How to explore this summer’s music scene, accessibly.
An Aspen summer dances to many musical beats. From classical to electronic, blues to rock 'n' roll, you can easily harmonize your stay with a robust music experience. And while a ticket to any of the small shows or larger concerts is well worth the purchase, you won’t have to look hard to find free and accessible live music happenings throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.
As the terrain turns green, the music scene takes on a spontaneity of its own. An afternoon stroll becomes a free 8th Street Bus Stop concert, as the local jam band practices in Koch Park with a gathering crowd. Sunday shopping is accompanied by violinists performing along the cobblestone streets in town. A lazy reading day camped out on the lawn at the Aspen Institute has its own soundtrack from the open-air Benedict Tent. You’re suddenly an audience member for an Aspen Music Festival and School symphony.
While the blocks and nature nooks in town and throughout the Valley bring daily musical moments, you’re sure to hit the right note knowing of the fixed music affairs this summer. From bluegrass to DJ sets, here are a few weekly series, free of charge.
SNOWMASS FREE CONCERT SERIES
Come summer, Thursday evenings roll around and like clockwork, the lucky locals who get their shifts covered pile into the RFTA buses and head to Snowmass for the free outdoor concert on Fanny Hill. As the sun dips below the mountains, whether lounged on the upper hill or swing dancing near the stage, live music has never felt so liberating. Entering its 30th anniversary this summer, the longstanding tradition is a staple in the Valley — one you won’t want to miss.
Types of Tunes:
The concert series brings a new music group to the stage each week, featuring genres from pop, funk and soul to country, folk and rock 'n' roll all summer long.
Vibe Check:
Restaurants at the base and in the mall offer takeout deals for people to picnic. Volunteers sell beer, wine and cocktails in pop-up bars on-site — no outside alcohol is permitted, but non-alcoholic drinks are permitted in sealed containers. Free village shuttles pick up and drop off at Town Park every 10 minutes on concert nights, and it's best to get off at the Snowmass Mall stop. Don’t forget a jacket for after the sun sets.
Deets on the Beats:
Thursday nights | June 16-Aug. 25 | 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Fanny Hill, Snowmass Village. gosnowmass.com
BLUEGRASS SUNDAYS
A sightseeing venture up Aspen Mountain’s Silver Queen Gondola is a must during your summer stay and the best time to take a ride to the top is on a Sunday afternoon. Throughout the season, Sundays atop Aspen mean it’s time for live bluegrass. There’s no better place to unwind than the Sundeck patio with great bites, brews and views. Add an intimate, outdoor concert to the mix and you’re golden.
TYPES OF TUNES:
The Sunday series brings a blend of local and visiting bluegrass bands.
Vibe Check:
With lots of kid-friendly activities and nature trails to explore atop Aspen Mountain, and food and drinks available to purchase from the Sundeck, Bluegrass Sundays are the perfect afternoon hangout spot for friends and families. The concert series is free with the purchase of a gondola ticket or comes at no charge if your Sunday plans include hiking up Ajax — in that case, some brews and live bluegrass are well deserved.
Deets on the Beats:
Sunday afternoons | July 10- Sept. 25 | 12-3 p.m. | Outside Sundeck, Aspen Mountain. aspensnowmass.com
ASPEN ART MUSEUM APRÈS SUNDAYS
This past winter, the hottest après spot in town was on the Aspen Art Museum rooftop with local DJ Alex Golden. As the museum’s first-ever resident DJ, Golden lit up the roof, bringing everyone from ski bums to billionaires and toddlers to 80 year olds to dance together in the energy of her authentic house beats. Met with such success, the concept is extending into the summer time. And there’s no doubt Sunday evenings atop the art museum will be the coolest spot in town.
Types of Tunes:
Golden will play her house sets most weeks, with a few of the nights featuring other beloved local DJs. Golden is known for her down-to-earth spirit, and it sure shines through the DJ booth. Her house style is not one to remix today’s top hits. Rather, she takes you on a ride through relaxed beats, groovy rhythms and amped moments that will bring you to your feet, no matter how old.
Vibe Check:
The Aspen Art Museum rooftop is an open, airy space with its connected indoor-outdoor seating and 360-degree views of Aspen. Among the mountain’s summer breeze and Golden’s free beats, what better setting to enjoy a sunset cocktail?
Deets on the Beats:
Sundays | June 5-Sept. 4 | 7-10 p.m. | Aspen Art Museum Rooftop | Details subject to change. aspenartmuseum.org
Keep on Your Radar:
The Arts Campus At Willits (TACAW)
On Fridays and Saturdays throughout summer, look out for frequent live performances by special guest musicians at TACAW. Taking place on the outside lawn, free shows will coincide with TACAW’s happy hour and early dinner weekend programming.
In August, TACAW and the Town of Basalt are partnering to put on a free outdoor concert in downtown Basalt. The major production serves as a precursor for TACAW’s new bandshell coming to Basalt in summer 2023. For updates and details on free music happenings at TACAW this summer, visit tacaw.org.
The Collective Snowmass
Located in the heart of Snowmass Village, The Collective and Plaza will have free live music every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday throughout the summer season. Keep an eye out for updates and details at thecollectivesnowmass.com.
Sunlight Music Festival Series
“Do Sunlight” this summer by camping out (literally, if you’d like) at Sunlight Inn for the second annual Sunlight Music Festival Series. Deets were still being worked out as of press time, but find out the latest at dosunlight.com.