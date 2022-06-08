High-end highs are more en vogue than ever. Cannabis is growing into its own subculture in the hospitality industry. The Food & Wine Classic, the hallmark foodie summer scene in Aspen, saw its CBD debut in 2019. Two years later, Lord Jones, CarryOn and Red Belly Honey all had presences for the first time. Those three “are all high-end brands that support people’s wellness mission,” Diella Allen, Food & Wine Classic executive director, said in a statement at the time. Even Martha Stewart — who was at the Classic primarily to push her then-new frozen-food product line — is in on the luxury cannabis game.
“I’m on the advisory board of Canopy Growth in Canada, which is one of the largest cannabis companies in the world. I also have some fabulous products we have created for Canopy: Martha Stewart Gummies,” she told the Aspen Daily News. “I would love you to try my gummies. They are so tasty; they taste like ‘pate de fruits,’ which is a French confection, and I think you are going to find them very different from the usual gummies.”
Stewart isn’t the only celebrity chef pioneering the new heights of the luxury cannabis market. Aspen’s Emily Oyer, who was the executive chef at Jimmy’s American Restaurant and Bar (RIP after a good 24-year run) before launching a career as a private chef specializing in cannabis, was also at the Classic, whipping up most of the sweet treats from Red Belly Honey to thousands of event attendees. The bees “feed off of hemp nectar,” Oyer explains. “It’s incredible — we’re doing it again this year!”
Oyer plans all of her dishes for the Red Belly Honey Food & Wine collaboration around incorporating the company’s “hemp honey,” a creative process she’s already delving into ahead of this summer’s Classic. Playing with specific ingredients to create something innovative and delicious is a super power Oyer learned over the years in several kitchens — and yes, working a summer gig at Dalwhinnie Farms — and during her stints on the Food Network. She won her episode competing on Chopped 420, which aired on Discovery+, and while she didn’t best Bobby Flay on Beat Bobby Flay, she says she won more than she could’ve hoped for by going up against the culinary icon.
“I had strangers reaching out to me from Brazil to Canada, literally,” she says. “These people have watched Bobby Flay since he started, and they had never heard him compliment someone so much.” She offers a hint that perhaps her relationship with Food Network is far from finished, but it’s just a tease for now. Stay tuned, as the show-business adage goes.
For now, Oyer is busy traveling the world for her clients and making a — bigger — name for herself along the way, prioritizing changing people’s hearts and minds about cannabis as well as using her relatively newfound limelight to elevate the BIPOC — Black, Indigenous and People of Color — community as best she can. While Oyer may be white, she feels a particular connection to traditionally marginalized talent as a gay woman (a gay woman who is tying the knot with her “nerdy” lady at Aspen’s Wheeler/Stallard Museum in September!). “I’m trying to educate people and use my platform to bring the BIPOC community up with me. I’m white, but I’m also gay," she says. "I want to bring awareness to everyone I can. It’s not really just about me; it’s about bringing up the community as a whole. Cannabis is unity.”
Cannabis is also home, and if home is where the heart is, then Oyer’s is in Aspen, regardless of wherever she may find herself geographically in any given moment. Her culinary enterprise, Elevated Eats by Emily, launched faster and higher — pun intended — than she could have initially imagined. Some of that success started with connections she made while working the counter at Dalwhinnie Farms, she says.
“I worked there for a couple of months and learned a sh** ton of stuff and made some super cool connections and just sent it from there,” she says. One thing she’s always known? Luxury doesn’t have to mean pretentious. “I’m just saying yes to as much as I can without spreading myself too thin. I’m cooking for people who could buy my entire life and people who can barely afford rent. I am changing their minds about just getting high — it’s not about that anymore; it’s about medicating yourself and doing better for your bone health, your brain health, your digestive system. So that’s what I’ve been focusing on.”
If you’re excited but not sure where to start, don’t fret. If you’ve booked your Food & Wine trip to Aspen, look for Oyer while you’re there. Heck, book her (now) and have a private experience catered to your and your party’s curiosities. “People ask me, what kind of chef are you? And I’ve just been saying, I’m an everything chef. If you want to eat full pasta, butter, eggs, cheese, let’s get it. No gluten, no dairy, no eggs? Let’s get it,” she says enthusiastically. “I tap into people’s nostalgia — their wants — and that’s what I highlight, brought to you in one spot.”
If that’s a little rich for your blood, not to worry. Dalwhinnie Farms — and DeSousa — also accept reservations.