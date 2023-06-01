Camping is my favorite pastime in the Valley. I’m not a super-serious camper like some of my friends who hike 5 or more miles to reach remote spots 12,000 feet above sea level. I’m a car camper. I drive to my reserved site, somewhere fairly close to Aspen, and first unload an ice chest full of beer and a couple grocery bags of food. Then I take out the fishing gear, if there’s a nearby river or lake. Setting up the tent comes last, depending on the time of day, and if my friends are around, I usually get them to do it.
You don’t have to go far from the city—I refer to Aspen as a “city,” not a town (that ship has sailed)—to find some really choice camping areas. I’ll mention three of my top 10 sites that are both accessible and popular among locals and visitors alike.
Lincoln Creek Dispersed Campground, along Lincoln Creek Road, is located 11 miles from Aspen off Highway 82 up Independence Pass. It’s the best of the three, in my opinion. The road is long, windy, rocky and usually muddy. You’ll need a high-clearance vehicle, preferably four-wheel-drive, to navigate the tricky spots. It’s worth the effort though, as there are 22 dispersed campsites featuring large boulders, lots of shade, small creeks and waterfalls, makeshift hiking trails, seclusion and abundant wildlife. (Note: Don’t confuse Lincoln Creek with Lincoln Gulch to the west, which is closer to the highway, or Portal Campground to the east, which lies next to Grizzly Reservoir).
Lincoln Creek is a no-frills area, so don’t expect bathrooms and potable water, and make sure you bring enough food, water and toilet paper to last. This is car camping at its best. Few of the campsites are next to each other. Most of them are expansive, so you can bring a big group and pitch up to five tents at one site. Campsites 6 and 7 are extra roomy, good for groups and have enough parking for four vehicles—plus they’re close to a waterfall. You can raise a ruckus there at night and your neighbors won’t hear you.
You can’t make a reservation for these special U.S. Forest Service spots, and they fill up fast on weekends, especially with the recent trend of Front Range folks flooding the Valley on Friday mornings and snatching up the best campsites. My advice is to set up camp late Wednesday or early Thursday and stay three to four days (there’s a five-day stay limit). Independence Pass doesn’t usually open until Memorial Day weekend, and Lincoln Creek Road’s opening could be mid-June or so, depending on snowmelt. For information, visit fs.usda.gov.
Difficult Campground is extremely close to Aspen, 5 miles east of the city, and perfect if you just need a one-or two-day getaway. I’m not sure why it’s called “Difficult,” as it’s easily accessible—there are no crappy roads to maneuver—off Highway 82. The 47 campsites themselves are close together and nothing I would call special; they must be reserved. It lies on the banks of the Roaring Fork River, and the sites closest to the river are the prettiest. It has amenities, like picnic tables, campfire rings, vault toilets, drinking water and firewood for sale. There are no electric hookups, but RVs are allowed. The nearby hiking trails are nothing “difficult” either.
This is a good place for families and people who don’t necessarily enjoy the idea of “roughing it” (and for local workers who can’t find affordable housing in the area and occasionally need a place to squat). If you run out of beer, food or cannabis, Aspen is a mere 10 minutes away by car. Note: Make your reservations early; the campground fills up fast during the summer. I prefer camping here in the early fall myself. For information and booking, visit recreation.gov.
Last but not least of the three is Little Mattie Campground near Ruedi Reservoir. Of the three sites I’m mentioning, it’s the farthest from Aspen, located about 16 miles east of Basalt on the west side of the reservoir. The sites are roomy, without much shade, but a reasonable distance from each other; the water is a short walk away if you feel like fishing, swimming, paddleboarding or kayaking. You can pull a motorboat up to a nearby cove if you don’t feel like using the dock at the boat launch to pick up your friends (the shore is pretty rocky). The area features vault restroom facilities, drinking water and bear boxes for storage.
This area has grown in popularity with locals in recent years, so be sure to reserve your spot early. In fact, some friends will be perturbed that I mentioned Little Mattie in this story. I’ve never cared for that “entitled” mindset, and so I’m giving away this treasured, below-the-radar camping spot. Don’t confuse this place with the nearby Mollie B or Little Maud, where the campsites are closer together. Make the extra effort to get to Little Mattie—you’ll be glad you did. For information and booking, visit recreation.gov.