for your beverage in a chilled chalice. For early-evening relaxation, Tempranillo’s tapas are the stuff of local legend and Heather’s Savory Pies often pairs a decadent meal with a side of free live music. Free Range Kitchen dishes out a cosmopolitan flair to comfort-food mainstays, and across the highway, in Willits Town Center, Wienerstube and Mezzaluna transport diners to their respective countries of inspiration: Austria and Italy.
If you’re in Willits, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better performance venue than The Arts Campus At Willts, known as TACAW. Check out the website, tacaw.org, for the latest on the calendar, and be prepared for anything from author talks to stand-up comedy to cinema to music. For the full dinner-and-a-show experience, book reservations at Tabl, TACAW’s in-house restaurant.
And by visiting Basalt this summer, you’ll be the first to enjoy the debut of Basalt River Park, a new recreational area along the Roaring Fork River at the intersection of Midland Avenue and Two Rivers Road. The waterfront park will also provide an event venue and mixed-use development space for both restaurant and residential newcomers.
Something new is always fun, but don’t forget to appreciate the old. The Basalt Historical Walking Tour makes that easy — simply follow the white painted bear paws on the pavement. Wherever you start (more information at basaltchamber.org), this less-than-a-mile, dog-friendly stroll tours you across 12 informational signs about the history of town. The Western Settlement, Colorado Midland Railway and Swinging Bridge are just a few of the highlights among this self-guided tour.
Finally, if you really want to get to know a place, make sure to stroll through the farmers market — and Basalt is no exception. This Sunday morning (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.) summertime tradition creates an opportunity for local vendors to sell wares from produce to jewelry. Go ahead, bring home a souvenir from
your Mid-valley travels.