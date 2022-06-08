Carbondale today represents the perfect overlap between then and now. It’s a town that still celebrates its ranching and farming roots (hey-o!), whether it’s the commemorative Potato Day festivities every September or the robust, still-active homesteads and multi-generational ranches whose names have become Valleywide staples, like the Nieslaniks, Fales and Sewells. It’s every bit as much a creative district, certified by the state’s economic development council as such, that continues to expand one’s imagination for what the arts can do for a community’s identity. Carbondale Arts, the nonprofit behind much of the magic, passed the half-century mark last year and perpetually finds new ways to honor tradition with its flagship Mountain Fair each July, which brings together locals and visitors alike — in numbers in the tens of thousands.
Even if you’re not in the area during Mountain Fair weekend, fret not: You haven’t missed the boat for funky, off-the-beaten-path live music. Steve Standiford’s namesake, single-room, BYOB venue on Fourth Street isn’t really a hidden gem (at least to locals), per se, but spending an evening at Steve’s Guitars earns you both street and music cred in these parts. And depending when you’re here, Steve also helps organize the free Music in the Park series at Sopris Park. Not sure what Sopris means? Just look up to the glorious, towering mountain jutting out of the horizon — that’s Mount Sopris.
Get to know Mount Sopris while in Carbondale. There are many ways to introduce yourself. Perhaps you relish her from afar, bobbing along the Crystal or Fryingpan rivers in a raft. Or maybe you’re the “go big or go home” type, in which case you have two options: You could hike up to Thomas Lakes, camp overnight, then set your sights on the summit bright and early in the morning, and make the entire descent on that second day. Or, if you’re feeling serious gumption, you can mount the 12,965-foot peak in a single-day’s trek. Consider it a choose-your-own-adventure! But no matter what, if you opt to summit, you’re going to have to navigate a serious skree field, so this is not the time for flip-flops.
No matter your outdoor recreation of choice, Carbondale has you covered afterward. Penny Hot Springs is a naturally occurring — along Highway 133 between Carbondale and Redstone and now equipped with a port-a-potty! — where you can soak your bones. Carbondale Beer Works, Batch Provisions and Marble Distilling Co. can help you relax with a locally concocted libation. And the culinary scene that has sprouted up along the once-dirt Main Street has something for every palate, from the likes of Phat Thai (a Western take on Thai) to Brass Anvil (upscale American) to Allegria (Italian) to Izakaya (Japanese). As for after hours, head to the watering hole that’s been around since the road was dirt: the Black Nugget.
And finally, the arts. One can’t speak of Carbondale without acknowledging the vibrant arts scene the town cultivates. In the heart of town sits Thunder River Theatre Co., which has garnered statewide notoriety in recent years with the sheer volume of Colorado Theatre Guild awards it’s earned. The Launchpad — the gallery operated by Carbondale Arts — the Carbondale Clay Center and, slightly on the outskirts of town, the Powers Art Center, which boasts Andy Warhol and Jasper Johns permanent exhibits, free to the public.
So if you’re looking to expand your horizons during your Aspen trip, there’s plenty to see from Carbondale’s vantage point.