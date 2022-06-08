There’s no need for ghost stories around the campfire in Colorado to send chills up someone’s spine — you only need to start a fire at the wrong time or place to set the scene for a real-life horror show.
It’s already happened right here in the Roaring Fork Valley’s backyard, more times in recent years than anyone would care to relive. There’s a reason the Hanging Lake Trail isn’t featured elsewhere in this publication — it’s still closed, indefinitely, while troops of environmental stewards work diligently to rebuild the trail and time works to regrow what was damaged during the Grizzly Creek Fire. That one first sparked in August 2020; it wouldn’t be fully contained until December that year. During that time, more than 32,600 acres burned throughout Glenwood Canyon and shuttered the critical mountain corridor in the area, Interstate 70, for two weeks.
While no specific cause was ever identified, the culprit was obvious: human. Maybe it was a tossed cigarette from a moving vehicle; maybe it was sparks from a dragging chain. Whatever it was, it was considered a miracle that the Hanging Lakes themselves remained unscathed, surrounded by scorched earth.
Then there was the Lake Christine Fire, which raged from July until September 2018, torching more than 12,500 acres on and around Basalt Mountain. It all started with an unfortunate use of tracer rounds at the Basalt shooting range. It ended with regional evacuations and three homes being lost to the flames. Valerie MacDonald, emergency manager for Pitkin County, is all too aware of how fire season creates both an existential and very real threat to the area.
“With climate change and the persistent drought conditions, our fire danger is not going away,” she says. “Everyone needs a 72-hour ‘go bag’ packed with your essentials. Know your evacuation routes, have a family communication plan and a pet plan. We are not trying to scare anyone — we are trying to empower you!”
And there’s good news. The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office goes above and beyond in communicating the fire restrictions of the day. Sign up for Pitkin County Alerts for the latest do-and-don’t list, and more information is always available at pitkinwildfire.com. As a general rule, leave the fireworks at home. Yes, even (and especially) on the Fourth of July.