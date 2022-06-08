From vinyasa flows to sound baths and singing bowls, there’s no better place to tap into the mind, body and spirit than the Valley birthed through that exact motto. For years, Aspen has drawn yogis, healers and creatives from across the globe, making it a hub for energetic offerings and introspective experiences. These local gurus have built an interconnected community of yoga studios and other spots of sanctuary that span the entire Roaring Fork Valley. And as the summer time brings green mountain peaks, cool bodies of water and sunny crisp skies, the scenic outdoors become an ideal place of practice.
Whether you’re looking to take a morning yoga class atop Aspen Mountain or on a paddle board across the hidden lakes of Snowmass, a summer stay in Aspen
is a retreat in of itself — brought to you by the authentic individuals sharing their movement, breathwork and mindfulness skills from the yoga mat to the meditation cushion.
Ahead, hear from five local yoga studios throughout the Valley providing a zen-centered summer with everything from physical bodywork and reiki healing to holistic health coaching and cacao ceremonies.
ASPEN SHAKTI
535 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen
Aspen Shakti owner Jayne Gottlieb describes her underground studio and spa space as the “heart cave” of Aspen. Embodying a “real local vibe,” the spiritual spot exists to elevate peoples’ shakti, Gottlieb says, who interprets the word shakti to mean the “creative energy of the universe.”
Whether your creative energy is elevated in Gottlieb’s signature BODYalive (dance and release) class or through a personalized shamanic healing session in the Alchemy Spa, the studio owner aspires for people to walk out of Shakti’s doors with an added sense of “aliveness, luminosity and desirability.”
“The space itself is a sanctuary, and the classes wrap their arms around you beyond the physical workout,” Gottlieb says.
Though Shakti is located down below, one of its fan-favorite programs for locals and visitors alike transpires up high. Every summer season, Shakti brings its sun salutations to the Sundeck on top of Aspen Mountain. Starting mid-June and running through August, the outdoor morning yoga classes are offered Mondays-Fridays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. (allow 25 minutes for the gondola ride up).
Mountaintop yoga has become a beloved summer tradition where all yogis, from beginners to experts, can elevate their shaktis at 11,000 feet, and it’s returning this year with an even greater collective energy.
KING YOGA
One East Snowmass, 77 Wood Road, 2nd Floor, Snowmass
Any local yoga-goer would tell you that if you haven’t taken Aaron King’s class, you’re missing out. King has brought his upbeat vinyasa flows to studios all over the valley, and while he plans to continue teaching his weekly class at O2, he’s amping up the yogi energy in Snowmass this summer.
As King adds more instructors and classes to his newly located King Yoga studio in Snowmass Village — a space, he says, that “just draws you in” with its floor-to-ceiling windows looking down over the Brush Creek mountain views — he’s also preparing to teach at the Drishti Beats Yoga and Music Festival coming to Snowmass July 8-10.
A King class outdoors is not limited to the festival weekend in July. The instructor will bring back his popular King Yoga Jam to Snowmass Base Village for another summer season of movement and music. Starting in June, King invites locals and visitors to flow with him on the turf-covered rink in front of the Limelight hotel at 9 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday and 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, where live music comes into the mix.
“Teaching outside in the summers is an incredible vibe,” King says. “It’s this beautiful outdoor amphitheater space. We get the music pumping over the sound system and there’s such community energy.”
King says that no matter where he’s teaching, indoor or outdoor, he hopes people leave the mat feeling “so blissed out” and fueled by the synergetic experience of moving together. After all, his famous saying is: “Yoga is a healing modality, not a sport.” Though, you’re sure for a workout in King’s class.
THE VIMANA HOUSE
23300 Two Rivers Road, Unit 36, Basalt
Located in historic downtown Basalt adjacent to the river, Vimana offers five styles of hot yoga in its studio geared toward all levels. From slow, long-holding Bikram to fast-flowing vinyasas, the Vimana experience allows everyone to practice at a place of benefit, explains studio founder, director and instructor Emily Longfellow.
“There’s a lot of freedom and permission in all of our classes,” Longfellow says. “And there’s a dynamic in the room — infrared heat and opened windows — you can hear the river and feel the air.”
In the summer season, Vimina blends its heated practices with cold-plunge therapies, hosting Wim Hof workshops mixed with breathing exercises to increase metabolism, improve immune function and reduce inflammation.
The studio also offers different teacher-training programs in the summer, led by Longfellow, who is certified with Yoga Alliance and presents at many yoga festivals around the country. Longfellow incorporates the 200-hour training session into her summertime stand-up paddleboard yoga, where her heated practice cools among a private lake up in Old Snowmass. Longfellow’s paddleboard yoga classes are offered for all interested yogis, potentially through August.
TRUE NATURE HEALING ARTS
100 N. 3rd St., Carbondale
The all-encompassing nonprofit sanctuary for personal growth. Located at the base of Mount Sopris spanning over an acre of land in downtown Carbondale, True Nature was built on the vision to “help people feel better about being alive,” explains co-founder and president Eaden Shantay.
Shantay says that he and his wife Deva co-created True Nature to support people in “going deeper into the truth of who they are,” infusing three principal values — “inspiration, connection and self-discovery” — into all five sectors offered at the wellness center.
“Everyone comes to the spiritual journey for different reasons,” Shantay says. “We want to be the bridge that meets people where they are and inspires them to go deeper.”
Whether this happens through connecting with the body in True Nature’s versatile yoga offerings, nourishing the self in the center’s spa, clearing the mind with healthy bites served daily in the Organic Cafe, exploring eco-friendly items offered in the Gift Boutique or wandering the Peace Garden grounds¸— open seven days a week to the public free of charge — True Nature is a sacred place for all stages of the spiritual journey.
Throughout all five operations, True Nature is currently growing its workshops and seminar programming, Shantay says, which is offered through a range
of classes and centers around the path to “conscious living.”
O2 ASPEN
408 S. Mill St., Aspen
If you’re looking for a self-care experience from the inside out, you can find it all in one stop at O2 Aspen. With a variety of spa treatments, yoga and reformer Pilates classes and a boutique abundant in athleisure and cosmetic brands, the three-story building across from Wagner Park is an “entire space of wellness,” says Alexa Kubica, yoga and pilates studio director at O2.
Whether you partake in a heated sculpt class or a slow-stretch yin, the bright, wide-windowed spaces offer moments of inner and outer fulfillment, Kubica explains, and with renewing spa therapies downstairs and bonus boutique on the ground floor, she describes O2 as a place to find confidence and comfort from the clothes you’re wearing, to within your own skin and body.
“We have an incredible group of experienced teachers, who have taught for a really long time and have lived in Aspen for a really long time,” she says. “So, they’re not only knowledgeable about yoga and their practices but also how those practices compliment your everyday life in Aspen.”